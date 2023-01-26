Ranked voting

EDITOR: I am writing to express my strong support for Kathleen Barker's Jan. 13 letter to the editor on ranked choice voting (RCV), a voting method that allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference rather than simply choosing one.

RCV has a number of advantages over traditional plurality voting. For one, it ensures that the winner of an election has the broadest possible support, rather than just a plurality of votes. It also eliminates the "spoiler effect," where a third candidate can split the vote and prevent either major candidate from winning a clear majority mandate. Additionally, RCV encourages candidates to run positive campaigns, as they must appeal to a wide range of voters in order to be ranked highly. This can lead to more civil and productive elections.

RCV has been successfully implemented in jurisdictions such as Alaska, Maine, Minneapolis and San Francisco, and it has been shown to increase voter turnout and satisfaction with the electoral process. I believe that it is time for Petaluma to adopt this more fair and democratic voting method.

John Crowley

Petaluma

Uplifting news

EDITOR: The article covering the Downtown Streets Team; which provides free hygiene in a mobile trailer located in Petaluma (and other locations within central California), is in my opinion, a generous action to write about and credit the program and the people involved.

The coverage of this article spreads uplifting news that restores faith in humanity; especially with the provided images that shows the content emotions of less fortunate people who needed this act of kindness. Homelessness is an issue that is difficult to resolve and often overlooked, so this was a great way to remind people how these generous actions can improve the situation. In my opinion, everyone involved in both the program and writing the article deserves a thank you for going out of their way to help others, either by supporting the program or being a part of it.

Tessa Tappe

Penngrove

National debt

EDITOR: Hurrah — the national debt comes to the attention of Petaluma in the form of the federal debt ceiling editorial. Both political parties paraded Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) as a way spend more money than the amount the tax revenues provide. But the same MMT also requires tax increases to suppress the resulting inflation. Today we have the inflation but neither party is addressing needed tax increases. It is too inconvenient. So, politicians blame others. After decades of doing this, we are now in a real pickle.

The size of payments promised by the government (financial debt plus unfunded mandates and liabilities (promises without funding like Medicare, disabilities, retirement, etc.) all made in the name of the taxpayer is estimated to be over $200 trillion. Somehow our Gross Domestic Product of around $25 trillion every year is supposed to throw off enough annual tax revenues to service all those promised payments. The “Iron Bank” (e.g.“Game of Thrones”) of finance will extract the payments. Those payments will be extracted by making every one poorer. It is not so much that our currency may become worth less every year but a matter of it becoming worthless. Worthless? Yes, because people will avoid holding a currency that is expected to lose purchasing power.

Richard Brawn

Petaluma

Redirecting growth

EDITOR: Our model for municipal economics might be backward. There is a general assumption that more industry and jobs equal more tax revenue and more vibrant communities. More industry also attracts more people, thus per capita social services don’t increase.

Perhaps industry should be equated to population growth, not revenue. Sonoma County’s robust population brought with it horrible financial burdens for housing, an overstressed aquifer and congested roads, not to mention 2,700 people living on the streets who we have little ability to help.

The long road forward: Some have suggested a southern border wall to stop hordes from Marin — just kidding. There are dozens of small communities in the Sierra foothills where real estate is cheap, local water is plentiful (or small reservoirs could be built), the scenery is beautiful and the air is clean. But there are no jobs. A statewide initiative, led by the governor, to reposition major employers to those areas might help disperse the state’s many residents.

This may not be the answer, but we do desperately need one. In California future, population growth is projected to focus in already-stressed coastal communities. Can we please begin serious discussion about a new direction?

Rick Roberts

Penngrove

