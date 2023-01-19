Listen up

EDITOR: How often do we have conversations with people holding opposing views to our own? And if we do, do we throw metaphorical rocks at each other or try to persuade the other that they're wrong? Do we focus on pointing out fallacies in their way of thinking?

To begin this year with hope for the future, we have started a new series of "Petaluma Conversations" at the Petaluma Public Library. These are not the usual point followed by counterpoint, followed by witty rhetoric, followed by judgment kind of conversations. These are about listening; stepping into someone else's shoes and trying to learn something. The goal is to genuinely understand how someone else thinks and feels about a certain subject; there is no persuading someone else is wrong.

We have become a very torn and divided nation; trigger-happy with put-downs, and judgments. One way of healing these scars is to start meeting face to face and make the effort to better understand each other.

We invite you to participate in this series Tuesdays at 5:45 p.m. until, and including Feb. 7. To find out more and to RSVP go to: aqus.com/talk.

We will be talking about education, censorship, abortion, gun control, development within Petaluma, the Petaluma fairgrounds, low-income housing, social values, policing, drug-laws, ranked choice voting, and many more topics.

We hope that residents from all perspectives will join us.

Lou Zweier and John Crowley

Petaluma Conversations

Be the change

EDITOR: I read with interest, John Burn’s editorial, “Reducing Our Carbon Footprint in 2023.” We can and must all do our part. It is vital to know the level of carbon in the atmosphere, which is 421 parts per million, must be reduced dramatically. Before the Industrial Revolution, the level was below 300 ppm. Yes, reduce emissions, and reduce our carbon footprint. However, climate scientists agree that that is insufficient to ensure a planet on which humans can survive.

What else can we do?

View the website foundationforclimaterestoration.org. Learn that reducing the CO2 level is doable. It is necessary for the survival of humanity.

Read the book by Peter Fiekowsky and Carol Dougliss, “Climate Restoration: The Only Future That Will Sustain the Human Race.” Buy it at Copperfield’s Books. The authors clearly explain what can be done to reduce the CO2 level and why we must do it.

In addition, start a book club, reading and discussing Peter and Carol’s book. Spread the word.

Write to your local, state, and federal governmental representatives. Ask that they learn about restoring the climate and that they take actions to do so.

Stay tuned for information about the seven-part series, “Back to The Future.” It will air on Netflix, PBS and BBC. I am thrilled to say it is narrated by Sonoma County’s Peter Coyote. To quote Peter C., “This project to draw-down carbon to pre-industrial levels, may be the most important voice-over I’ve ever done.”

Enough said.

Carol England

Petaluma

Misplaced priorities

EDITOR: what’s wrong with this picture? Billions for an already bloated defense budget, a lot less for social services, and neither program can be scrutinized by outsiders — the public, for instance. Defense spending is touted as being necessary for our security, and no one bats an eye. Social services are treated like an afterthought, with no regard to people’s real suffering.

Homelessness and hunger are rampant in the richest country in the world, and politicians dare prate about “welfare cheats,” and they are clearly the most egregious abusers of the system. Pols are elected and given absurd powers, and there are no criteria established to follow. The very people who cry the loudest are the very people who contribute absolutely nothing to the betterment of our country, and certainly nothing to benefit anyone actually in need. It’s obscene.

Lastly, where are the churches? For a nation supposedly built on Christian values, I have yet to see anything resembling the teachings of Christ. In bitterness,

Rev. Terry L. Wolfe

Cotati

