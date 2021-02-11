Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor, Feb. 11, 2021

Above and beyond grateful

EDITOR: I am sending out kudos, my heartfelt acknowledgment, to Jazmine Lalicker of The Shuckery. Due to my caring for a terminally ill family member, I was unable to leave home to drive across town to the restaurant and retrieve my first-ever takeout order from this restaurant.

I, therefore, relied on a third party delivery method that proved to be unsatisfactory. The delicious broth for my cioppino order was more than half empty, as it had spilled out into the soggy bottom of the paper bag due to improper delivery handling.

Jazmine, upon hearing of my plight and frustration, got on the phone with customer service to make this right. Without hesitation, she jumped right in to help me until the matter was resolved.

I am now not only a fan of The Shuckery because of their excellent cuisine, but more so because of the kindness and follow through displayed by Jazmine Lalicker.

Cathleen Springer

Petaluma

On a more positive note

EDITOR: Thank you to those at the Optimum Serve Rohnert Park Community Center who were responsible for a very efficient and professionally run Covid-19 vacinnation site on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

We experienced people-friendly personnel every step of the way from the parking lot attendants, the check in desk, the line managers, the injection site nurses to the watchers in the post-injection waiting area. The 45 minute experience ran like a well-oiled machine.

Yes, the sign-up process was difficult for us “not-too-tech-savvy seniors.” And a thank you to our computer literate children who saved the day for us.

But the Rohnert Park vaccination site process received all A++s from us. God bless you all.

Tom and Carolyn Maloney

Petaluma

In response to Prop 19 letter

EDITOR: A letter writer felt duped by those who promoted Proposition 19. The fact that an inherited home which is used as a rental property loses the benefits of Prop. 13 was clearly stated in the independent sources that I consulted, and was a prime reason why I voted for Prop 19.

Proposition 13 was advertised as helping senior citizens not lose their primary residence because they couldn't pay the property tax. It was overbroad and Proposition 19 is a small fix to the inequities caused by the loopholes provided by Proposition 13.

Paul Eklof

Petaluma