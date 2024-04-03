Evidence supports bike lanes

EDITOR: On April 8 the Petaluma City Council will vote on adding bike lanes on D Street, testing them before repaving in 2025. Some residents, opposed to the pilot project, argue that D Street is too dangerous for cyclists and that loss of some street parking unfairly burdens residents and tradespeople.

The safety argument overlooks the evidence that adding bike lanes calms traffic and makes streets safer for all users — on bikes, on foot, in wheelchairs, and yes, even in cars. D Street is dangerous precisely because its design prioritizes the movement of cars and trucks over everything else. To say that a street is too dangerous to change, in ways that will make it less so, is a strange type of reasoning.

Opponents’ deeper concern seems to be that they, their visitors, or those bringing services might sometimes have to park in driveways or a short distance away on a side street. In evoking this awful scenario, they’re again ignoring the evidence, in this case the city’s own study showing curb parking to be very much underutilized on D Street.

Petaluma has changed a lot since I moved here in July 1984. It’s not the rather sleepy town I fell in love with, and still love. It’s time for us to make intentional changes — in our streets, and especially in our thinking — so that Petaluma can be, and remain, the vibrant, friendly, bikeable, walkable place that we all deserve.

Colleen Barclay

Petaluma

Improve traffic flow, not bike lanes

EDITOR: In response to Nicole Camarda's article supporting D Street bike lanes (“D Street bike lanes good for city’s goals,” March 8), I offer the following counter argument.

As a walking, bike-riding and driving resident of Petaluma since 2006, I respectfully disagree with the premise of the proposal to eliminate parking on one side of D Street. D Street already has bike lanes in both directions, as well as parking. It's a shared road and main thoroughfare in and out of town. As noted elsewhere, the parallel B Street also has bike lanes and parking in both directions, and is wider and usually less congested, and can be used to avoid the more congested D Street.

Although I often I hear about “traffic calming” initiatives and “slow the fast down” campaigns, I don't hear about any recent increase in pedestrian, bicycle or traffic accidents that would support the drastic measures being proposed.

One of the biggest issues facing Petaluma is traffic congestion. I suggest the question we Petalumans should be asking is this: How do we safely increase traffic flow. If we can get traffic moving more efficiently, then perhaps pedestrians and bikers will be safer.

The traffic congestion and road conditions in Petaluma are deplorable. The way I see it, the low-hanging fruit is to stop trying to “calm” traffic and try to increase its safe and smooth flow instead.

Holland Foote

Petaluma

Ross’ recognition is deserved

EDITOR: The choice of Faith Ross for Petaluma Good Egg was not a good one, it was a great one (“Faith Ross is an all-around good egg,” March 22). She has been active in the community for years in many positive aspects, and it is high time her service is recognized.

Joseph C. Tinney

Petaluma

Celebrate Library Week

EDITOR: National Library Week, held from Sunday, April 7 to Saturday, April 13, honors the invaluable contributions of libraries and library workers in communities across the nation and serves as a reminder of the essential role libraries play in fostering literacy, promoting lifelong learning, and serving as centers for knowledge dissemination and cultural enrichment.

In an ever-changing world, the library is a truly special place where you can connect with others, learn new skills, and focus on what matters most.

One of the core themes of National Library Week is inclusivity. Libraries serve as democratic institutions that welcome people from all ways of life, regardless of age, background, or socioeconomic status.

Sonoma County Library is committed to the idea that libraries are for everyone. The programs we offer during National Library Week include succulent swaps, Tai Chi classes and AARP Tax Assistance. We also offer a unique program for young readers called Read to a Dog, where children build confidence in their reading skills by reading aloud to well-trained dogs who love to listen to stories in English, Spanish or any language. Find out about these programs and more at events.sonomalibrary.org.

National Library Week celebrates the vital role of library staff as information specialists and community leaders. Librarians are passionate advocates for intellectual freedom and access to information, helping you navigate a sea of resources. National Library Week is an opportunity to recognize and appreciate the dedication and expertise of library workers who serve their communities.

Erika Thibault, director

Sonoma County Library