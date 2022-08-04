Letters to the Argus-Courier editor, Aug. 5, 2022

Save the Speedway

EDITOR: One thing that became abundantly clear during a recent City Council meeting, where an advisory committee shared their recommendations for the future of Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, is that our general population knows very little about Petaluma Speedway.

The advisory committee themselves admitted that after months of conversation and deliberation that they had still not resolved their position on what the future of the Speedway should be. I attended one of the advisory committee sessions and encouraged all of those who had never attended a race to go that night. One person showed up. The City Council members themselves will play critical roles in the future of the speedway (and fairgrounds property in total), and at town hall meeting organized by citizens, only Brian Barnacle and Dennis Pocekay attended. All City Council members were invited. Barnacle is the only councilmember who has attended an actual race.

When those deciding the fate of the Speedway aren't actually engaged with the property, it should come at no surprise that many citizens aren't informed about the property either and that was very apparent during public comment. Noise was, once again, a theme shared by those who would rather see the Speedway not receive a new lease. It was followed up by several different comments stating that "all cars racing on the track should be electric." This last comment was the most glaring display of being uninformed that I heard. First off, that comment is layered with privilege. If that statement were true, then it should also be true for all cars that are on our streets and freeways. But, alas, electric cars are still priced to only be owned by the privileged.

There is a league of electric cars racing in motorsports. At the entry level, those cars cost $250,000 each. Those racing in that league and sponsoring that league represent the 1% of highest wealth in our country. That is not who races at Petaluma Speedway or who is attending races at Petaluma Speedway. This is not Sonoma Raceway. Petaluma Speedway is a regional dirt track that has been in operation since 1963, providing entertainment to generations of families in Petaluma and throughout Sonoma and Marin counties (and beyond). Those racing on the track are the same people as those sitting in the stands. These are people you work with. People you go to school with. People who attend the same church as you. These are not millionaires collecting trophies, these are blue collar people who work Monday through Friday to be able to race on Saturdays.

Cars at racetracks will eventually be electric. So too will the majority of cars on our streets and highways. But that is going to take time. Time for costs to come down to be affordable to all. Time for the infrastructure to be properly set up. (Petaluma currently has six public charging stations in the downtown area. Six.) Petaluma Speedway will evolve, just as it always has, should its lease be extended.

I have been to all but one City Council meeting pertaining to Petaluma Speedway in the past five years. It seems those who are most vocal about noise complaints are people who have vacation or rental properties near the fairgrounds, not actual residents. What is likely also unknown is that Petaluma Speedway actually requires a noise canceling muffler in order to race at the track. And I don't know of a single occasion where racing has extended beyond the 10 p.m. curfew.

There are upwards of 800-1,000 people who come out on average to a Saturday night. It's the only affordable entertainment venue for a family of four. These are multi-generational families who call this Speedway home and people who would lose a sense of community without the Speedway.

For those complaining about noise, I'd like to ask that they consider these families and pay close attention to the reality that Speedway does not, "create noise all year long,“ but rather hosts between 24-30 events in a calendar year with racing between 6-10 p.m. on Saturday nights. That's 120 out of 8,760 hours each year. Let's not completely dissolve an established community.

And above all, if you are responsible for deciding the fate of Petaluma Speedway, it should be mandatory that you attend a race and get to know the people who call Petaluma Speedway home.

Matt Sharkey

Petaluma

Sorensen’s accusations

EDITOR: As a recent arrival to the sweet town of Petaluma, I must say how appalled I was firstly to read the account of Katie Sorensen's hateful and untrue accusations against the Martinezes last December. I really had a hard time wondering how someone could make up such cruel statements and it hurt to even read the account imagining how intensely painful and stressful the experience was for the poor couple trying to deal with the unfounded accusations. Their lives were forever changed in that moment.

While the charges were false and thankfully Sorensen was charged, how can the Martinez couple trust again, not to mention the emotional debris they still have to live with? Knowing you can be unjustly willy-nilly charged with deeds you didn't do because of the color of your skin, is a sad reality that needs to stop everywhere. This couple has had their reputations assaulted and false accusations made for no reason. They deserve accountability from Ms. Sorensen, at a minimum.

Recently when I read the judge in the case may let Sorensen off with a clear criminal record through a diversion program, it blew my mind. This cruel self centered woman deserves the maximum sentence for her crime against Eddie and Sadie Martinez as they have no diversion from the actions of Sorensen. Let this would-be "influencer" pay for the unjust influence she handed out.

When our country is so divided and we need so much to work together, to have someone in our small socially aware community do something so horrible to gain influence and or attention is not acceptable to say the least.

Thank you, Argus-Courier, for taking a stand against the easy way out for Sorensen. Diversion is not an option. The Martinez family have no easy way out living with what Sorensen did.

Kate Gamble

Petaluma