Letters to the Argus-Courier April 1

Kudos for community exhibit

EDITOR: I want to give a heartfelt thank you to Petaluma Blacks for Community Development and photographer Paige Green for the "Celebrating Family” exhibit throughout downtown Petaluma. This exhibit gave me joy and a real sense of community with the best side of my fellow Petalumans. In a year sadly lacking in positive connections, this exhibit provided a life affirming theme and exceptional photography. Bravo for this inspiring display.

Judy Blades

Petaluma

We’re here to help!

EDITOR: Rebuilding Together Petaluma is in its 25th year of repairing homes for low income seniors and people with disabilities in Petaluma free of charge. We are here to make sure our neighbors don’t have to make the choice between fixing the water heater that went out and putting food on the table or buying medicine. While we are not hosting volunteer projects yet, we are still providing year round services. We provide critical home repairs (rotten steps, leaking plumbing, broken doors or locks, rodent abatement) so our most vulnerable neighbors have a safe and healthy place to call home. If you or someone you know needs health and safety repairs or accessibility improvements to their home please contact Rebuilding Together Petaluma at 707-765-3944 or online at www.rtpetaluma.org. It’s easy to apply!

Jane Hamilton

RTP Executive Director

Looking ahead after COVID-19

EDITOR: Housing permits that encroach on natural and native habitats should be put on hold for several years. Our Leaders, our communities and our nation, as a whole, ought to wait until there is a solid understanding of employment and the work force trajectory as it settles from the shifts made during Covid 19. Step back and think. If a percentage of employees work from home, if a percentage of our shopping is done from home, then the housing we need is already built. It’s a matter of retrofitting business buildings wherever they may be. High rises in cities, shopping malls in suburbs and office parks. Again, think about it: If a substantial percentage of our population is working and shopping from home, there is housing infrastructure that is already in place - it’s already built. We can keep our wild spaces for native species, inherent beauty and natural carbon receptacles. Trees and grasslands pull carbon from the atmosphere and funnel it through their roots and filaments into the soil where it belongs. Carbon in our atmosphere is what is causing human-induced climate change. Keeping and mitigating natural spaces is a huge piece in the ecological puzzle which is crucial to slowing and/or reversing the effects of our 20th century fossil fuel addiction. Let’s get out of the box and think.

Christine Kierstead Sheeter

Petaluma

A simple suggestion

EDITOR: I was very touched to read an article in a recent Argus-Courier about two admirable young girls baking dog cookies to benefit the local animal shelter. I thought it was such a generous and big-hearted act on the part of these children it was quite uplifting to read about. Might I just suggest it would make this lovely gesture even more perfect if the girls package the cookies in paper instead of plastic baggies? Plastic has come to be such a scourge in the greater environment that any time it can possibly be replaced by something bio-degradable it would be a salutary thing to do.

Kate Weinberger

Petaluma

How to resolve the future of the Fair

EDITOR: The solution to the debate over the future of the Sonoma-Marin Fair seems obvious to me - just move it. The land that the fair is on can create significant revenue for the city and should be used for that purpose. Moving it to the eastern outskirts of Petaluma preserves the fair and the other events that the fairgrounds host in accordance with the wishes of the great majority of Petaluma residents.

I’d like to see an analysis of the feasibility of this proposition. Seems like a no-brainer to me.

Michael Burwen

Petaluma

Scott Ranch proposal a bad idea

EDITOR: Petalumans love Helen Putnam Park. During COVID-19, it’s been a lifeline for so many of us, both a place of solace and an emotional stress reducer. Realizing this, it’s not surprising that after 17 years of waving bad DEIRs in front of the Petaluma City Council, that developer Davidon finally figured out that by waving the “promise” of a park extension to our community, they might be able to entice the council to overlook irs non-complying, environmentally unfriendly bad idea of a development and finally approve it.

Davidon’s proposal is as bad an idea today as it was 17 years ago. Petaluma’s 2008 General Plan requires that any development of the unique property at Scott Ranch do several important things: provide trailheads with restroom and park and a connection to Putnam; preserve the red barns in place and designate them historic; and establish a nature study area with a 3-acre park. All good enhancements, but the general plan also stipulates that the same development must preserve a 300-foot urban growth separator, a 100-foot setback from D Street, a 100-foot setback from the edge of Kelly Creek, and protect and preserve native habitat and trees. Davidon is asking for the elimination or variance on every one of these requirements.

The promise of a park hinges upon Davidon’s ability to offload at a hefty price the most environmentally problematic part of the Scott property. It saddles a coalition of non-profits, in addition to Kelly Creek Project, with the design, installation and maintenance of the park extension, while Davidon walks away from these expensive developer obligations and proceeds to cash in on a non-complying luxury development. This bait and switch plan, regardless of who pays for it, still treads on endangered habitat, ignores our general plan, and sidesteps one of our most critical needs, more affordable housing…all in exchange for a promise.

Beverly Schor

Petaluma

Workers have a right to paid COVID-19 leave

EDITOR: The ability to take time off work and recover from the direct and indirect effects of the coronavirus is critical to community health. That’s why it’s so important we all understand our rights to COVID-related emergency paid sick leave.

Under California Senate Bill 95, workers have a right to up to 80 hours of additional paid leave - effective retroactively to January of this year, and through September. Workers are eligible if they or a family member are experiencing symptoms; are seeking a diagnosis; have been advised to quarantine or isolate; need to receive the vaccine or recover from vaccine side effects; or if they need to care for children home from school due to the pandemic.

The statewide legislation exempts employers with fewer than 25 employees. But, thanks to local ordinances, all workers in unincorporated Sonoma County or the City of Santa Rosa are also entitled to COVID-related paid sick leave for themselves or for care of a loved one, regardless of business size.

When we’re able to care for ourselves and loved ones without economic penalty, we protect our communities. Spread the word about emergency paid sick leave!

In Solidarity,

Emily Conway

Political Research and Policy Associate

North Bay Labor Council, AFL-CIO