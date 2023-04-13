Rainier rebuttal

EDITOR: With the Rainier crosstown connector, the devil’s always been in the details, which John Burns ignored in his March 31 column. He was right, though, that the $10 million spent on it was wasted. Thankfully, we won’t be wasting any more money on it.

I watched the Petaluma City Council’s workshop on Rainier last fall and was shocked to see that the connector would have ended at Petaluma Boulevard. North halfway between Payran and the outlet mall — a connector to nowhere! Northwest-side residents might have appreciated taking it to northeast-side stores, but it had nothing to offer east-side residents.

In fact, during the last election, I asked several of my longtime east-side neighbors if they realized that the Rainier proposal was only a crosstown connector, not an interchange, and they did not. To a one, they said a connector in that location would be no use to them.

Of course, the pesky old problem of building in the floodplain still exists. Did you see how much water our floodplain held this winter? Lots. Imagine if it was all filled in with the new houses and businesses a connector would pave the way for — literally.

We dodged a bullet. The council finally did what needed to be done — extinguish the connector to nowhere project and fund a Caulfield connector and Corona improvements. Both will reduce traffic on East Washington, we won’t waste any more money and we might get a beautiful parkway along the river, too.

Sheri Cardo

Petaluma

Grand jury service

EDITOR: Each year the Superior Court swears in 19 people who volunteer to serve on the civil grand jury for one year. Jurors provide citizen oversight by serving as watchdogs over local government, acting as an arm of the court to investigate agencies to ensure quality services are being provided equally to all residents without wasting taxpayer funds. Unlike trial jurors, who can only consider evidence presented by attorneys, civil grand jurors determine the areas they want to investigate and the people they want to interview and may create reports with recommended improvements.

I have served on the grand jury and was amazed at how many intelligent readers agreed completely with the jury’s reports (tongue firmly in cheek) while critics commented either that the jurors were exclusively old retired white folks with nothing better to do with their time than criticize county workers or were whitewashing the report and not commenting on shortcomings, especially including discrimination when providing their services.

Well, for all critics, now is the time to stop complaining, put your prejudices aside and get an inside view of how your government operates by applying to be on the 2023-24 civil grand jury. Applications are being accepted through April 17 online at sonoma.courts.ca.gov/general-information/grand-jury.

Tom Rose

Petaluma

Swim center concern

EDITOR: Almost 11 months ago I walked out of the Petaluma Swim Center with determination to not return until the management changed to reflect a focus on the safety and health of Petaluma residents, both young and old, who use the facility.

For over a decade, I have watched the facility deteriorate with no logical plan of equipment replacement in force. The cleanliness of the pool, deck areas and locker rooms reach an almost daily dismal state. Most importantly, the careful watch over swimmers reduce to understaffed shifts with guards often off deck with large areas of the pool out of view.

For much of that decade, I was silent, afraid that my voice would somehow hurt opportunities of those I was responsible for. I kept my head down and helped as much as I could to fill the increasingly large gaps.

When the time came for my voice to be heard, it was disappointingly disregarded by city officials.

Our, what could be, beautiful Olympic-sized pool is neglected and in need of responsible care, maintenance and management.

I believe that many are using and accepting these conditions, perhaps feeling there is no alternative. Please, speak up, be heard. Cleary my one voice had no impact. All Petaluma residents who go to the Petaluma Swim Center for health, for exercise, for play — all of you deserve a clean and safe pool.

Perhaps it is time for a Petaluman to run our Petaluma pool.

Dea Ann Joslin

Petaluma

Send letters to Argus-Courier publisher Emily Charrier at emily.charrier@arguscourier.com.