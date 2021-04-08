Subscribe

Letters to the Argus-Courier editor April 8

April 7, 2021, 6:30PM

Electeds must speak out against hate

EDITOR: Several years ago, as the then-fire chief for the city of Petaluma, I proposed that the city ban the sale and use of all fireworks. Later, as a member of the Petaluma City Council, I again raised the issue of banning all fireworks in the city. During public meetings where the proposed fireworks ban was discussed, people came forward and very clearly told me that I was wrong to make such a proposal. I never received threatening, or insulting phone calls at my home from anonymous callers.

Recently, in the City of Rohnert Park, Vice Mayor Jackie Elward supported a similar ban on the sale and use of fireworks in her city. The vice mayor, a Black woman, received a threatening phone call at her home that included racial slurs. This phone call was evil and cowardly, perpetrated by an unidentified voice, spewing racial insults at one of the community’s elected leaders.

This type of hateful behavior can not be allowed to pass unchallenged. I hope that every local elected official and civic leader in Sonoma County, including those former incumbent Rohnert Park council members, speak out against this hateful rhetoric.

An 18th century Irish philosopher wrote: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men (and women) to do nothing.”

Chris Albertson

Former fire chief, council member for the city of Petaluma

Carbon neutrality marks first step

EDITOR: Thank you, John Burns, for your recent column about the climate emergency. I am thrilled to see that Petaluma is leading the way to creating climate stability.

What I want to alert folks to is the need for climate restoration. I recently learned about the need to remove the legacy carbon that is in our atmosphere. Achieving net zero emissions is only a small part of what is needed. Since the Industrial Revolution and the burning of fossil fuels, the carbon dioxide level has risen to about 410 parts per million. To reduce the warming effect and stabilize the climate, we must remove the legacy carbon dioxide, reducing the amount in the atmosphere to less that 300 parts per million. It is at that point that humans and other species can thrive on planet Earth. Check out The Foundation for Climate Restoration website. Much needs to be done and it is possible to give future generations a safe and healthy climate.

Thank you for reading.

Carol England

Fans of Climate Restoration, North Bay Chapter; president and co-founder, International Projects Fund

Gas station or no gas station?

EDITOR: In the wake of climate crisis that we all are in, the Petaluma city council’s decision to ban the construction of future gas stations is a welcome sign. Unfortunately, this ban does not apply to the embattled Safeway gas station, for it was already approved. The case is in the court and court will answer the question: “gas station or no gas station?” We hope that the court not only consider its environmental impact but also its effect on the health of the children and the youth (who go to the nearby daycare center and elementary school).

We also hope that the court, along with environmental impact also considers the project’s impact on the traffic on the streets nearby. The court needs to have a hard look at: the number of vehicles driven on the streets nearby the proposed gas station during the peak hours; number of vehicles these streets can accommodate; the number of vehicles the gas station will attract from the nearby towns and contribute to the traffic congestion and causing delays.

The other thing is that when Petaluma City Council is assessing traffic impact and reviewing vehicle miles travelled on the street of Petaluma and its impact on the greenhouse gas emissions, the court can make their job a little easier by denying its construction.

Iftikhar Ahmed

Petaluma

Providing context to historical, anti-labor animus

EDITOR: Skip Sommer’s recent column, “Strikes, Vigilantes Were Notorious in the 1930s,” paints the era with a broad brush of anti-labor and anti-Communist rhetoric. I grew up in a union household. What Sommer neglects to mention was the surreptitious role played by big business at the time.

Cheap, immigrant labor has always been central to California farming. As Sommer notes, that changed during the Great Depression, when immigrant laborer was displaced by refugees from the Dust Bowl. White, English-speaking, and American-born, they expected a fair deal.

In the spring of 1933, worker strikes erupted throughout California as each seasonal crop ripened for picking. Those actions were followed in 1934 by the legendary longshoremen strike, crippling West Coast shipping of agricultural goods. In 1935, the Congress of Industrial Organizations (CIO) spun off from the AFL to organize California’s 250,000 unskilled agricultural workers.

In response, big business and corporate agriculture formed their own militant group, the Associated Farmers of California. Lobbying for anti-union laws and legislation outlawing picketing and strikes, they used labor unrest as a pretext to crack down on “radicalism,” distributing propaganda that portrayed CIO efforts as an encroachment of socialism on the American way of life.

They also organized vigilante groups known as “Citizens Armies” to end labor protests by any means necessary. In Sonoma County, that took the form of Sheriff Harry Patterson deputizing 500 citizens as an “Army of Peace.”

On the evening of Aug. 1, 1935, Sheriff Patterson sent his army to break up a peaceful Santa Rosa gathering of 250 strikers and labor activists were calling for a wage increase from 25 cents to 40 cents per hour ($5 to $7.50 in today’s currency) and a 9-hour workday.

