Prefers ranked choice voting

EDITOR: Petaluma’s voting system is simple. The candidate who receives the most votes wins. This works when two candidates compete, but not so well with multiple candidates because it’s possible to win with a minority of the vote.

For example, in the November District 3 election, three candidates ran for a seat on the City Council. It required only 37% of the vote to win. The winner vastly outspent her opponents, but the majority voted for someone else.

The District 3 winner was seated on the Petaluma City Council without a clear mandate from the voters. We don’t know how she would have fared against either opponent in a head-to-head race. This is a weakness of our voting system.

Ranked-choice voting is a better option. Voters rank candidates in order of preference. If no candidate secures a majority, then the candidate with the least votes is eliminated. The second-choice votes of all who voted for that candidate are allocated to the remaining contenders. The process continues until someone crosses the 50% threshold. More voters have a voice in the outcome.

Some say we’ve always used plurality voting, and it works. Times have changed. Fewer votes are needed to win in a district election. Should our City Council members have a clear, resounding voters’ mandate? Ranked-choice voting requires a majority, and majority decisions increase confidence in the outcome of elections. Let’s consider amending the Petaluma City Charter so that we can switch to ranked-choice voting.

Kathleen Barker

Petaluma

Crown Station

EDITOR: Near the intersection of Corona Road and North McDowell a rail crossing, Crown Station, has a unique place in the history of Penngrove and Sonoma County. For nearly 50 years Crown Station was considered a community by many local residents. In a 1917 issue of the Petaluma Argus-Courier an advertisement appeared offering for sale 400 two-year old hens, with instructions to contact C. Benedetti, Crown Station, Petaluma.

“Succumbed to Apoplexy” was the stated cause of death of Crown Station resident, James McCaughey, according to a 1920 issue of the Petaluma Daily Morning Courier. The story went on to state that decedent was a well-known and longtime resident of the area. Mr. McCaughey was born in County Armagh, Ireland, Feb. 22, 1862. He was 58 years old.

Another story appeared in the March 1924 edition of the Argus; “Wine Flows in Train Wreck.” It went on, when a rail car containing 30,000 gallons of wine spilled as a rail car derailed. The accident occurred near Crown Station.

A story appeared in the October, 1924, issue announcing “Rancher Escaped Death in Auto, Train Crash.” It went to describe the event where an auto driven by Crown rancher, Joseph Hansen, 73, of Petaluma collided with a train at Crown Crossing near the “Duck Ranch.”

A headline in May of 1948 announced that “George Burton Killed By NWP Train.” He was struck by a train at Crown Station as he was lying on the tracks according to the Argus Courier story.

On August 1981, the Penngrove Fire Department led by fire chief Vic Grube responded to a fire at the Crown Burl and the Associated Freight Lines located at the corner of McDowell Boulevard and Corona Road. The fire damage was estimated at $350,000. The buildings were owned by Clinton Gow. In earlier years many other business ventures were located on that was known as Crown Station, including the George H. Croley Feed Co, the Pacific Guano Co. and the Corona Feed Mill. More stories about these firms will be forthcoming.

Jack Withington

Petaluma

GOP criticism

EDITOR: These past couple of days after Kevin McCarthy “groveled” for his election to Speaker of the House have already been exhausting to those of us who are of the mindset that our Congress needs to work for the people, the constituents who elect them.

Thus far the GOP, under Speaker McCarthy, have proven how incompetent they all are. How immature they all are. Removing Rep. E. Swalwell, Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Omar from committees out of revenge? While giving Marjorie T. Green, Gozar and George Santos , Jordan appointments to committees so they can pursue their bogus investigations?

I gather many who voted for a Republican in 2022 either votes party regardless or haven’t been paying attention, or worse. These next two years are going to be devastating to our Democracy and I wonder how many of us realize and how prepared we are? Pathetic does not sum up what the GOP stands for.

Janet E. Levy

Santa Rosa