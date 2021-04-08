Letters to the Argus-Courier editor April 8

Electeds must speak out against hate

EDITOR: Several years ago, as the then-fire chief for the city of Petaluma, I proposed that the city ban the sale and use of all fireworks. Later, as a member of the Petaluma City Council, I again raised the issue of banning all fireworks in the city. During public meetings where the proposed fireworks ban was discussed, people came forward and very clearly told me that I was wrong to make such a proposal. I never received threatening, or insulting phone calls at my home from anonymous callers.

Recently, in the City of Rohnert Park, Vice Mayor Jackie Elward supported a similar ban on the sale and use of fireworks in her city. The vice mayor, a Black woman, received a threatening phone call at her home that included racial slurs. This phone call was evil and cowardly, perpetrated by an unidentified voice, spewing racial insults at one of the community’s elected leaders.

This type of hateful behavior can not be allowed to pass unchallenged. I hope that every local elected official and civic leader in Sonoma County, including those former incumbent Rohnert Park council members, speak out against this hateful rhetoric.

An 18th century Irish philosopher wrote: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men (and women) to do nothing.”

Chris Albertson

Former fire chief, council member for the city of Petaluma

Carbon neutrality marks first step

EDITOR: Thank you, John Burns, for your recent column about the climate emergency. I am thrilled to see that Petaluma is leading the way to creating climate stability.

What I want to alert folks to is the need for climate restoration. I recently learned about the need to remove the legacy carbon that is in our atmosphere. Achieving net zero emissions is only a small part of what is needed. Since the Industrial Revolution and the burning of fossil fuels, the carbon dioxide level has risen to about 410 parts per million. To reduce the warming effect and stabilize the climate, we must remove the legacy carbon dioxide, reducing the amount in the atmosphere to less that 300 parts per million. It is at that point that humans and other species can thrive on planet Earth. Check out The Foundation for Climate Restoration website. Much needs to be done and it is possible to give future generations a safe and healthy climate.

Thank you for reading.

Carol England

Fans of Climate Restoration, North Bay Chapter; president and co-founder, International Projects Fund

Gas station or no gas station?

EDITOR: In the wake of climate crisis that we all are in, the Petaluma city council’s decision to ban the construction of future gas stations is a welcome sign. Unfortunately, this ban does not apply to the embattled Safeway gas station, for it was already approved. The case is in the court and court will answer the question: “gas station or no gas station?” We hope that the court not only consider its environmental impact but also its effect on the health of the children and the youth (who go to the nearby daycare center and elementary school).

We also hope that the court, along with environmental impact also considers the project’s impact on the traffic on the streets nearby. The court needs to have a hard look at: the number of vehicles driven on the streets nearby the proposed gas station during the peak hours; number of vehicles these streets can accommodate; the number of vehicles the gas station will attract from the nearby towns and contribute to the traffic congestion and causing delays.

The other thing is that when Petaluma City Council is assessing traffic impact and reviewing vehicle miles travelled on the street of Petaluma and its impact on the greenhouse gas emissions, the court can make their job a little easier by denying its construction.

Iftikhar Ahmed

Petaluma

Providing context to historical, anti-labor animus

EDITOR: Skip Sommer’s recent column, “Strikes, Vigilantes Were Notorious in the 1930s,” paints the era with a broad brush of anti-labor and anti-Communist rhetoric. I grew up in a union household. What Sommer neglects to mention was the surreptitious role played by big business at the time.

Cheap, immigrant labor has always been central to California farming. As Sommer notes, that changed during the Great Depression, when immigrant laborer was displaced by refugees from the Dust Bowl. White, English-speaking, and American-born, they expected a fair deal.

In the spring of 1933, worker strikes erupted throughout California as each seasonal crop ripened for picking. Those actions were followed in 1934 by the legendary longshoremen strike, crippling West Coast shipping of agricultural goods. In 1935, the Congress of Industrial Organizations (CIO) spun off from the AFL to organize California’s 250,000 unskilled agricultural workers.