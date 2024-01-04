Suit is park owners’ only option

EDITOR: It is disheartening that due to pending litigation hundreds of residents of local mobile home parks are facing huge rent increases that they cannot afford. Unfortunately, the city’s amended ordinance mandates litigation as the sole option for park owners’ financial survival.

Last August the owners submitted a very reasonable proposal that would guarantee the elimination of all litigation in return for amending the ordinance to simply allow rent to be reasonably increased, with limitations, upon the sale of the residents’ homes. This provision is commonplace in dozens of California rent control jurisdictions. Regrettably, the city’s refusal to respond to this generous offer, which would protect these elderly residents’ present rent levels for the duration of their tenancy, leaves them very vulnerable to significant financial hardship or the very real possibility of losing their homes. There is little doubt that residents would much prefer the elimination of the uncertainty and stress of litigation in exchange for having the eventual buyers of their homes paying slightly higher rent.

Additionally, the Petaluma City Council has doubled down on the probability of future litigation. Although hundreds of long-term lessees are presently exempt from rental arbitrations, the city has adamantly refused to confirm that the amended ordinance provides for the validity of these leases going forward. Keep in mind that these residents voluntarily opted to sign long-term leases specifically for the security and predictability of limiting future rent increases; however, the city’s non-response indicates that they prefer to deprive residents of that right. Why?

Bill Feeney

Owner, The Cottages

Petaluma

On school board elections

EDITOR: ’Twas the month before New Years

and all through the town,

people talked of elections,

next year they’d come round.

We will vote ’cross the nation,

for leaders who’re true.

Local school board elections

should interest us too.

Because students need leaders

to keep them on track,

not people caught up

in affairs which distract.

And by this, I mean lawsuits

within their own board.

Not progress for students,

but sowing discord.

Not focused on learning,

instead wasting time,

not to mention the money,

it all seems a crime!

There’s work to be done,

education at stake.

We will need some new leaders

for our students' sake.

Let’s get back to the basics,

which all students need,

reading, writing, ’rithmetic

and leaders who lead.

Anne Cassidy

Petaluma

Yet another impeachment

EDITOR: Four years ago, on Dec. 18, 2019, Donald Trump was impeached for the first time. The basis for his impeachment was that he tried to induce President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to announce an investigation into Trump’s political opponent, Joe Biden. Trump did not care that there was no evidence to support such an investigation. He only wanted the news of a phony investigation to use, repeatedly, to damage Biden’s chances of being elected. Zelenskyy had the courage to refuse.

Recently, Republicans in the House voted, unanimously, to begin an impeachment investigation into President Joe Biden. Those Republicans do not care that there is no evidence to support such an investigation. They only want the news of a phony investigation to use, repeatedly, to damage Biden’s chances of being reelected. What a pity that today’s Republicans lack the courage of President Zelenskyy.

Phil Grosse

Petaluma

Send letters to editor@arguscourier.com.