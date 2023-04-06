Cool Petaluma

EDITOR: I am writing to share my recent experience during the six-hour power outage in Petaluma. It was surprising for most residents as we didn't have the usual powerful summer winds that prompt the Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS). However, it reminded us of how much we depend on electricity for our daily lives. Luckily, I am part of the Cool Petaluma program, which has helped prepare me for emergencies like this.

I gained first-hand experience of the real-world advantages of having gone through the emergency preparation material by being part of the program. It was reassuring to know that I had everything I needed to weather the storm. But Cool Petaluma is not just about emergency preparedness. The program strengthened our sense of community and provided a platform to connect with others who are passionate about making a positive impact on the environment.

Through the program, I have learned about various sustainable practices that I can implement in my daily life to reduce my carbon footprint and contribute to a healthier planet. Cool Petaluma also includes topics such as learning about solar energy, electrification of our homes, and advice on saving resources such as water. This has given me a sense of purpose and fulfillment in knowing that I am doing something to protect our planet.

I strongly encourage everyone to join the Cool Petaluma program. It provides valuable information and resources for emergency preparedness and climate change action. It creates a sense of community and gives you a platform to connect with others. If you're interested in learning more, please visit our website at CoolPetaluma.org.

John Crowley

Petaluma

Not censorship

EDITOR: Regarding the editorial, “A dark start to Sunshine Week,” I wish you would have more fully reported on why Matthew Harris, superintendent of Petaluma City Schools, opted to keep reporters off campus during student actions in response to campus violence.

In a comprehensive message to the community, Mr. Harris recognized the mental health crises our students are facing and wrote “this was not a case of censorship, but of listening to what students wanted.” After the death of a student at Montgomery High in Santa Rosa, Petaluma’s high school students asked for a safe space where they could share their perspectives about school safety on campus.

I wasn’t part of these discussions but did participate in Petaluma’s community listening circles about school violence (with only adults present) and can attest to how emotional the discussions were. Although I’m a big believer in the power of the press, the last thing I would have wanted were journalists reporting on our conversations. I know we’re growing accustomed to attributing the worst motives to every government action but this decision seems to have been made in the best interest of the students.

The students who wanted to speak to the press were allowed to do so off campus and we’re not seeing any inhibition of adults and students adding their voices. Please let’s heed Superintendent Harris’ plea to “not be distracted by adult issues during a time when we need to come together to solve complex and persistent problems that require our laser focus to be on students.”

Ellen Obstler

Petaluma

Trestle talk

EDITOR: A year ago, Petaluma’s riverfront trestle was placed at the top of the city’s priority list for obvious safety reasons and for the fact that it is a deteriorating, garbage strewn eyesore in the heart of our historic downtown. Our City Council envisioned a beautiful and safe riverfront promenade, and knew it as a wise investment that will stimulate our economy through tourism and tax revenues. However, the project has again experienced a timeline delay.

The Petaluma Woman’s Club is working to make Petaluma’s Riverfront Promenade a reality by launching our “Time To Trestle” campaign. Club members saw the project had not been funded by the city, so we met with city staff to offer assistance with grant writing and/or fundraising. We offer to hold community visioning meetings in our historic clubhouse. The club has set-up booths at the Rivertown Revival and the River Craft Beer Festival and have collected over 400 signatures from Petalumans that want a beautiful riverfront promenade. Everyone we talk to wants to see this project completed.

Visit our Petaluma Woman’s Club website at petalumawomansclub.com/time-to-trestle to sign our petition to urge our city officials to move forward on this project.

It's time to trestle!

Rosemary Hart

Petaluma Woman’s Club

Pave Caulfield

Caulfield Drive from South McDowell Boulevard to Crinella Drive is in desperate need of repaving. And it also leads to the parks and Casa Grande High along with La Tercera Elementary School. Why is it not on the list of roads to pave? Garfield Drive, which is on the list, leads to Casa Grande Road, attracts drivers who are avoiding Ely Road and cutting through the neighborhood during the morning and afternoon drop offs and pick ups.

Diane Aguillon

Petaluma

