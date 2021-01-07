Letters to the Argus-Courier editor, Jan. 7, 2021

Cooking with gas

EDITOR: Don’t get me wrong. I care about the climate. I care about our natural resources. But I also care about thoughtful decisions that impact communities.

Recently, there has been discussion among city leaders about banning natural gas in all new construction in Petaluma. All-electric homes are touted as the wave of the future. Here is a word of caution.

The all-electric homes will probably have the more efficient induction stoves. There are many positive aspects to the induction stove, but there is a serious drawback. Since it generates a strong electromagnetic field for cooking, individuals with a pacemaker are recommended to get no closer than 2 feet. The electromagnetic fields of the stove can prevent a pacemaker from working properly. Individuals with pacemakers are at risk if they stand too close or for too long near the induction.

The Sierra Club lists 40 cities in California that have enacted legislation regarding electrification of new developments. At least 10 of those cities have provided exemptions for gas stoves or mixed fuel projects. Petaluma could also allow for gas cooking and mixed fuel projects. If the city decision makers require all-electric new construction, those of you out there with pacemakers will need to think deeply about whether you can really live in that new home. You will need to determine what kind of stove you will be cooking on. But if you are young, you don’t need to worry. Currently, 84% of the people who get pacemakers are over 65. As for me, I am pushing for the gas stove exemption for cooking.

Carol Eber

Petaluma

City is an ‘all electric’ leader

EDITOR: I appreciated the “Close to Home” article by Brian Barnacle on Dec. 27 in the Press Democrat about how a ban on natural gas helps the climate. However, the article misses a chance to make two other important points.

First, Petaluma is a leader in this effort. Second, the actions that you and I make in our existing gas consumption have more consequence than new rules governing development. I’m a strong believer we must, first, applaud those taking positive actions, like the Petaluma Planning Commission, and second, we must acknowledge that only through our own actions, rather than the demands we make on others, will real change occur.

When I say that Petaluma is a strong leader in this de-carbonization effort, I mean that many new developments that come for City approval agree to build their project without gas infrastructure or gas household appliances. This includes the Hines Downtown project, the Sid Common apartments, the Casa Grande subdivision and the Ellis Street apartments. City planning staff and the Planning Commission lean on the developments to be “all electric.” It must be noted, part of the motivation comes from the State’s new NetZero rules.

However, for climate goals to be achieved, you and I who already consume the resources of the planet, must be the change. The City of Petaluma has over 20,000 housing units. Over the last 5 years, less than 200 new housing units have been completed per year. That means that only 1% of Petaluma has these new energy efficient, pollution reducing, planet saving construction features. If you believe that we have a climate emergency, as I do, then surely more than a 1% change is called for.

I agree with our new councilperson, a ban on new natural gas infrastructure and appliances is essential. However, let’s not overlook that we as individuals must make uncomfortable choices in this Climate Emergency. We must all take action now.

Kevin McDonnell

Petaluma

‘Let’s do our part, Petaluma’

EDITOR: As a relatively new resident of Petaluma, I am constantly amazed by the activism in this town. Last spring, as we headed into an unpredictable pandemic, more than two dozen members of our community – along with the Climate Action Commission (CAC) – spent months volunteering their time to help develop our City’s Draft Climate Emergency Framework. Along with city staff, they deserve kudos for their work during an incredibly challenging time.

The 15-page framework represents only a fraction of the information compiled by the CAC, staff and volunteers. More will no doubt see the light of day with development of a fully fleshed-out climate plan. But the document provides a solid foundation for moving us forward on climate more rapidly and effectively than in the past.

The current version of the framework provides direction in four key areas:

1) It prioritizes equity — simultaneously addressing both the climate and inequality crises.

2) It spotlights major sources of greenhouse gas emissions in Petaluma and describes what we can do to reduce them (mitigation), as well as draw down carbon from the atmosphere (sequestration).

3) It recognizes how we need to adapt and become more resilient in the face of climate-induced challenges.

4) And it identifies our community as an essential partner in climate conversations and actions as we move forward.

Please join me in asking the City Council to:

• Approve a resolution adopting the draft framework on Jan. 11.

• Prioritize and move on 16 “no-regrets” climate actions as soon as possible.

• Start taking immediate action to remove carbon from the city’s operations and finances.

• Set 2030 as the target date for carbon neutrality — a balance between emitting carbon and absorbing carbon from the atmosphere.

Let’s do our part, Petaluma.

Annie Stuart

Petaluma

Loves the Seed Bank display

EDITOR: The city owes a debt of gratitude for the uplifting, colorfully inspiring light display in our old National Bank Building at Washington and Petaluma Boulevard. This has truly brought joy to young and old alike. Many thanks go to Diversified Stage Inc., owner Aaron Miller and his employees, as well as the local businesses that curated this gift to our citizens.

May it stay in place as long as possible.

Rebecca Birch

Petaluma