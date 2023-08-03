Dowtown hotel

EDITOR: I do have a question regarding the new downtown hotel. Mr. Wilbert states in his letter to the editor of July 14: “the hotel is walking distance from the SMART station, and the hotel’s guests will be able to walk to all that downtown has to offer.”

Am I to understand that the visitors to the hotel are going to take the SMART train to Petaluma then walk to the hotel with suitcases in hand?

Visitors can walk to all that downtown has to offer. I am just not clear on how they are going to get here and where they are going to park their cars.

Cathy Kline

Petaluma

Batteries and earthquakes

EDITOR: This is in response to the recent Argus-Courier commentary, “Community Matters: Local group threatens county’s green energy projects.”

We of the local group are not at all opposed to Battery Energy Storage Systems nor do we “threaten” those installations, rather we support responsible construction of such facilities.

Given the hazards of Lithium batteries, we want several kinds of tests performed and consideration of alternative siting, farther from residential neighborhoods, neither considered to date. Thus we want full environmental impact reports for both of the Battery Energy Storage Systems proposed near the intersection of Adobe and Frates Roads.

These demands are completely reasonable, and not deserving the smear as “fear, ignorance and hysteria.”

Please Google and read carefully the document from the Pacific Earthquake Engineering Research Center “Expected Earthquake Performance of Buildings Designed to the California Building Code,” dated Jul 1, 2019. Building a structure to California Building Code standards is, in itself, no guarantee at all of the subsequent usability of the structure nor of the integrity of anything within the structure.

These projects are proposed for an area within 2.5 miles of the very potent Rodgers earthquake fault and could be subject to “severe shaking” in a major quake, which has a 33% likelihood of occurring in the next 30 years, according to the USGS. Other scientists give much higher numbers.

Who comprises the Pacific Earthquake Engineering Research Center? Look here: peer.berkeley.edu/about/people#research.

And then there is the wildfire zone.

Craig Nelson

Petaluma

Post Office improvements?

EDITOR: No doubt the improvements to North McDowell Boulevard will be a big improvement. However, I have to wonder why nothing seems to be done to improve the entry to the Post Office.

The entrance has always been tight, especially if a large vehicle is entering. I had assumed that the entrance would be improved by slightly widening it but having used it a number of times it seems to be even worse when approaching from the south.

John Moore

Petaluma

SSU is making progress

EDITOR: Sonoma State was an example in your July 14 editorial, with a 60% six-year graduation rate that lags behind the CSU average (“Spare CSU students a huge tuition increase”). This information on Sonoma State’s graduation rate is accurate. I want to provide other information, however, that demonstrates our steady progress toward meeting CSU’s Graduation Initiative 2025, a systemwide effort to graduate students in a timely fashion and eliminate equity gaps for historically underrepresented students. As of 2022:

— SSU led the CSU system in two-year transfer graduation rates and is more than 13 percentage points above the CSU average.

— SSU was fifth in the system in four-year graduation rates and 4 percentage points above the CSU average.

— Despite the recent lag in six-year graduation rates you address, Sonoma State is 10th in the system for that metric.

Sonoma State is making excellent progress toward reducing academic disparities, having virtually eliminated the equity gap for historically underrepresented students, meaning that most students, regardless of race or ethnicity, are graduating at the same rate at SSU.

We would be happy to share more information about our progress in the CSU’s Graduation Initiative 2025. Our campus is proud of its efforts to improve graduation rates for an increasingly diverse population of students, which strengthens the value and power of a Sonoma State degree.

Ming-Tung “Mike” Lee

President, Sonoma State University

