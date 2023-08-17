Building Form Overlay

EDITOR: Any further consideration of the Building Form Overlay should simply end and the Planning Commission should deliver this decision as soon as possible. Any future efforts to modify the General Plan should be directed by the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors as part of the General Plan review process. Understanding the recent audit of M-Group relationship with the city as contract planners, any subsequent work on the General Plan should be conducted by city of Petaluma employees or by an independent third party under the city’s direct oversight.

Any modifications to the General Plan need to be transparent, collaborative and include broad outreach to the community. While modifications to the General Plan may feel needed, changes made through a development application are not the correct or appropriate pathway for this process. Additionally, insufficient time has been provided for the community to be fully apprised of this process and its implications. Additional notice should be provided on site and in the paper and the Building Form Overlay should be made available for review so as many people as possible understand what is being proposed and the massive negative impact it will create for the community if adopted.

Further, the current lack of transparency is troubling. If there are communications between the city and the applicant on suggestions and directions for overall city planning, then these discussions should be occurring in a public forum. We can’t be master planning at the specific applicant level and the city’s SPAR process is not created in word or intent for this purpose.

The current applicant work product is biased, flawed, subjective and specifically tailored to support a building project seeking to significantly exceed current by right development standards and Historical District design requirements. Please join other concerned community members in writing to our planning department, commissioners and city council and request that the current Building Form Overlay be rejected and any General Plan modifications be addressed in an open, transparent, collaborative and community-based process.

Noel Manerud

Petaluma

The price of water

EDITOR: On Monday City Council told us a bit more about our water. The price of water from Petaluma spigots will rise 8.5% every year for the foreseeable future. Four years from now our bills will be almost 50% higher.

While precise numbers on how much water will be available to each of us when Petaluma finishes growing is unpredictable, our allocation may be in the drops of water, not cubic feet of water. This is not hype, The City Council numbers are real. Why is this? We are reaping the whirlwind of our own failures within a democracy. Those we voted in to be our higher-level representatives enjoyed the perks of office while making special interest side deals and not even reading the bills they approved. We looked the other way because they were “our party.”

We have allowed this to happen at every level of government. For decades, maintenance on Petaluma roads was “deferred” but never backfilled. CalPERS, the retirement program was allowed to become a Ponzi-like scheme of deferments upon deferments which now require Petaluma to fund in a stair-step way over $1 million additional each future year. Social Security, Medicare, and all of the critical sources of our future well-being were “borrowed” and their lock boxes are all going on empty to be refilled by — you guessed it — you.

Federal expenditures are 30% above tax receipts with inflation out of control, and $32 trillion in debt. Despite the jingoist rhetoric of national politicians, this situation means that we cannot even afford to pay interest on the debt out of tax receipts. Remember when some City Council members told us: “Growth will take care of everything?” It sounded so easy and we liked it. Looking back, we can now say, “The devil made me do it” and we know in our hearts that those words will make everything well again.

Richard Brawn

Petaluma

High-profile trials

EDITOR: In Chicago, beginning in 1969, there was a trial of eight accused co-conspirators for inciting a riot across state lines. One of those defendants was Bobby Seals, a member of the Black Panthers. I lived in Chicago at the time, and I remember the proceeding as a circus. But what has always stayed with me was the chaining and gagging of a Black man. If a defendant was going to be in Judge Julius Hoffman’s court, and decorum was to be maintained, something had to be done. This was his solution. There was no social media available to Seals, no way of expressing his feelings of abuse. No way to vent. The courtroom was the only place he could say anything and be heard.

There is a case going on now in Washington. The defendant is angry — feels wronged. But unlike Seals (who spent every night of his trial in custody), he is free and taking his case to the public. Unencumbered. Opposing him is dangerous. If he loses, he will punish anyone who dared to cross him. Either from jail or the Oval Office. A protective order will save no one. Fear is how an autocrat works.

Jeff Argentine

Petaluma

Send letters to publisher Emily Charrier at emily.charrier@arguscourier.com.