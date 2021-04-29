Letters to the Argus-Courier editor April 29

Reusable mugs are safe

EDITOR: The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a huge spike in the use of disposable foodware worldwide. Some of this is warranted: with restaurants closed until recently to indoor dining, takeout service with disposable, single-use containers has provided the only way for them to remain in business.

But since at least last fall, experts in disease transmission have known, and repeatedly attempted to communicate to the public, that disposable, single-use containers and other food-service products are not intrinsically safer than properly washed reusables -- and that transmission of COVID-19 occurs primarily through the air, not surface contact.

In early April the CDC finally weighed in by stating that the risk of becoming infected through contact with contaminated surfaces or objects "is generally considered to be low."

While takeout from restaurants will likely continue to be popular as indoor seating remains limited, it's time that our reopened local coffee shops, from independent businesses to major chains, help reduce the massive amounts of waste and significant risks to human health associated with single-use foodware.

Disposable coffee cups, typically made of paper and lined with either traditional plastic or a form of plant-based plastic, are difficult to recycle and compost. They often end up in the landfill, even if technically "biodegradable." In addition, their linings can leach endocrine-disrupting chemicals into hot liquids.

I understand that in banning the use of reusable/travel mugs, our local coffee shops are primarily concerned with keeping employees safe. I support that wholeheartedly. But additional risk could be reduced to essentially zero by developing a protocol for safe employee handling of customer-provided mugs, or by devising a system that allows customers to fill their mugs with house coffee without touching the carafe, or simply after sanitizing their hands. (We are, after all, allowed to touch doorknobs, debit card readers, countertops, packaged food products, and more in your shops.)

Let's all embrace reusable mugs in the knowledge that we are helping to reduce the myriad environmental and human-health impacts of disposable foodware without putting employees or customers at any additional risk.

Nate Seltenrich

Petaluma

On trains and sprawl

EDITOR: When I read John Burns whine about “Brian Barnacle and a small cabal” of do-gooders who saved Corona Station from mindless, car-centric sprawl, I am reminded why council member Barnacle was the top vote getter in November.

A train system is not just a set of tracks and stations. SMART is a nascent new ecosystem. If we aren’t going to build a lot of new affordable housing units at the new train stations then where will we? Where better to build high density units? Where better to expand walkable community? How better to build new housing that doesn’t require new cars? How better to create a sense of place and inclusion? Good thing we didn’t wind up with the single family, two-car garage, market rate houses at Corona Station and similarly the lack of affordable housing units proposed for the downtown Station the previous City Council majority tried to approve. That’s not how we are building anymore. Thank you, Brian and Small Cabal.

When the automobile became a thing in the early 1900s we actually built an entire ecosystem around it. We needed paved roads. Then big bridges. Don’t forget about oil and the military adventurism to secure it. Public transit was destroyed intentionally in places like Los Angeles. Our train system imploded in Petaluma. The land use plan as built for east Petaluma was all about individual car ownership but don’t try to go east to west side on foot or on a bicycle. Petaluma evolved into a drive in, drive out bedroom community. How many more times will we expand the Highway 101? Mindless car-centric sprawl is not sustainable.

Sprawling outward is old school. Yes, get the tracks and the train stations built. And also create the adjacent jobs and adjacent dense housing to ensure that SMART will mature into a primary mode of transportation. Trains, bicycles, walking, buses and cars all together with equal access for each. That’s the future; it’s already on display in many other towns. Economic justice is also the future and that requires affordable housing. Lots of it. Next to the train stations.

Teddy Herzog

Petaluma

Bathtub brouhaha

EDITOR: On April 22, 2021 I virtually attended the regular meeting of the Petaluma Public Art Committee. The topic of “A Fine Balance” (the five tubs on stilts proposed to be installed on Water Street) was a focal point of the meeting.