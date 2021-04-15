Subscribe

Letters to the Argus-Courier editor April 15

April 14, 2021, 5:30PM

Cannabis ordinance harms rural character

EDITOR: The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors in their original 2016 cannabis ordinance promised that cannabis growing “would not be detrimental to health, safety, welfare or materially injurious to properties or improvements in the vicinity.” This is being sidelined in the new draft ordinance proposals. Gone will be any ability for neighbors to have input into permits.

The cannabis industry successfully lobbied for a much easier permitting process. In the draft ordinance cannabis, permitting will now be directed by the Ag Commissioner instead of a more rigorous process with Permit Sonoma. Sixty-five thousand acres will be open to cannabis growing, eclipsing wine grapes at 60,000 acres.

Little is being done to check environmental impacts. Water usage, estimated to be at least seven times that of the wine industry, is not being addressed. Nothing is being done to insure that smells caused by growing the plants will be monitored and mitigated. Grows are allowed a mere 300 feet from neighboring structures.

If this new ordinance is allowed to go into effect in its current reiteration, the rural character that we love in Sonoma County will vanish.

Let the Board of Supervisors know that this is not the correct direction for Sonoma County.

Chris Stover

Sebastopol

Where did my well water go?

EDITOR: Our supervisors are rapidly marching towards approving a cannabis ordinance that will significantly impact our wells and ground water at the same time that officials are asking for voluntary reductions in water use.

According to the Napa County 9111 report, published in 2020, cannabis uses at least six times the amount of water compared to grapes per crop. The draft cannabis ordinance has targeted 65,000 acres for commercial cannabis development without analyzing the cumulative impact all that cannabis will have on our precious groundwater.

If you rely on well water, it is imperative that you start logging your well water availability now. Your well log will be your only defense against a commercial cannabis grow in your neighborhood that sucks everyone’s well dry.

Tess Danaher

Sebastopol

Help stop commercial cannabis effort

EDITOR: Sonoma County is positioning to become a major commercial cannabis cultivation center. Napa and Marin Counties have prohibited cannabis cultivation. Humboldt County has approved it with very strong protections for adjacent residential properties, including a 1,000-foot setback and a conditional use permit providing a public hearing and environmental review.

Sonoma County has taken a different approach, and will approve commercial cannabis cultivation on parcels 10 acres or more through a ministerial permit which allows it in agricultural zone districts without public hearings or environmental review. Setbacks for a commercial cultivation area are only 300 feet from a residence on an adjoining residential parcel and 100 feet from the property line. There would be no opportunity for residential property owners to have a say on how a commercial cannabis project might impact residential use of their property. The only option would be to file a lawsuit.

The proposed cannabis ordinance is scheduled for the Board of Supervisors review in late April. Let your Supervisor know it’s important to provide a setback of at least 1,000 feet from our homes and the ability to have a say in our future.

Vi Strain

Petaluma

Help stop cannabis ordinance

EDITOR: We, the residents of Bloomfield, are extremely concerned about the eminent health and safety violations posed by the major revisions to the Commercial Cannabis Cultivation Ordinance of 2018, to our town, as well as other residential communities in Sonoma County.

If any changes are to be made to the ordinance, they must be considered on an individual permit basis; accompanied by a full environmental impact report. Our town has 424 inhabitants. One proposed grow abuts the back yards of 14 families and a historical Pioneer Cemetery. It would be an 80-acre, full-time commercial operation in the center of our town. Should that be allowed to take place?

Cannabis is nothing like any other agricultural endeavor. The perpetual odor, the crime it brings, the health issues, the infrastructure overload, the pesticide pollution, wild life displacement, and environmental damage, to name a few items, makes such enterprise in the midst of a residential community, prohibitive.

We are in the midst of a drought and live in a zone 3, marginal ground water area.

HELP!

Marta and David May

Petaluma

Press Democrat and the Windsor mayor

EDITOR: On Friday, April 8, 2021, the Press Democrat's new editor issued an "apology" for the paper's failure to report on the Foppoli scandal in 2019 when the story was first brought to them. The powers that be at the Press Democrat started off the apology citing their fame and charitable nature to give the false impression they "can be trusted.“ But the failure to report on sexual assault happens because people lack integrity. It happens in spite of fame and money.

People don't believe women. It's exactly why women fail to speak up. Those in power make the decisions. That's exactly what happened in this case. And you, the audience, shouldn't be fooled or act surprised that those in power work to protect those who look like them. Look at the Brett Kavanaugh example. It is a network and system that lets people avoid accountability and promotes them to the highest office. A system that places the doubt on women.

This new editor who authored the apology has only been at the PD for three weeks...so he's relying on not being held accountable, right? He could have said they wanted to understand what it was about their system/structure that led to the wrong decision being made in 2019. He could have tooted the horn of the PD a little less and shown a little more awareness about what might change when women are allowed to lead and are respected.

I am curious to know more about these investigative journalists they want to hire. Seems like their track record isn't very good considering they lost the reporter for the Foppoli story. If they had enough women making decisions at the PD maybe someone would have read this apology before printing it and seen how painful it is from the view of sexual assault survivors.

Amber Szoboszlai

Petaluma

Union advocates, communists not one in the same

EDITOR: I take umbrage with Skip Sommer’s column of April 1, “Strikes, Vigilantes Were Notorious in the 1930s.” For one, he extols the virtue of the Diamond Match Company’s takeover of the Camm & Hedges Lumber Co. in the 1930s. Years later, the firm, then called Diamond National, went out of business, taking with it the pension money, i.e., the life savings, of its laid off employees, including a 1958 graduate of Petaluma High.

Sommer goes on to blame the so-called Communists for organizing the 1935 Apple Picker’s Strike. The word “communist” conjures up different things to different people, and shouldn’t be used without historical context. As employed by Sommer, it evokes the witch-hunting tactics of McCarthyism in the 1950s.

What would 200 itinerant farm workers and their advisers, looking for decent pay and better working conditions, want, or do with public ownership and communal control of the apple industry?

Sommer’s column then goes on about the alleged recruitment of California’s burgeoning labor unions by communists.

If that was true, why, in the midst McCarthy era, did the citizens of Petaluma choose to elect Everett A. Matson, the leader of Local 364 of the Butchers and Meat Cutters, to the Petaluma City Council and then as mayor?

This fact is, making unionists out to be communists was a favorite fable of FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover. Intent on seeing “Reds” everywhere, Hoover amassed for nearly 50 years secret files on America’s most prominent figures, including Martin Luther King, leader of the Civil Rights Movement, which Hoover claimed in diatribes was, in part, a communist conspiracy.

Hoover’s attacks hit close to home, as both my parents were labor activists. My father belonged to the local teamsters union, and my mother worked for an office employees union. Through the Freedom of Information Act, I later found the FBI files kept on both of them. In my mother’s case, 85% of the file was redacted.

Sadly, Sommer’s column reminds us that labor bashing continues to this day, as currently demonstrated at places like Amazon.

Jack Withington

Petaluma

