Letters to the Argus-Courier editor, Feb. 4, 2021

Disrespecting the American flag

EDITOR: We have a neighbor on the corner of 7th and I streets who has for several days been flying the U.S. flag upside down, in apparent political protest over the outcome of the recent election. It is disheartening to see such displays at a time when we as a citizenry need to pull together more than ever.

Per the U.S. flag code the flag "should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property,“ neither of which are applicable today. I think it is disrespectful to the citizenry, our elected officials and to our veterans in particular to use the flag as a form of personal or political protest. It should be an affront to patriots of all political persuasions to misuse the flag like this, and I would encourage such misguided incivility to end.

Eric Holmberg MD

Petaluma

A life and death situation

EDITOR: One is left to wonder what has become of those officials responsible for Sonoma County's pandemic response, as well as the local hospitals tasked with our health and welfare. Our infection rate continues to soar, as does the death toll in proportion to infections. Friends, younger than I, in Contra Costa and Marin counties have received the vaccine, and my wife and I have been invited to get the shot by our Marin-based doctor. Oh, wait, if you are seeing a Marin-based doctor but live in Sonoma, forget it. If you don't want the vaccine fine, that's on you. But we deserve better. It is, after all, a life and death situation. Few things are.

Marvin Weinbaum

Petaluma

Little League practice isn’t safe

EDITOR: I love baseball, and I deeply respect the many parent volunteers who work to promote sportsmanship and the game in our community. I fully understand the toll COVID-19 has taken on all our lives, particularly children who can’t understand all of the restrictions imposed upon them.

As a public health physician, I also appreciate the absolute necessity for all of us to obey the state and regional stay at home orders and to practice masking and social distancing. The pandemic is far from over, and the situation may become far worse in light of new strains of the virus that are more infectious, and possibly, more deadly.

Yet, on three occasions in the past month, the last on Jan. 24, the Petaluma National Little League has conducted on-field gatherings at Lucchesi Park. These appear to be registration events that include dozens of participants, many of whom are closely congregated and some of whom wear no face coverings. Yesterday, 30 or more people gathered accompanied by two food trucks.

I called the Petaluma police, and the dispatcher lectured me on “staying away from anyone who’s not obeying.” She went on to advise me that “they had to take into account the community’s needs.” This sounded like code for “don’t bother us with your silly complaints.” She certainly did not seem concerned, and when I walked by the park over an hour later, nothing had changed.

I know these people mean well, and I know we all have COVID-19 “fatigue.” But, please, these flagrant and dangerous super spreader events must stop! How can there even be a little league baseball season this year? The large majority of our high risk citizens have not yet been vaccinated. Children do not frequently exhibit serious symptoms of the virus, but they can contract it and become asymptomatic carriers.

I urge you, at all levels of government, to contact officials at Petaluma National Little League to cease any group activities until it is safe to do so.

James Pointer MD

Petaluma

Don’t denigrate the butterflies

How disappointing to read Oliver Graves's column about butterflies, indicating they are not much good for anything. "Creepy and lame,“ he says. I say fie and for shame, Oliver, for denigrating them, when in fact, they are extremely important barometers of environmental health and perform very important pollinating functions, helping to maintain plant diversity, even if you cannot appreciate their marvelous adaptations for the work they do, which you perceive as horrific.

The world is suffering a frightening decline in insect numbers and species, which does not bode well for the ecological health upon which we all depend. Indeed, all insects have their place, aside from what humans think is cute or cool, or not.

Of course, it is hard to believe you were really being anything but specious, but for all I know your column might be influential to some degree, how disappointing therefore, that you should be denigrating butterflies at a time when they need all the help they can get.

Kate Weinberger

Petaluma

Appreciates the editorials

EDITOR: I have usually found the Argus-Courier’s editorials to be a bit bland, lacking in any real opinion. It often is more about re-telling a news story than a commentary. But lately they have been so punchy and interesting to read. The humor and personality has really kicked up a notch, and now I look forward to reading it each week.

Keep up the good work!

Robert Sutton

Petaluma

Duped on Prop 19

EDITOR: I am a Sonoma County Realtor. A representative from the California Association of Realtors came to a Petaluma chapter meeting last year asking for help getting Proposition 19 on the ballot, saying it would allow wildfire victims, the elderly and disabled people to keep their property tax rate while moving anywhere in the state when selling, never mentioning family transfers would be affected. I took the petitions, had 27 people sign and mailed them to Sacramento.

Proposition 19 made it on the ballot, and to my surprise, not only did it cover the property tax transfer, it removed familial property tax transfers. The family home can only transfer with the current tax rate if their child moves into the home. Otherwise, the family home and income property is readjusted to the current tax value and rate.

I saved print ads and nowhere in any of those does it mention familial transfers of property being eliminated. The video ad I saved shows the privileged with champagne and their mansion and says stop taking money away from our schools by the trust fund elite. It is on record that the California Association of Realtors spent more than $27 million supporting Proposition 19, and even as a Realtor, I was duped by them.

Judi Allewelt

Petaluma

