A little fear can go a long way

Regarding “Fear-based programs don’t work” (Letters to the Editor, April 19), I beg to differ. The writer asserts that the mock car crash staged for the benefit of high school students to dissuade them from driving under the influence is an ineffective strategy, “likely to reinforce the behaviors they are trying to prevent.”

Many years ago, when I was in high school, we were treated to a driver’s education class which made a deep impression on me, which I took to heart and never forgot. Our drivers’ education teacher was a retired policeman, who at the start of the class dramatically took out a gun and brandished it before us impressionable young people, asserting that a car can be a weapon just as deadly, and more so, than a gun. It was theatrical and fear-inducing, and for me at least it worked. I’ve been a careful driver for the last 40 years as a result.

I suggest that a little fear can go a long way in changing the behaviors of sometimes-cocky young people.

Christopher Simpson

Petaluma

Cars are not going away

EDITOR: I was a little disappointed when I read that the City Council approved bike lanes on D Street, but not really surprised (“Trial bike lanes OK’d for D Street,” April 12). What bothered me most from the article was the extremist position of Vice Mayor John Shribbs that cars are “going to go away completely.” That is exactly the kind of inflexible thinking which prevents people with opposing viewpoints from reaching reasonable, mutually beneficial solutions to problems.

Wheeled vehicles of one type or another have been around almost as long as the wheel itself, much to the benefit of humanity. The Industrial Revolution gave us motors for our vehicles and we were off and running. While the polluting internal combustion engine may be on its way out, motorized vehicles, however they may be powered in the future, are not. They are a vital, essential part of all our lives. Motor vehicles aren’t going anywhere and to suggest otherwise is pure fantasy. For an elected public official to espouse fantasy as fact is highly irresponsible, and we’ve had enough of that in this country already.

The actual fact is that motor vehicles are here to stay and any responsible transportation planning needs to include them on an equal footing with bikes and pedestrians. Some streets need to be designed with preference to cyclists and some with preference to motor vehicles so people can get where they’re going smoothly, efficiently, and yes, quickly. That is the actual future we have to face.

Richard Deering

Petaluma

Bike lane vote shows extremist views

The Argus-Courier quoted Petaluma’s vice mayor, John Shribbs, as saying that his job is “to look at the future” – and that means, he said, that cars are going to go away completely. If this was accurately quoted then it is a rather revealing statement in its extremism. In lieu of the recent decision regarding D Street it could leave the impression that immoderate members of the City Council, with the exception of Mike Healy and Karen Nau, seem to be swayed by the agenda of a vocal minority, rather than by the strong concerns expressed by the residents that will be affected the most by the council’s position.

With adequate bike lanes on B Street that are seemingly underused, they have chosen to cause upheaval in the adjoining neighborhood. There is probably minimal opposition from the community to safe bicycle lanes. There is, however, some opposition to disruptive projects that are, in fact, costly and redundant.

Petaluma deserves a City Council that will serve the concerns of the majority of citizens that elected them. That includes prioritizing the repair of our crumbling streets and the creation of a crosstown connector to relieve the ever-burgeoning traffic problems.

Rick Carlson

Petaluma

Distracted driving a real concern

EDITOR: I am unclear about why Gwen Jones felt the need to comment on Petaluma police “doing their job” when she lives in Santa Rosa (“A low bar for news,” Letters to the Editor, April 12). I walk to and from downtown Petaluma from my home multiple times a week. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been in the middle of a crosswalk and almost been hit because someone is very clearly on their phone. I, for one, am very appreciative that police made distracted driving enforcement efforts a priority, even if for just one day. Here in Petaluma, we appreciate our police; and I’m sure as with other law enforcement agencies, we don’t tell them enough.

Laura Gross

Petaluma