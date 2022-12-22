Assessing energy

EDITOR: The framing by the right wing against public transportation, alternatives and electric vehicles is “they have problems, so we mustn’t transition at this point.” Let’s juxtapose that with the current predominant uses of energy and transportation. Huge traffic problems in every city of even minor size (i.e., Petaluma). Perpetually repairing and expanding roads, creating unsustainably massive costs and environmental, riparian and habitat devastation. The federal government spends over $100 billion and the states another $200 billion per year. What is the cost if trains or buses get too full? Add another coach or two.

We spew nearly 40 billion tons of heat-generating smoke into the air each year. A ton of carbon dioxide is a 21-foot cube. Imagine 40 billion more of those. Maybe climate collapse is not human-made in your mind, but do we need to pump this much heat-producing pollutant into the air?

So, who has problems? Fossil is dead. Existentially and economically. It’s possible to purchase and run a home and vehicle with solar panels, at no more total cost than the current methods. Energy cost increases and fluctuations become irrelevant. Energy independence. These will drive the change. Accomplish this sooner by voting your own best interests. It’s logical.

Bob Marketos

Petaluma

EDITOR: Green String Farms in Petaluma has announced that it is going out of business. This has shocked many locals who depend on its produce. But the reasons behind its failure are the same reasons many farmers struggle — lack of labor and water. Add to this the increased cost of fertilizer and fuel, among other increased costs, and you have a scenario that many other farmers face while trying to stay in business.

We just reached 8 billion people on this planet. Just 12 years ago it was 7 billion. Climate change and drought has fallowed many acres in the western United States. The Mississippi River is at its lowest flow in history. The war in Ukraine has destroyed the breadbasket of Europe. Green String Farms is just another example of farmers and agriculture failing because of climate change.

It’s time for people to realize that food doesn’t simply come from a grocery store. Water doesn’t simply come from turning on a tap. We need to support farmers — all farmers. We need to act on climate change by reducing our consumption of fossil fuels. We are linked to the environment in more ways than we realize.

Bob Johnson

Lower Lake

Kudos to Mike Healy

EDITOR: I would like to thank Mr. Healy for trying to keep our city clean by removing litter while on his walks. I get tired of seeing past election posters and old garage sale signs hanging around town and out of city limits. If the candidates are worried about the cost of the posters maybe they can get them picked up a week or so after the election. As for the police being called in on Mr. Healy’s actions,please get a life.

Ed Kilgore,

Petaluma

