Let’s talk about Petaluma’s budget

To understand the “why” of city street paving, the “why” of the whole city budget must be understood. I have been on a steep learning curve since getting elected to the City Council 16 months ago, especially regarding the City’s budget. Approximately $230 million is a lot to wrap your head around. I’m guessing that many of you must also feel removed from how the City spends our money. So let’s talk about the City budget.

In the last election, all candidates agreed that the City was not getting enough done and that the problem was lack of revenue, not how effectively the money was being spent. After reading all the budget documents and going through the extensive history of City budget cuts, it become clear to me that our financial situation is even worse than originally thought. And now further, COVID-19 has reduced, and will continue to reduce, City revenue much as it has reduced our personal incomes.

Over the last three Council meetings, the City presented to the public and to the Council a draft budget for the next fiscal year. Let me try to break it down in brief.

The City runs basically four major businesses and some other stuff. They are: Utility Division (28% of the total), General Fund (24%), Capital Projects (23%) and Special Categories (15%). These four add up to over 90% of the total budget.

The Utility Division is easily understandable as the Water and Sewer Departments. This is all funded by utility bills. None of this revenue can be shared with non-utility expenses.

The General Fund involves general type expenses and it’s where the rubber hits the road when it comes to our finances and the services the City provides. The General Fund includes police, fire, park maintenance, road maintenance and management expenses. This group’s budget is about $50 million. The revenue sources are 57% from tax (sales $13 million, property $11 million, transit occupancy tax $2 million), direct service charges ($8 million), funds back for services to the other departments, like IT, HR, etc. ($6 million), franchise fees ($3 million). These add up to $47 million (92%) of the total. The labor expense part of the General Fund is $42 million (80%).

Here is how the General Fund is spent: Departments like Planning are revenue neutral because they charge for their services, which is included in the above direct service charges. By department, total expenses are Police $20.7 million; Fire $16.7 million and all the other departments $14.6 million.

Deciding how to allocate General Funds is a big deal. If we run out of money, city services get cut. This year the City will pull the last of its “operating reserve” funds ($2.7 million) to cover the FY21 budget in order to maintain our current service levels. While we still have an “emergency reserve” fund of about $7.5 million (15%), that is dedicated to emergency funding in case of a natural disaster or other sudden peril.

There is great concern about how to fund the General Fund next year as costs go up and the reserves are gone. All this year the City has been running public workshops in order to be transparent and highlight the gravity of our financial situation.

The Capital Projects “business” is the construction side of keeping up the City infrastructure. Whether it is pipelines, paving, library accessibility upgrades, dredging, tennis court repair or re-roofing buildings, this is the group that does it. All of this funding is dedicated; none of it can support the General Fund. In the last few years, the City has been doing a lot more paving. This was possible because of increased gas tax and grants. No local taxes are available to pave streets.

The Special Categories “business” of the City includes development fees, state gas tax revenue, Airport, Marina and all the other non-local incomes for the City. Most of this goes into new Capital projects. All of this funding is dedicated to specific purposes. None of this can support the General Fund.

Despite the overwhelming concern for the General Fund in the coming years, this budget has many highlights to recognize.

Many local streets will get paved this fiscal year, although catching up to what needs to be done under this budget seems an impossibility. One of the biggest bright spots is the fact that the City finally secured federal funding to dredge the Petaluma River which will return boating to the river and visitors to our downtown.

I’m also heartened that the budget reflects an investment in affordable housing solutions. Housing funds come from government grants and programs as well as fees charged to developers. The budget allocates this year’s housing income and approximately half the funds on hand to advance available housing like PEP’s South Petaluma Boulevard project, as well as to support COTS, Petaluma People Services Center and Rebuilding Together and other programs.

The City has collected enough funds to construct the ball fields on East Washington and that will start as early as this coming fall. The City has also committed to search for funds to rehabilitate the downtown trestle promenade.

So in summary, what have we learned about this year’s City budget? Well, there is good and bad news. Departments that have secure funding like our utilities and those that have outside funding like the state gas tax will be able to deliver good service to our community.

Other departments that are covered by the General Fund, and are dependent on local sales and property taxes, will have money for this year, and will continue to serve our community well. However, there will be a mighty struggle as to how to find funds for those basic services after this year.

The City budget is a living, transparent community document. When I spoke to people about running for Council, I promised that I would help make a publicly understandable city budget. This is a start. Certainly, the public should know even more how the city invests our money. Let’s engage in more of that discussion next.

P.S. This was written before George Floyd was killed and before Black Lives Matter became the highest priority in the country.

(Kevin McDonnell is a Petaluma City Councilman.)