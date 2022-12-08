Random acts of kindness

EDITOR: On a Saturday evening in November, my wife and I, both in our mid-70s went to Volpi's in Petaluma to celebrate our 36th wedding anniversary. When we were seated the waitress asked if we were there for a special occasion. I answered that it was our 36th anniversary.

Unknown to us, the young woman with two young sons seated at the next table must have overheard. They finished their meal and left. We finished, the waitress brought our check and said that the lady with the two little boys paid for our meal. The woman left a post-it note wishing us a happy anniversary and many more happy years to come.

We were totally overwhelmed by this oh so kind gesture. We checked with the restaurant manager trying to find out who this woman was so we could thank her personally, but no one had seen her before and she paid the bill in cash. In this day and age we live in this was so kind, refreshing, and it bolstered our faith in humanity. I'm a lifelong Petaluman and this act of kindness brought back memories of the Petaluma I grew up in so many years ago. Our hope is that this kind woman reads this and reads this heartfelt thank you. May she be blessed for her kindness.

Al and Gloria Marcucci

Petaluma

Denounce antisemitism

EDITOR: Petaluma City Council and Sonoma County Supervisors are way overdue in condemning antisemitism. According to the Anti Defamation League, antisemitism has increased 34% since 2020.

This absence of a public condemnation is even more egregious given that Petaluma itself has been the source of virulent local and national antisemitic behavior. It is especially dangerous in our current political climate where hate and division are being fostered by some political leaders and the far right.

What has to happen before a public declaration is made condemning antisemitism and all hate speech? The time is now to make it known this behavior will not be tolerated.

Sallie Latch

Petaluma

Cheerful Cheer

EDITOR: Thank you, dear friends, for your support of Christmas Cheer. After 64 years of serving the families and seniors of Petaluma at Christmas time, we have to cease operations. The volunteers of Christmas Cheer cannot continue on our own. We have sought to find a group to carry on and have found one in Petaluma People Services Center. PPSC is a nonprofit organization, as is Christmas Cheer.

Your support has meant so much to us and to the families and seniors of Petaluma. We hope you can continue to support them under the leadership of Christmas Cheer at Petaluma People Services Center. With our sincere thanks, the volunteers of Christmas Cheer wish you happy holidays and wonderful years to come.

Deborah May-Buffum

Petaluma

Healy right to take signs

EDITOR: Thank you, Mike Healy, for cleaning up the political signs after election day. I have always felt it’s the candidates and their committee's job to take down political signs in public places once an election is over. I really dislike seeing them days and weeks after voting day.

Lawn signs in front of people’s homes are a different matter. It should be up to the homeowner when they want to remove a sign. But as for the public spaces, like at the corner of Corona and McDowell, signs should be removed the day after the election. Do the right thing, candidates. Or, apparently, Mike will.

Julie Sherman

Petaluma

Bad idea on 5th Street

EDITOR: Oh great, the Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee want to restrict car access to a crosstown connector (5th Street) while the hyperactive Planning Commission green lights huge building projects that continuously contribute to increased downtown gridlock.

I drove across town and back on consecutive days recently and purposely watched to see how many bicyclists were on the road. I counted just one the first time and five the next. The focus on traffic improvements should be on the new crosstown connector, while road improvements should be fixated on repairing all of our laughable streets.

I would guess that the percentage of dedicated bike commuters among city employees, various committees, and council members would be about the same as the general population, which by appearances is very low. Once a new crosstown connector has been built and traffic mitigation from it has been evaluated, and our roads are again drive-able, then might be the appropriate time to consider the expensive utopian thoroughfares now being proposed. Bike boulevards would be great, but traffic is going nowhere and restricting access will only make it worse until realistic solutions evolve.

Rick Carlson

Petaluma

Slow news day

EDITOR: It must have been a very slow news week for the Argus to put a story about Councilmember Mike Healy removing and putting out for recycling political signs the day after the election. I won’t dignify the story by repeating any more of it here.

This is a silly tempest in a teapot, an unfortunate example of how social media can be used to manufacture a narrative and whip up emotion. Let’s move on to real issues in Petaluma. How about the rising number of alcohol related crimes on the day before Thanksgiving? That certainly seems to be of real importance to the community. Come on, Argus, don’t give a megaphone to this sort of thing, it just encourages it.

Carol Castillo

Petaluma