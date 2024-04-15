Rainier connector the better plan

EDITOR: We agree with Mike Healy’s assessment on the best plan for Petaluma to solve the east-west traffic bottleneck (“Caulfield connector a waste of time,” Letters to the Editor, March 15).

Prior, proper planning for the Rainier project was done back in 1988. Housing development was underway. Our population in 1977 was 32,326 and by 1999 it was 51,668. Washington was the only cross-town connection.

In November 1988, an election was held regarding Rainier and adopted by the City Council on May 1, 1989. Because of this, the hospital was moved from the hill on the west side to its present location on McDowell, followed by many of the doctors.

There were a few people through the years that fought against Rainier. Now some in office are pushing for a Caulfield connector instead. Please explain to the public why you, the elected, are pushing the Caulfield plan.

Common sense tells us that affordability and traffic relief are what’s needed and wanted by the Petaluma community. Let’s get back to the Rainier plan and move forward.

Richard and Judy Hillery

Petaluma

What's next for D Street

EDITOR: Thank you, City Council members McDonnell, Shribbs, Cader-Thompson, Barnacle, and Pocekay. You voted for a test installation of full-sized bike lanes on D Street. It was a difficult decision, with abundant and heartfelt neighbor opposition. In the end, pursuit of safer streets and a healthy climate prevailed over preserving convenient parking spots.

Safe Streets Petaluma has begun reaching out to bike lane opponents. We hope to cooperate in creating a post-test design that achieves the shared goal of slowing the fast cars down while creating more mobility choices for Petalumans of all ages, abilities, and incomes.

It's said that we Baby Boomers are the first generation to suffer the impacts of severe climate change, and the last to help avert it. Monday's vote gives me more hope that our grandkids will live to praise the tough choices we make today.

Bruce Hagen

Safe Streets Petaluma

Running for reelection

EDITOR: Over the last three years in my position on the City Council, I’ve tried to move the city forward in a way that stays true to our roots while not being stuck in the past. My service has been an invaluable learning experience and has helped me become a better version of myself. I’m grateful for the many people who help move our city forward, and who have helped me personally on this journey. Public service is truly a labor of love.

After much thought and discussion with my loved ones, I have decided to run for reelection. Because Petaluma transitioned to district elections in 2022, I will be running for the District 6 seat. Rest assured that I will continue representing the needs and interests of all Petalumans.

My public service has always been about Petaluma’s future – a future where everyone is safe and welcome, and where your children and mine can afford to raise families, start a business, and retire here. As I await the birth of my first child in July, my calling to serve our city is stronger than ever.

I will continue to champion issues like affordable and workforce housing, traffic relief, street safety, climate action, environmental protection, a vibrant downtown, supporting local businesses, parks and recreation, public safety, helping seniors age in place, and being an inclusive family-friendly community.

Please visit www.brianbarnacle.com to read more about me, what we’ve accomplished in the last three years, and my priorities for a second term.

Brian Barnacle

Petaluma City Council