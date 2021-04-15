Letters to the Argus-Courier editor April 15

Cannabis ordinance harms rural character

EDITOR: The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors in their original 2016 cannabis ordinance promised that cannabis growing “would not be detrimental to health, safety, welfare or materially injurious to properties or improvements in the vicinity.” This is being sidelined in the new draft ordinance proposals. Gone will be any ability for neighbors to have input into permits.

The cannabis industry successfully lobbied for a much easier permitting process. In the draft ordinance cannabis, permitting will now be directed by the Ag Commissioner instead of a more rigorous process with Permit Sonoma. Sixty-five thousand acres will be open to cannabis growing, eclipsing wine grapes at 60,000 acres.

Little is being done to check environmental impacts. Water usage, estimated to be at least seven times that of the wine industry, is not being addressed. Nothing is being done to insure that smells caused by growing the plants will be monitored and mitigated. Grows are allowed a mere 300 feet from neighboring structures.

If this new ordinance is allowed to go into effect in its current reiteration, the rural character that we love in Sonoma County will vanish.

Let the Board of Supervisors know that this is not the correct direction for Sonoma County.

Chris Stover

Sebastopol

Where did my well water go?

EDITOR: Our supervisors are rapidly marching towards approving a cannabis ordinance that will significantly impact our wells and ground water at the same time that officials are asking for voluntary reductions in water use.

According to the Napa County 9111 report, published in 2020, cannabis uses at least six times the amount of water compared to grapes per crop. The draft cannabis ordinance has targeted 65,000 acres for commercial cannabis development without analyzing the cumulative impact all that cannabis will have on our precious groundwater.

If you rely on well water, it is imperative that you start logging your well water availability now. Your well log will be your only defense against a commercial cannabis grow in your neighborhood that sucks everyone’s well dry.

Tess Danaher

Sebastopol

Help stop commercial cannabis effort

EDITOR: Sonoma County is positioning to become a major commercial cannabis cultivation center. Napa and Marin Counties have prohibited cannabis cultivation. Humboldt County has approved it with very strong protections for adjacent residential properties, including a 1,000-foot setback and a conditional use permit providing a public hearing and environmental review.

Sonoma County has taken a different approach, and will approve commercial cannabis cultivation on parcels 10 acres or more through a ministerial permit which allows it in agricultural zone districts without public hearings or environmental review. Setbacks for a commercial cultivation area are only 300 feet from a residence on an adjoining residential parcel and 100 feet from the property line. There would be no opportunity for residential property owners to have a say on how a commercial cannabis project might impact residential use of their property. The only option would be to file a lawsuit.

The proposed cannabis ordinance is scheduled for the Board of Supervisors review in late April. Let your Supervisor know it’s important to provide a setback of at least 1,000 feet from our homes and the ability to have a say in our future.

Vi Strain

Petaluma

Help stop cannabis ordinance

EDITOR: We, the residents of Bloomfield, are extremely concerned about the eminent health and safety violations posed by the major revisions to the Commercial Cannabis Cultivation Ordinance of 2018, to our town, as well as other residential communities in Sonoma County.

If any changes are to be made to the ordinance, they must be considered on an individual permit basis; accompanied by a full environmental impact report. Our town has 424 inhabitants. One proposed grow abuts the back yards of 14 families and a historical Pioneer Cemetery. It would be an 80-acre, full-time commercial operation in the center of our town. Should that be allowed to take place?

Cannabis is nothing like any other agricultural endeavor. The perpetual odor, the crime it brings, the health issues, the infrastructure overload, the pesticide pollution, wild life displacement, and environmental damage, to name a few items, makes such enterprise in the midst of a residential community, prohibitive.

We are in the midst of a drought and live in a zone 3, marginal ground water area.

HELP!

Marta and David May

Petaluma

Press Democrat and the Windsor mayor

EDITOR: On Friday, April 8, 2021, the Press Democrat's new editor issued an "apology" for the paper's failure to report on the Foppoli scandal in 2019 when the story was first brought to them. The powers that be at the Press Democrat started off the apology citing their fame and charitable nature to give the false impression they "can be trusted.“ But the failure to report on sexual assault happens because people lack integrity. It happens in spite of fame and money.