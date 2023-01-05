New leaders

EDITOR: We have new leaders starting, with Mayor Kevin McDonnell and Councilmembers John Scribbs, Janice Cader-Thompson and Karen Nau. Welcome!

I think it would be good if these new officials, especially those who come from the first district election and only spoke to their voters, would take the effort to get to know the rest of us. There are many of us who have not been exposed to your or your ideas, based on the nature of district elections. This is too bad, as you will be representing all of us, not just those on the east side of the river.

Maybe some office hours or a community event could be held so that the people of Petaluma can get to know all their officials. Just a thought.

Evelyn Brady

Petaluma

The ‘doll doctors’

EDITOR: Your story about the two octogenarians running a doll hospital in Petaluma was a great one for Christmas Eve (“A task for doll doctors”). Neva Fleckenstein and Colleen Richardson have been friends since they played with dolls. They are the perfect owners of a “mercantile” that repairs dolls of the last century. Bravo to Fleckenstein and Richardson, and thanks to The Press Democrat and Argus-Courier for the story.

Linda L. Fraley

Santa Rosa

Israel’s new leaders

EDITOR: The new government in Israel poses a serious threat to Israel’s liberal democracy because it appointed people to critical governmental posts whose reputations for bigotry illuminate the political landscape.

For instance, the New York Times reported that one member of the new government had on his wall for many years a picture of a Jewish settler who murdered, in Hebron, 29 Palestinians in 1994 while they were praying. Yet he will be put in charge of national security, which includes the police.

Another example of a bigoted appointment is a person who wants to segregate — as the New York Times reports — Arabs from Jews in maternity wards and prevent Jewish property developers from selling to Arabs. He will be in charge of some aspects of the occupation on the West Bank.

A liberal democratic state rejects bigotry of all kinds. But in the current Israeli case, bigotry is given a prominent place within life and politics.

The U.S. government must condemn Israel for these appointments and make clear that continued U.S. backing for Israel is contingent on Israel doing so as well, posthaste.

Steven M. DeLue

Petaluma

Rain returns

EDITOR: Hopefully, the recent rains are a good omen of more coming in 2023. Our arthritis is telling us the Bay Area’s “storm door,” at last, may be opening again.

Kathleen and Frank Baumgardner

Santa Rosa

