Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor Aug. 5, 2021

Get the vaccine

EDITOR: Today I read in the Argus that one of our newly-elected city council members had, inexplicably, not received the COVID-19 vaccine. This is the message I sent to her regarding her fiduciary responsibility to her constituency.

Dear Council Person Fischer:

Are you in your right mind? You, an allegedly progressive member of council, who apparently refuses to be vaccinated against COVID-19? Please, what are you thinking?

I’m sure that you can read and are capable of distinguishing CDC recommendations from right wing trash talk.

As a leader, your constituents look to you for guidance. Ask Dr. Pocekay for his advice.

Perhaps you have a rare medical contraindication to the vaccine or some sort of bizarre religious objection. If so, say it!

In the meantime, get over your ignorance and selfishness and get the vaccine!

James Pointer MD

Petaluma

Comparing bathtubs to Picasso makes no sense

EDITOR: This is in reply to the letter (July 29) from Gary McKinnon “Art as a popularity contest? That’s bull” in which he claims that popular opposition to the bathtub art project is fallacious. He goes on to use Picasso’s Bull’s Head sculpture as an example to support his contention.

I know nothing about fine art, but comparing a Picasso to the bathtubs makes no sense. Picassos are worth millions. Bathtubs are next to worthless.The fact that some art critics think anything by Picasso is beyond reproach doesn’t make it so. By the way, Picasso’s Bull’s Head sculpture made from a bicycle seat and a pair of handlebars cost zero.

I believe that sculptures or other pieces of art that will be displayed on public lands and paid for in part with public funds or donations, should be approved by the taxpayers and citizens of Petaluma. Why this controversy has gone on so long, wasting money (as much as $230,000) and energy, is a mystery. Let’s have a vote and solve this once and for all. I wonder how many Argus readers know that $80,000 is to be spent for an environmental impact study. Environmental study of bathtubs? Insanity.

Michael Burwen

Petaluma

Anger at the unvaccinated

EDITOR: There is a contagion growing among the vaccinated: anger at the unvaccinated. (NY Times 7/27/21) I’ll admit to being one of the angriest.

We’ve all heard the stories of kids and their families struggling with remote learning, high school teachers share horror stories of the unprecedented numbers of students failing college prep classes. We know that mothers have been robbed of their lifetime income potential because caregiving responsibilities have disproportionately fallen to them during the pandemic. Beloved businesses in our community have closed for good.

After months of struggling with the political discord in our communities, I’ve started actively, desperately trying to understand my brethren on the other side of the political divide. I’ve read Strangers in Their Own Land (Arlie Russell Hochschild), Last Best Hope (George Packard). And I’ve had conversations with members of my extended family who chose not to be vaccinated. All the arguments I’ve heard are shallow, vacuous, rickety hulls of unreasoned thought that conveniently abdicate all personal responsibility. Understanding eludes me.

When we allow the virus to spread, the virus mutates. With those mutations, our hopes of ending this pandemic die.

We live in a society. We have a responsibility to one another. I am fully aware that nothing I can say or do will convince recalcitrant anti-vaxxers to do the right thing. But I can express myself: In my opinion, the majority of the unvaccinated among us are simply, hopelessly selfish. My anger is real.

Sharon Kirk

Petaluma

Slow down!

EDITOR: Although D Street residents have more speeders, stop sign/red light runners than other Petaluma neighborhoods, inconsiderate drivers are everywhere in our town.

Stopping at stop signs seems to be totally optional in my neighborhood and so is adhering to the speed limit. Complaining to the police is met with, “We can’t be everywhere.” And motioning to drivers to slow down is met with rude gestures and anger, as if it’s their inalienable right to drive just as fast as they please.

Police can’t be everywhere, nor should they have to be. Remember, drivers: Only YOU can prevent speed bumps, roundabouts, and cameras watching your every move…SLOW DOWN!

Mary Ann Williams

Petaluma

On climate change

EDITOR: The U.S. Senate is deciding on climate legislation this week. And it may be America’s last chance to “go big” on solving climate change. Only one of the measures they are considering — carbon pricing — will do the job while it puts money in the pockets of low and middle income Americans. With it, we’ll get cleaner air almost immediately and will reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Take 10 minutes to email and call your Senators right now. Visit www.cclusa.org/senate for simple instructions.

Bruce Hagen

Petaluma