Don’t shoot

EDITOR: You don't shoot your neighbor's dog.

I understand predation of livestock and chickens; I understand aggressive behavior by a dog — but this dog the owner was trying to keep control, the dog was on a leash. All the man had to do was step off the porch and step on the leash. Instead, grabbed a gun and killed the dog. Gun happy and hateful disrespect. They are neighbors; the person next door. A little perspective would go a long way.

You don't shoot your neighbor's dog.

Margory Cohen

Petaluma

One-sided coverage

EDITOR: The article about “Huck” the dog was one sided and built for attention getting alone.

The media has taken advantage of this elderly couple, the Henrys, by making them think they are doing the right thing, while the only goal is to receive more clicks and views based on a story slandering a veteran police officer.

The Henrys need to be told that they broke the law and the Frey family did not. The leash law in Sonoma County is clear and the Frey family did noting wrong. I agree this is a sad story for all involved, and I wish it had never happened, but using this elderly couple to get people to read the newspaper or watch broadcast news is despicable. The media is destroying two families, when in reality there was nothing to report.

Paolo Piazza

Petaluma

Poor Huck

EDITOR: Poor Huck, who died far too soon. Left this world at the hands of someone who should have known better, a tragedy. He couldn’t help but follow the instincts man has long instilled in dogs, to chase and capture prey ã he knew no way but this. Yes, he should have been leashed. Yes, he should have been under control. But bad behavior does not deserve to be met with bad behavior when there is a better way.

Mr. Frey knew how to calm a situation with people and animals, as police can be called to help in the case of vicious dogs on the loose. But it was clear he had other plans that day, egged on by the foul words of his wife.

What a sad day for Petaluma. What a sad day for all, especially Huck, who suffered too much.

Lauren Metson

Petaluma

Fabricated defense?

EDITOR: It is beyond sad that someone whose career includes responsibility for reasonable use of a service revolver or similar handgun and is a trainer of other officers in de-escalation of situations, just couldn't keep from intentionally partaking in escalation of what should have been handled so much more reasonably than his obvious and repeated hamming up of the situation. Including by his contrived efforts to get his feigned protestations of concern for his children's chickens and what "the law is" on tape, instead of trying to get the situation resolved peacefully.

Instead of callously following his wife's command that he shoot the "f---g" dog, police officer or not, he had a duty to not use deadly force over an unfortunate circumstance that was actually nothing more than the loss of a chicken or two, that he knows can be readily be replaced and cannot reasonably justify his escalation to the use of deadly force. His hamming up the situation for the purpose of "getting it on tape" quite reasonably supports a conclusion that he had already made up his mind to shoot the dog, such that his wife 's command to do so, coupled with what appears to be an after thought that he felt his life was threatened by this dog versus the chicken(s) incident that Mrs. Henry had, at least for a period of time, gotten under control by leashing her dog.

His defense sounds like a fabrication. Assuming the vet's testimony will be as reported and supported by the evidence, it appears the Frey's should be looking to get the whole matter settled pronto with the help of their homeowners or other liability insurance company, regardless of what the Frey's think "the (criminal) law is,“ since a civil jury may not like how the facts and evidence line up.

Patrick Snook

Petaluma