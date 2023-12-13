Downtown Overlay is climate friendly

EDITOR: I was recently with a group of climate activists reviewing the draft Blueprint for Carbon Neutrality. The meeting was filled with ideas for responding to climate change, from more buses to more bicycle lanes to reduced driving speeds.

Most of the ideas required City Hall funding. Yet, there was little conversation about how to fund these goals. State and federal grants were mentioned. While Petaluma must seek its fair share, grant funding is limited and all cities must secure their share for global progress to be made.

To effectively address climate change, we must look into the mirror. With Prop 13 and our legacy infrastructure, Petaluma’s financial options are limited. Our best path forward is to provide services as efficiently and effectively as possible. As has been true for millennia, compact living is the answer.

We can’t fix the sprawl of the late 20th century, but we can ensure that new development follows more enlightened, climate-friendly, revenue-enhancing approaches, whether downtown or in 15-minute neighborhood cores.

The Downtown Overlay, although imperfect, fits that future. When the market again allows new construction, multi-story residential buildings – where Petalumans can live with reduced car dependence and the city can receive more in property and sales taxes than it spends – is an appropriate path forward.

And the proposed hotel, while I could wish for architectural tweaks and greater affordability, would lead the way in generating municipal revenues to meet climate needs.

Responding to climate change requires hard choices. Our duty is to make those choices.

Dave Alden

Petaluma

Elks help Yountville veterans

EDITOR: On Oct. 27, the Petaluma Lodge #901 of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks held the 20th Annual Veterans Appreciation Dinner for 120 residents and staff of the CalVet Veterans Home in Yountville. They shared tables with 43 Elk veterans for barbecue ribs and chicken dinner with all the fixings.

The Yountville vets joined with our Elks for a night of storytelling and enjoying the camaraderie. The event is one of the highlights of the year for both the Yountville Veterans and our Lodge. As they were leaving, the Elk members received a lot of fist-bumps, loud “thank yous” and “hope to see you next year.”

The dinner was part one of our annual project with the Yountville folks. For part two, we spent November purchasing much needed clothing, toiletries and other items requested by the facility staff on behalf of the residents. Of the 600 residents and patients at Yountville, there are 50 women veterans or dependents of veterans living at the facility. We made sure that they received gifts from our program.

Funding for the dinner and the Holiday Gift Program came from the Elks National Foundation Beacon Grant and the generous donations from our Lodge 901 members. I believe we lived up to the Elks promise: “So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.”

Petaluma Lodge 901 gives monthly gifts and prizes to the Yountville vets. These are donated by our members. If you interested in contributing to this program please email to veterans_chair@elks901.org. For more information go to elks901.org.

Anthony Morgan

Petaluma Elks Lodge #901

Petaluma

Electric bike saves money

EDITOR: Gasoline prices dropping is not just a seasonal decline. I bought an electric cargo bike during a Black Friday sale (pretty cheap). It charges on so little electricity it hardly dents my utilities bill. Taking Petaluma back streets and the Lynch Creek Trail, it still only takes me 20 minutes to go to my hangout on the far side of town, not rushing at all from where I live near the Santa Rosa Junior College Petaluma campus. I adjust the pedal assist to just the amount of exercise that feels comfortable and have a safe pleasant journey. If I start to get tired, I bump the assist and cruise. It can carry all my groceries. Get healthy and say goodbye to high gasoline bills.

Andy Ferguson

Petaluma

