EDITOR: In his Argus-Courier column, John Burns supports his lament about the shift away from Rainier to Caulfield as our new cross-town connector with a detailed account of the many steps gradually taken to advance the former, with the pivot to the latter looking like a waste of $10 million and broken promises.

I see this through another lens — one in which the anthropomorphic rationale of the Industrial Age many of us were born into is now being met with rising awareness of the great harm we are delivering to the peril of all of life on earth, including ourselves. That our City Council can now see this and advance a solution that costs less overall while at the same time saves upland forest and natural wetlands — the latter being the most impaired of all features identified in San Francisco Estuary Institute’s 2018 Historical Hydrology and Ecology Study of the Petaluma Valley — is a signal of the unusual and bold leadership so desperately needed now.

This decision will in turn likely inspire serious work to promote infill development, safe walking and biking and more attractive public transportation.

Ned Orrett

Petaluma

Hotel concerns

EDITOR: Practically anything put in the vacant lot on the corner of B Street and the Boulevard would be an improvement over the gas station that used to be there. However your April 14 article on a new Petaluma hotel left me with the impression that I being conned.

The article featured a quote from the new developers that they are "real, local people.“ Don't make me look up where these people are from and what is a "real" person?

Why can they can tell me what kind of bread they are going to use and how many bike spaces they are going to offer? And why can't they provide room rates other than to say they will be "approachable luxury?"

Didn't the private house near Sixth Street and B Street elicit a lot of concerns about their underground garage? The proposed hotel is planning the same but with a capacity of 58 vehicles.

The article says that the hotel is designed with the city's history and culture in mind yet the city would have to grant a waiver to its Historical District height standard.

We are being conned.

Jed Clark

Petaluma

Hotel criticism

EDITOR: The front page article in the April 14 edition about Charlie Palmer and Christopher Hunsberger’s proposed hotel and restaurant project (“Hoteliers eye downtown Petaluma”) was eye popping. The project with 93 rooms topped off with a rooftop bar and restaurant describes itself as being “born from an elegant merger of the culinary and hospitality worlds.” And if that isn’t a pretentious enough beginning, the last paragraph describes the room rates as being “approachable luxury.” That probably translates as “affordable” for the 1%.

Currently there are 548 VRBO listings for the Petaluma area. Besides vacation rentals and a bed and breakfast, there are eight hotels in a wide price range where tourists can comfortably stay. And if it’s good restaurants that Palmer and Hunsberger think Petaluma needs, there are several excellent local venues that are brand new and others that struggled mightily to survive a tough pandemic.

Charlie Palmer’s website showcases many restaurants in locations such as New York, Las Vegas, Reno, Napa and Healdsburg. It appears that the Appellation brand is something recently created by him and Hunsberger who has a long executive career with the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

There are many important issues facing our community with affordable housing near the top of the list. This high-end hotel/restaurant project hardly seems necessary or even the right fit for Petaluma at this time.

Susan Thompson

Petaluma

Hotel coverage

Editor: My goodness, Argus-Courier, as journalists you can't be comfortable publishing that “press release” (“Hoteliers eye downtown Petaluma,” April 14) as a news story. People have told me that the Argus-Courier is very pro-development but recent stories have seemed fairly well balanced. But not this time.

Starting off with this quote from a co-founder: "born from an elegant merger of the culinary and hospitality worlds.” I was going to cite more examples, but except for one paragraph of concerns, there really are too many to choose from. The whole thing is a puff piece for the developers with copious quotes from them about what a wonderful addition to Petaluma the hotel will be. And many of them, like "local musicians" whom they "hope to welcome," are simply hopes, not promises.

Come on Argus-Courier. You can serve us Petaluma residents better than that.

Charles Little

Petaluma

