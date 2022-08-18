Letters to the Argus-Courier editor, Aug. 19, 2022

EDITOR: I read with interest Councilmember Healy’s optimistic assessment of our city’s water situation. According to him, water demand doesn’t increase with population. He writes, “With peoples’ extraordinary efforts during the drought, water demand in 2021 and this year have been even lower.” He assumes that last winter’s atmospheric river, responsible for maintaining Lake Sonoma at the same level as it was this time last year, will be the “new normal.” With the combination of hard-working water engineers, the conversion of irrigation to gray water, and the efforts of conscientious water-saving citizens, he’d have us think that water shortage is just, well, evaporation.

What longtime pro-development advocate Mike Healy didn’t say is that the city’s planning website reveals no fewer than 13 projects building projects in the planning stage. These include Scannell Mixed Use Development, Sid Commons and Oyster Cove. These three developments alone would add 487 housing units to the city. Then, there are Scott Ranch, Riverscape and Cherry Suites, adding another 200 or so housing units competing for water and other resources. Then, of course, there is the 93-room Hotel Weaver. I wonder if they will charge extra for hot showers? Let’s not forget the 175,000 square foot Labcon North America facility that’s being planned for Lakeville Highway. According to their website, “For over 60 years Labcon has been designing and manufacturing quality disposable plastics…” I wonder how much water they need to make all that plastic.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see “Part 2” of Mr. Healy’s letter to the Argus that extols the virtues of all this development in Petaluma. Yes, we need affordable housing, and some of the planned housing qualifies, but first, the city must ensure that there are adequate water and parking for the rest of us. Instead of building nice bike lanes on Rainier, the city could repair some of the myriad potholes and, perhaps, repave the north section of McDowell. Housing developments disproportionately benefit those with money and power. We all need water, without restriction and mandates.

By the way, Mr. Healy, just two years ago to the day, the water level on Lake Sonoma was more than 36 feet higher than it is today. To all of our politicians: Let’s hear the transparent truth about our water and the city’s planned developments.

James Pointer MD

Petaluma

Couldn’t have done it without you!

Petaluma Kiwanis Club’s first fundraiser in three years is in the books with sales from beverage booths at the Sonoma-Marin Fair this past June. To pull it off we needed to staff six booths for the five-day run of the fair, between 8 and 10 hours a day.

With a club of 35 members that would have been impossible except for the volunteer spirit of another 75 people in our community. Friends, family and community supporters all rallied to help us raise money which ultimately goes back into the community in the form of support for dozens of local nonprofits, classrooms and programs focusing in particular on the youth of our community.

A heartfelt “Thank You” to everyone who volunteered a shift at the Fair, or visited us to purchase a beverage, or just stopped by a booth to say hello and ask about our club. We couldn’t have done it without you and we hope to see you next year and for many years to come at our beloved Sonoma-Marin Fair!

Francesca Smith, vice president

Petauma Kiwanis Club

For Fischer

EDITOR: I first met D’Lynda Fischer when I joined 350Petaluma, an organization devoted to climate change action. I was immediately struck by how devoted she was to the climate crisis. I have since had the pleasure of getting to know her through her work with Zero Waste Petaluma and Cool Petaluma.

D’Lynda can pack into one 24-hour day what would take a normal person days to do. I honestly do not know how she keeps track of all the balls she has in the air, but she does, and always with a smile on her face and a sense of calm confidence. When she commits, she is all-in. And she is very goal oriented as evident by her dedicated and wholehearted effort in getting the Cool Cities program across the line for Petaluma.

I strongly endorse D’Lynda Fischer for mayor of Petaluma. She will work hard for the city and its citizens. She will walk the talk. And she will be results driven.

Eileen Haflich

Petaluma