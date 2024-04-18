Rainier connector the better option

EDITOR: Regarding a Rainier crosstown connector: We have had much growth on the east side over the last 35 years, with Young America homes, Cader Farms, Cader Highlands, Kings Mill, Fox Hollow, Turtle Creek, and recently the Brody homes/apartments and the apartments next to Friedman’s. Other developments include the Deer Park Apartments, Creekwood, and Washington Commons. Given all this growth and the attendant safety issues, why isn't Rainier being developed ahead of Caulfield?

East Washington can be bumper-to-bumper. But congestion on this street would be minimized by another exit off the freeway at Rainier and/or a crosstown connector in place there. Why do we not have state and federal funding for this?

We’d like to see the data that demonstrates that a Rainier crosstown connector won’t make much of a difference. We’d also like Petaluma’s leaders to take into consideration the people who drive cars along with those who ride bikes, not one over the other.

Petaluma residents should let the City Council know what they think. Everyone’s opinion should be valued. We have written to council members to express our thoughts on the matter and have received their replies.

Pamela and Jeff Cratty

Petaluma

Fear-based programs don’t work

EDITOR: Regarding Petaluma High School’s two-day intervention on the effects of drunk driving (“Staged tragedy teaches DUI risks,” April 5): A mock car crash is a strategy that uses shock and fear to attempt to decrease teen DUI behaviors. But research has demonstrated these types of programs are ineffective at best, and likely reinforce the behaviors they are trying to prevent.

Research has shown mock car crashes do not lead to positive behavior change, can actually increase the risky behavior, and are the least effective among those who most need to change their behavior. Fear-based substance-abuse prevention does not work.

Strategies that are demonstrated to work can be found at theathenaforum.org/EBP. Rather than manipulating teens with fear-based approaches, our time and money are best used by teaching and modeling positive, healthy behavior.

Prevention principles would have communities and schools do the following: 1) focus on healthy alternatives to substance use; 2) promote bonding with pro-social adults, peers and organizations; 3) use interactive, skill building approaches; and 4) focus on normative education that portrays true substance use rates and corrects misperceptions.

We need to move on from ineffective, one-shot interventions like mock car crashes to systemic approaches from preschool to high school. These can take years to show positive effects, but are worth it.

Jeffrey J. Olson

Clearlake Oaks

Police doing their job isn’t news

EDITOR: So, the Petaluma police do their jobs and it’s newsworthy (“Distracted driving crackdown in Petaluma,” April 12)? I guess, in this day and age of chronic red-light running, blatant cellphone use and myriad other infractions one witnesses on a daily basis while driving in Sonoma County, that somehow officers doing their jobs is newsworthy. What a world we live in — we pay police out of our tax dollars to protect us, and when they actually do what they’ve been paid to do, it’s news?

Gwen Jones

Santa Rosa

