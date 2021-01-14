Letters to the Argus-Courier editor, Jan. 14, 2021

Wear a mask, it’s that simple

EDITOR: My wife and I walk daily for 3 miles on the Lynch Creek Trail. As a 70-year-old physician, I politely ask maskless walkers, “Please, can you wear a mask?”

Recently, we crossed paths with a three-person group, a middle-aged female and two male children about 16 and 10 years old. The woman hurriedly pushed some fabric object against her mouth and nose, but the two children did nothing. I dispassionately asked that they wear a mask.

Astoundingly, the adolescent turned to me, raised both middle fingers, and further showed his maturity by repeating seven or eight times, “F***k you.” The younger boy parroted the older boy’s antics, and for good measure, he added, “Yeah, and eat s**t and die!”

The woman did nothing. The two kids’ zeal in admonishing me for daring to ask that — in the midst of a serious uptick in cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 — they don masks was as shameful as it was astounding.

Fox six weeks, I tracked and recorded the number of walkers that we encountered, whether they wore a mask and any comments made after my question, always politely posed. We met 324 people; 128 did not wear a mask. Most people did not respond, laughed, or said they had forgotten, “It’s in my pocket,” “I left it at home,” “We are outside,” “Mind your own business,” or “Go home.”

Some, however, were not so charitable. Astoundingly, one man assaulted me by pushing me backwards. Four people, including three children, deliberately coughed on us. Nineteen people responded with the “F” word or a variant, and eight included the “S” poo word.

What has happened? Why has mask wearing become so divisive?

Are people upset that Trump lost? It’s a mask! It doesn’t hurt, it doesn’t lower the body’s oxygen level, but it does protect all of us from a lethal virus. These children’s parents taught them to respond in this profane manner because that’s what they believe. Please, people, if you are so selfish that you refuse to protect those around you and break the law in the process, can you at least harness your anger and hostility until you get home?

James Pointer, MD

Petaluma

Why won’t city slow the streets?

EDITOR: I echo many of the sentiments expressed by Lori Chlodo in her Dec. 31 letter.

I have gotten unanimous support from all my neighbors on 8th Street, between D and B streets, for a traffic control device. No one opposes it.

I started the process with the city early in 2020 and was shuffled around a bit to different people. One suggestion was to designate 8th as a "slow street.” But the next street, 7th, already is.

Then, on a walk up to the water tower/tanks at the top of El Rose, I encountered one of Petaluma Fire Department's three captains. He was going to a training exercise there. I asked him about the fire department's position on speed bumps. He told me that the department has more issues with the traffic circles than speed bumps.

The City of Cotati has a number of speed bumps on short residential streets around the downtown plaza. So why not in Petaluma? Kaiser Santa Rosa has speed bumps on roads in its parking terrain. Emergency vehicles negotiate these without issue.

I certainly understand the budgetary realities of the COVID world.

We are in a "honeymoon time" in terms of the diminished traffic since COVID started; but this year the traffic will pick up again and driver speeds as well.

Three years ago my dear female cat Meera was struck and killed by a driver on 8th. There are many children under age 6 on this street now.

What I do not appreciate is that no one in the city offices will tell us what the issue is? Is it money? What is the resistance to it?

Joop Delahaye

Petaluma

We have to do better

EDITOR: I was really disappointed with the Argus-Courier for placing John Burns’ commentary in its editorial staff column. Reading it made me feel that all of the years of America trying to build bridges with people of differing opinions, different religions, different ethnicity, etc. had gone to waste. Mr. Burns’ comments may appeal to radical progressives but it fits less well with other folks in Petaluma. Self-righteousness provides no grounds for insulting innuendos. To help bridge these differences, I want to explain what is going on by identifying the divisions in our country that all of us must bridge.

The entire USA is not just politically bifurcated, it is culturally bifurcated. The divisions are perhaps captured by using the terms East and West coasts versus flyover country. Petaluma is similarly bifurcated because of its ties to agriculture and also to big cities. The bifurcation is along lines of globalism versus American made, corporate versus small business, societal responsibilities versus individual responsibilities, good enough versus better, structured versus unstructured society and ethics based in principles versus situational ethics. But there are many others like the generational gaps. Within this cultural context, socialism, progressivism, capitalism, etc. are just insignificant.