A year later, west Marin dairy and creamery workers went on strike, demanding two days a month off instead of none, and 25 cents an hour ($5 in today’s currency).

What’s Communist about improving such miserable working conditions?

Today, with many Petalumans still unable to secure a living wage, depicting the efforts of 1930s labor activists merely through the lens of big business ignores larger forces still at play in our society.

John Sheehy

Petaluma Historian

Porch sitting a welcome sight

EDITOR: Porch-sitting is something that is done all over New Orleans in the evening as the sun sets and folks are wandering home from their day’s work. It can also be done in the morning and late at night, but evening is most popular. Hellos are hollered loudly as neighbors pass by. Sometimes a beverage is offered along with an invitation to conversation.

Lately, I have been experiencing porch-sitters in our neighborhood and greet them loudly. Last night, on my evening dog walk, Councilman Kevin McDonnell and his soulmate, Melinda, were spotted porch-sitting at dusk. I stopped to say hello and then ran a list of “fabulous ideas” by him for the council to consider this year. Kevin was glad to hear that I was concerned about the homeless situation and happily sipped his beer and exchanged ideas from the porch. It was wonderful.

Lately, I’ve been seeing more porch-sitting in Petaluma and am delighted by this pandemic evolution. Let’s keep it up. This weekend, I am going to place two comfortable chairs for my soulmate Nan and myself to rest upon as we porch-sit, holler and wave as our neighbors pass by. Please join us in this pastime.

Sue Conley

Petaluma

Greater setbacks for cannabis

EDITOR: Sonoma County’s Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission is welcoming commercial cannabis into unincorporated Sonoma County.

On April 13, our Board of Supervisors will vote on Part Two of the Sonoma County Cannabis Ordinance. This ordinance streamlines permitting for cannabis cultivation in unincorporated areas of Sonoma County. People living in Sonoma County’s many unincorporated areas bordered, including many small towns and neighborhoods are especially vulnerable.

It is important for residents in such areas to understand what’s at stake if the ordinance is passed as written. The purpose of Part 2 of the ordinance is to streamline permitting for cannabis cultivation and production and address community compatibility issues. It succeeds in the first but fails in the second.

One particular thorn is that of setbacks. As written, the ordinance requires only a 300-foot setback from residences. This means people living near a cannabis site may have cannabis just 300 feet from their back doors. This renders premium backyard space far less usable. Allowing growers to claim up 300 feet of a neighbor’s property as part of his/her legal setback, regardless of any negative impacts, is incompatible and unacceptable.

Parks, schools and other public places are given large setbacks. Other counties require up to 1000-foot setbacks from residences. Yet, Sonoma County’s rural residential communities, where many people not only live, but work, play and spend lots of time outdoors, are given only a 300-foot setback from their homes.

Appropriate residential setbacks would solve many problems. If you are concerned about having cannabis too close, email the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission and ask that they do as other counties have done and require a 1000-foot setback from residential neighborhoods. This new ordinance must be fair to all stakeholders.

Gina Cloud

Bloomfield

Scott Ranch Project has support

EDITOR: In spite of the fact that the Scott Ranch Project’s Draft Environmental Impact Report was advanced on to a Final Environmental Impact Report by the Petaluma City Council on March 15, there remains a desire by some opponents to persuade the Council to reject the FEIR and the project when they come up for a final vote in a few months.

When one pierces through the opposition narratives that have been put forth, there are certain realities that are inescapable.

There is no truth to the claim that the beautiful and scenic 58-acre Scott Ranch and the wildlife habitat will be destroyed by the project. The reality is that 84% of the Scott Ranch land (44 acres for parkland and five acres of open space on the residential side) is actually protected and preserved in perpetuity – not destroyed.

Our Petaluma neighbors and philanthropists have stated their support for the Scott Ranch Project by placing $4 million in escrow to buy 44 acres of the Scott Ranch from Davidon as a public parkland gift to Sonoma County Regional Parks.

Further, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and the Ag and Open Space District showed support by earmarking $1 million for the acquisition of this parkland.

The version of the Project now before the city limits Davidon to only 28 mid-range, solar-powered green homes on the remaining nine acres of the ranch. These homes are smaller than many of the homes in the surrounding Victoria neighborhood. Davidon will also be required to make a substantial payment to the city’s affordable housing fund.

Extending Putnam Park down to D Street makes healthy outdoor recreation accessible to our diverse population, those with disabilities as well as walkers and bikers, welcoming people from the east side and the west side.

In short, this project fully resolves the Scott Ranch land dispute, a grand legacy for future generations.

Peter Cohn

Kelly Creek Protection Project Secretary/Treasurer

