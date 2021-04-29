Subscribe

Letters to the Argus-Courier editor April 29

April 28, 2021, 7:00PM
Reusable mugs are safe

EDITOR: The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a huge spike in the use of disposable foodware worldwide. Some of this is warranted: with restaurants closed until recently to indoor dining, takeout service with disposable, single-use containers has provided the only way for them to remain in business.

But since at least last fall, experts in disease transmission have known, and repeatedly attempted to communicate to the public, that disposable, single-use containers and other food-service products are not intrinsically safer than properly washed reusables -- and that transmission of COVID-19 occurs primarily through the air, not surface contact.

In early April the CDC finally weighed in by stating that the risk of becoming infected through contact with contaminated surfaces or objects "is generally considered to be low."

While takeout from restaurants will likely continue to be popular as indoor seating remains limited, it's time that our reopened local coffee shops, from independent businesses to major chains, help reduce the massive amounts of waste and significant risks to human health associated with single-use foodware.

Disposable coffee cups, typically made of paper and lined with either traditional plastic or a form of plant-based plastic, are difficult to recycle and compost. They often end up in the landfill, even if technically "biodegradable." In addition, their linings can leach endocrine-disrupting chemicals into hot liquids.

I understand that in banning the use of reusable/travel mugs, our local coffee shops are primarily concerned with keeping employees safe. I support that wholeheartedly. But additional risk could be reduced to essentially zero by developing a protocol for safe employee handling of customer-provided mugs, or by devising a system that allows customers to fill their mugs with house coffee without touching the carafe, or simply after sanitizing their hands. (We are, after all, allowed to touch doorknobs, debit card readers, countertops, packaged food products, and more in your shops.)

Let's all embrace reusable mugs in the knowledge that we are helping to reduce the myriad environmental and human-health impacts of disposable foodware without putting employees or customers at any additional risk.

Nate Seltenrich

Petaluma

On trains and sprawl

EDITOR: When I read John Burns whine about “Brian Barnacle and a small cabal” of do-gooders who saved Corona Station from mindless, car-centric sprawl, I am reminded why council member Barnacle was the top vote getter in November.

A train system is not just a set of tracks and stations. SMART is a nascent new ecosystem. If we aren’t going to build a lot of new affordable housing units at the new train stations then where will we? Where better to build high density units? Where better to expand walkable community? How better to build new housing that doesn’t require new cars? How better to create a sense of place and inclusion? Good thing we didn’t wind up with the single family, two-car garage, market rate houses at Corona Station and similarly the lack of affordable housing units proposed for the downtown Station the previous City Council majority tried to approve. That’s not how we are building anymore. Thank you, Brian and Small Cabal.

When the automobile became a thing in the early 1900s we actually built an entire ecosystem around it. We needed paved roads. Then big bridges. Don’t forget about oil and the military adventurism to secure it. Public transit was destroyed intentionally in places like Los Angeles. Our train system imploded in Petaluma. The land use plan as built for east Petaluma was all about individual car ownership but don’t try to go east to west side on foot or on a bicycle. Petaluma evolved into a drive in, drive out bedroom community. How many more times will we expand the Highway 101? Mindless car-centric sprawl is not sustainable.

Sprawling outward is old school. Yes, get the tracks and the train stations built. And also create the adjacent jobs and adjacent dense housing to ensure that SMART will mature into a primary mode of transportation. Trains, bicycles, walking, buses and cars all together with equal access for each. That’s the future; it’s already on display in many other towns. Economic justice is also the future and that requires affordable housing. Lots of it. Next to the train stations.

Teddy Herzog

Petaluma

Bathtub brouhaha

EDITOR: On April 22, 2021 I virtually attended the regular meeting of the Petaluma Public Art Committee. The topic of “A Fine Balance” (the five tubs on stilts proposed to be installed on Water Street) was a focal point of the meeting.

The way in which people react to and embrace, or not embrace, art pieces is unique to each individual. It is personal and can make people’s passions rise, which may or may not be the intent of the artist.

A Fine Balance (AFB) has done just that – whether it was the artist’s intention or not.

