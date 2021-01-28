Letters to the Argus-Courier editor, Jan. 28, 2021

‘Pledge to reject hatred, racism and divisiveness’

EDITOR: Jan. 20 was an inspiring and hopeful day for America. After four years of a president who fanned the flames of hatred, racism and divisiveness, we have a new president who wants to unify and heal our country — a president who will tell the truth.

After four years of a president who ignored science, spewed thousands of lies, alienated the US from its allies, and largely ignored the pandemic, we have an adult in the White House once again. We also have a vice president who is an inspiration to young girls and people of color.

The former president falsely claimed that the election had been “rigged” or “stolen” from him. Yet he tried to rig the election by calling the Secretary of State of Georgia on Jan. 2 and threatening him if he didn’t “find” 11,780 votes to swing the election to him. On Jan. 6, the 45th president incited an insurrection. He encouraged his supporters, who were fueled by his lies, to storm the U.S. Capitol, resulting in the deaths of five people and injuries to dozens of others. This man is a corrupt, narcissistic, pathological liar whose incompetence was surpassed only by his indifference to the suffering of the American people.

As a career journalist, I was appalled by his continuing use of the term “fake news,” which he used every time that an accurate news story was not flattering to him. The free press is the backbone of our democracy, yet #45 said the press is “truly the enemy of the people.”

It is sad that Washington, D.C., had to be locked down for the inauguration to protect the new president and vice president from the extremist groups who threatened to cause mayhem again. Our democracy survived an attempted coup, our four-year national nightmare is finally over, and we have the dawning of a new day in America.

God bless you, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. You have a big challenge ahead, but I have faith and trust in you. I urge all Americans to set aside their political differences; pledge to reject hatred, racism and divisiveness; and come together to unite our country.

Chris Samson

Petaluma

Let’s use our words graciously

EDITOR: No matter where we land in the spring of 2021, it is time to use our words properly. Words with an emotional hook or spoken with a vocal inflection in the press or by a representative of the people does the people no service unless it expresses gratitude.

Inflammatory language in meaning, in font and in volume is a disservice to our nation and is dumbing down, distracting and diverting our cumulative mind and our innate intelligence. It is time to turn the page of the last decade and then some. Leaders in communities, institutions, the press and celebrities: I humbly yet unshakably call on you to only use words that contain an emotional hook or vocal inflection when describing respect, civility, adoration, kindness, honor or gratitude.

Words with an emotional hook that are not born out of kindness or genuine esteem ought to be left to poets and other linguistic art forms not for informing the people of the nation. Word choice is paramount to community, fairness and service. Let’s bring back the new press and leader representations to a consistent moderate tone in both verbal inflection and descriptive terms. Let the people decide for themselves if the news is good, bad, horrid, egregious and so on.

Christine K. Sheeter

Petaluma

Where are the vaccines?

EDITOR: At the beginning of the pandemic, California was in the forefront in instituting measures to curtail the spread of the virus. Subsequently, officials quickly established testing sites that were available to everyone.

Now, it appears, after our governor’s dinner at The French Laundry, the state, the county, and the city seem to be confused with the who’s, when’s, and how’s of vaccinating our population. Officials are spending more time trying to figure out who’s next in line than they are actually administering vaccinations. The problem is being over-analyzed and under-utilized. Vaccine sits in warehouses, vials spoil and confusion reigns.

Meanwhile, Petaluma Little League continues its super spreader events; the latest was a “sign up” at Lucchesi Park with more than 50 persons, many unmasked, playing baseball during a stay-at-home order.

I have six relatives in their early 70s who live in Virginia, New York, Maine and Florida. All of them have received one of the approved vaccines-without “jumping the line,” bribing their doctors, or moving to Canada.

The county and city need to quickly establish public vaccination sites with written, clear criteria now, not after Newsom’s next power lunch.