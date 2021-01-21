Letters to the Argus-Courier editor, Jan. 21, 2021

But where will the traffic go?

EDITOR: While I sympathize with Joop Delahaye’s Jan. 14 letter regarding traffic issues on 8th Street, I have some thoughts for her.

I live a few blocks from 8th on Laurel Avenue. This street runs only between B and D streets, and drivers frequently race from one to the other using Laurel Avenue as a connector.

The situation is made worse by the fact that there is a hill which limits visibility. Two years ago a woman, who was driving from D to B street, had a medical emergency and hit both of my cars, which were parked in front of my home. They were both declared “total losses.”

Streets work as part of a system. If 8th Street is restricted, the cars will merely be forced to use other streets that face similar issues as yours. I certainly don’t welcome more traffic on my street.

I cannot speak for the city but perhaps this might be one of the factors they are taking into consideration.

James Page

Petaluma

Time to recall the governor

EDITOR: I find what I’ve seen on the news concerning the delivery of COVID vaccines in California extremely troubling. While many blame former President Donald Trump for the problems, as far as I can tell the feds have done their job and delivered the available vaccines to the states.

The problems lie squarely on the shoulders of Gov. Gavin Newsom who is and was completely unprepared to deal with the problem.

To begin with, only 40% of the available vaccines are finding their way to the intended recipients. Second, administering vaccines in some places is being done in as little as four per hour, while the number should be 40 per hour. Third, required paperwork takes as much as 15 minutes per patient to complete. Fourth, supposedly there aren’t enough trained people to give the vaccines, but there are 30,000 nursing students in California trained to inoculate people and none are being used. According to a “spokesperson,” the state is “looking into it.”

This adds up as another example of the incompetence of Newsom. Many of you know that there is a movement to recall him. A total of 1.5 million signatures are needed to put a recall on the next ballot. You can submit yours at recallgavin2020.com.

Michael Burwen

Petaluma

Keep the local VFW Post alive

EDITOR: As a Vietnam veteran, I have only been a member of the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) and VVA (Vietnam Veteran Association) for a few years. I can’t say why it took me 50 years to finally join, but something clicked at a Veterans Day parade in Petaluma.

Today, the Petaluma VFW is talking about relinquishing its charter because we have so few members and participation. While you could blame this on COVID, that is really not the case. For whatever reason, veterans are not actively joining this organization.

Petaluma VFW Post 1929 has been active in Petaluma for more than 75 years, and I think it is a shame that more veterans are not stepping up to help, join and keep this Post going. If you are a veteran, I encourage you to visit vfw1929.org, and if you are moved to join, please do it soon so we can keep this Post alive.

Robert Tuttle

Petaluma Citizen of the Year, 2019

Across the Table

EDITOR:

Hope and Faith

It’s always a pleasure to see you both,

Please sit for dinner.

Would you like to sit to my Left or to my Right?

I invite you settle into the chairs across the table

There I can see you Two Clearly

From across the table I can easily see your comforting smiles

And the love in your eyes

With little effort I hear the tone of your voices

And the way in which your expressions speak

Across the table

Looking at one another

We can easily laugh and converse

What a delightful way to share a nourishing meal

With my Good Friends

Hope and Faith

I am thankful you’ve come to sit and share my space

A time and position that allows

Us All to be Grateful

And Unite

Christine Kierstead Sheeter

Petaluma

Takes exception with ‘kills’

EDITOR: Well we weren't left in much doubt about where the Argus-Courier stands by that headline were we? “New Council Kills Corona Station.” I have to admit I was quite taken aback, and seriously considered canceling my subscription.

As the Courier is well aware, this community just elected the new council and so presumably the majority of your readers, including myself, support their actions. This headline felt to me, as I imagine it must have done to many people, like a slap in the face. Was the Courier trying to reprimand us and make us see the foolishness of our ways?

Respectfully, your job is to report objectively, not berate your readers with emotive headlines or articles in support of any particular position. Please spare us the patronizing self-righteousness and just tell us what actually happened.

David Airey,

Petaluma

Lessons from a teacher

EDITOR: 2020 provided me the best civic, scientific, economic and environmental lessons than over my entire lifetime. Why? Because I paid better attention than I did in the classroom over 60 years ago and that was due to the consequences of very bad leadership by Donald Trump and his GOP party.

Then there was getting infected with the coronavirus, causing community, family and business shut downs. Many lost employment at best, at worst, a family members. These are hard life lessons to learn but this is life's curriculum.

I wish I could have had all my students’ attention over the 30 years I was a public school secondary science and sometimes social studies teacher. I learned early that for students to learn, I had to have their attention. Teachers along with parents are responsible for a student learning because if any students failed to learn, it means the teacher and parents failed to teach.

One of the most important lesson I learned over time is environmental sustainability. Extreme weather is causing droughts resulting in record fires and loss of food production, wildlife and natural habitat. The world is experiencing floods due to meting glaciers and human activity.

On the local level this means approving developments that are sustainable. Mitigation for developments that kick the can down the road are not sustainable.

They may only make the consequences less within the area. I have noted when reviewing project applications the term mitigation is way over used. Learning means a change in behavior no matter what grade one earns on a quiz or test in school. The world is our teacher and we need to pay better attention as long as we live.

Bernie Album

Petaluma