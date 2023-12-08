Give art a chance

EDITOR: Everybody loves art, don't they? The kids who come to the Petaluma Art Center think so. The Center hosts about 12 classes from several local grade schools, approximately 423 students, in the gallery for VTS (Visual Thinking Strategies) discussions of their impressions of what the art means to them.

They may also do an art project for hands-on experience of how it feels to make art, to be creative. This is all done with volunteers, including active and retired teachers who are dedicated and know what they're doing. The schools only pay a small fee for supplies.

Artaluma is a privately owned nonprofit experience studio. The historic building houses a variety of classes in several art forms, painting, dancing, mixed media and more. It is a relatively new venue for all things art for a variety of ages. Classes there are for beginners and accomplished artists in many fields.

Every community needs art, but it is not easy for these nonprofits to get by on donations and an occasional grant. This should not be the case in a prosperous place like Petaluma. There are many ways to support these important assets which bring visitors from other areas as well and business for local stores and restaurants.

Those ways include: Join, visit, take classes, and donate; attend gallery opening receptions; get your company noticed on an organization's website; and include these cultural treasures in your estate plan.

We hope Petalumans will take advantage of all that the galleries and studios have to offer. You'll meet new people and have an opportunity to develop new skills and appreciation for the visual world around us.

Gary McKinnon

Petaluma

Leave Fairgrounds alone

EDITOR: I keep reading sales pitches on what to do with what City Council calls free land but that “We the Residents of Petaluma” call the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Before the sales pitches started, well over 50% of the public favored keeping them as is. Each of us had our own reasons. The City Council was not elected to argue with us or ignore us.

But, it seems that the ears of City Council are tuned to money and lobbying rather than we residents. Instead, the development lobby is inundating us with promises of what can be along with the usual business opportunities and new sites for City Hall. But ominously, all come without price tags, without maintenance costs, without addressing traffic flow, and without addressing lost opportunities for the future.

Do we the residents need to have a referendum to override City Council and its apparent willingness to cater to the development lobby? Should it say simply “City Council leave our Petaluma Fairgrounds alone” or perhaps something else. A last resort maybe a "Just say no“ campaign if City Council offers it to a vote.

Richard Brawn

Petaluma

Watch for Blue Zones Project

EDITOR: I want to bring some attention to something exciting coming to Petaluma, something that will benefit all of us: Blue Zones Project Petaluma!

You’ve likely heard whispers about this, and in late winter, there will be an official launch. For now, it’s time to get informed and spread the word. Blue zones are areas in the world where people live longer, healthier, happier lives. Blue Zones Project has distilled the nine qualities that are common to all the five blue zones, and applied them to over 75 communities in the US. And the net result: increased community health and well-being, decreased feelings of isolation and disconnection, and expanded local economies.

I’m honored to be part of the advisory board for this, so I’ve been able to listen in on many public meetings about food systems, alcohol use, the built environment, and how we can better all of these parts so that we see an overall increase in our own community’s well-being. There have been hundreds of locals gathering together in these meetings to help identify problem areas and the things that work, and offer ideas for changes that will benefit us all.

All of us will be needed to make this successful. If you’re interested in joining this remarkable effort, go to BlueZonesProjectPetaluma.com to learn more and sign up.

Naomi Crawford

Petaluma