Since the proposed site is in the Petaluma Historic District, it is subject to an Environmental Impact Report (EIR). People in opposition to the placement of AFB in this historic location have requested that the EIR be conducted. This is a reasonable request, in consideration of the requirement.

There are members on the Art Committee who see this as unfair.

I heard comments from art committee members during this meeting in which some of the people who are opposed to the placement of AFB were called; “small-minded” and “bullies”. One of the members made mention that if these people traveled a “whit” they would see what art is. Another member called Petaluma a “podunk town”.

I think that we should not judge a fellow human for having their personal opinion on a piece of art.

This all seemed quite unprofessional to me and certainly not what I would expect to hear from appointed committee members chosen to represent my town and its choice of art.

I do want to thank Sara Sass and Christopher Smith for the way in which THEY presented their comments. They were level-headed and fair; as one would expect of anyone entrusted with this position.

The discussion of AFB ended with four of the seven members voting to move ahead with the EIR. The request will be put before City Council sometime toward the end of July. (no definite date was given, but this was the estimated timeline.)

It is in the City Council’s hands to approve or disapprove of the EIR and all the cost it will entail.

If this concerns you, I urge you to speak with Council members and to stay informed of what is happening.

These meetings are recorded and open to the public. I encourage you to tune in; they are quite eye-opening.

And….stay tuned for the next episode of, “As The Tubs Turn.”

Patty Paula

Petaluma

Drought and Cannabis

EDITOR: While county residents mull over the looming water scarcity brought on by two years of drought, our water crisis intensifies with the rollout of commercial cannabis. Napa’s “9111 Report” states cannabis water demand per harvest is six times that of grapes. That fact, added to grape taint, overspray, odor and aesthetics, led Napa county to ban commercial cannabis. Why is Sonoma County so intent on fast-tracking permits, in spite of the obvious drawbacks?

Concerned residents are not alone in their worries. National Marine Fisheries Service, California Department of Fish and Wildlife and California Native Plant Society have all weighed in with additional standards required to address the impacts of opening 65,000 acres for outdoor and hoop house production with a ministerial permitting scheme. A March 17 California Department of Fish and Wildlife letter states, “We recommend that the review should be discretionary not ministerial.”

State cannabis law set conditions that each project needs individual environmental analysis and cumulative study, both conditions impossible with ministerial permitting.

This is no time to issue permits with limited water analysis. Instead, fix the discretionary permitting process and complete careful and adequate environmental studies to satisfy state law, concerned agencies and environmental organizations.

Anna Ransome

Graton

Where alas are the “Gentle Men”?

EDITOR: About five years ago a wealthy white man from a privileged background with political aspirations was interviewed by a popular TV commentator. He remarked about the liberties he took with young ladies in the interview which caused some discussion about the predatory behavior of powerful men. Afterwards this same individual was taken to account by 26 women who accused him of sexual harassment and assault. In the aftermath their voices became muted, their revelations dismissed in the tumult of the past four years.

However, their story, with different names, but a similar pattern, has been repeated many times over since then, privileged white males who think they can get away with anything. The nameless women who speak out against these ill-bred boors deserve our praise.

What has happened to the “gentle man”? As Enzo Ferrari once said, “The era of the gentleman racing drivers has ended.” But the racing world is not the only place where gentlemen have become a vanishing breed. In sports, the entertainment industry, in TV network news and especially in politics dozens of wealthy men of influence and power have been accused of mistreating women. Their names do not merit repeating here.

Required reading for these rubes should be “The Book of the Courtier,” an illuminating work on manners by the Renaissance writer Baldassare Castoglione penned 500 years ago. He’s not read much anymore. Too bad. He defined the gentleman as one who respects and is courteous and kind to people in all stations of life, who looks down on no one, and who reveres women and even places them on a par not equal to men but above them.

Once again, we are hearing the voices of young women, this time right here in Sonoma County who have accused a local man of position and influence of sexual misconduct. Let’s not become numb to what these women have to say. Risking the likelihood of being discredited and disbelieved, they nevertheless spoke out. And speaking out just may be their only defense against a rich entitled man who has no idea how to behave like gentleman.

Michael O’Looney

Santa Rosa

