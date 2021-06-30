Letters to the Argus-Courier editor July 1, 2021

Supporting District Attorney Jill Ravitch

EDITOR: As the first official executive director of the Family Justice Center Sonoma County I had the pleasure of working under the leadership of District Attorney Jill Ravitch from 2013–19. During those years, Ravitch and I worked hand in hand with a committed group of community based organizations, ensuring victims of family and interpersonal violence received the most comprehensive wrap-around services possible.

So imagine my shock when I heard there was an effort to recall her just one year before her term ends and after she announced she would not run again. My shock turned into disgust when I found out one wealthy and vindictive developer, who she held to account for endangering the lives of seniors in his care during the Tubbs fire, was behind this entire recall effort.

Jill is a focused, compassionate and goal-driven leader who always holds the best interests of victims at the fore. Jill’s vision and commitment continues to propel the Family Justice Center forward; exploring new ideas, opportunities and best practices to serve thousands of crime victims. She should serve out the rest of her term and retire as the dedicated public servant she is.

Wes Winter

Palm Springs

Kudos for painting horse story

EDITOR: Thanks to David Templeton for his story about Johnnie the Painting Horse -- it blew me away! It was a masterpiece in words and pictures! Having had the great fortune to have had two dogs perfectly trained by Camilla Gray-Nelson at Dairydell Canine, I know how much love and patience my animals received, and how lucky Johnnie is to be a Dairydell resident -- not to mention, now a media star. I met him about a year before his artistic talents came out, and now I can say, "I knew him when." It just goes to show you what a great and interesting place Petaluma is -- and that includes its residents, two-legged and four.

Bob Canning

Petaluma

Water article was confusing

EDITOR: I was confused by this article, “City enacts water restrictions,” published June 24, 2021. It appeared to highlight several contradictions. It stated that Petalumans could face $1,000 fines and water shut off for water wasting, but Public Works and Utilities Interim Director Gina Benedetti-Petnic was quoted saying “we’re not going to be the water police. We’ve skipped stage 2, and now we are in stage 3.” The article then stated Sonoma County fell into the stage of extreme drought mid-May, with 95% of the state of California experiencing moderate to exceptional drought by the end of March. Benedetti-Petnic stated “If the state or county decide they need to ratchet our water back further, then the city would have to follow suit. We’re not there yet, and I can’t say we will necessarily go there, but we are ready if it comes to it.” Really? We are ready? So far, it doesn’t appear that way. Another article in the same section stated “City dinged for water in drought.” Obviously, we DO need the “water police.” What does “ready” look like, what are we waiting for and what am I missing here?

Kerstin Bandner

Petaluma

Hats returned and connections made

EDITOR: It was super windy that Sunday. I came out of Petaluma Market and found my car in the parking lot. Right next to the door, there were two hats. A man’s baseball cap with some kind of official logo, and a blue kid’s sunhat. Nice hats. I picked up them up and pondered what to do with them. I should turn them into the market’s lost and found. Or should I keep them? If I turn them in, will the owner know that they were lost here? Hmmm.

A man and a woman spot me. “Looks like you got yourself some new hats!” she says with a smile. OK, I’m not going to turn them in.

I take home the hats. The man’s is very well made and size large/extra large. My youngest son stops by, and I offer him the hat. He turns it down. My wife is appalled. “You need to take it back to Petaluma Market! It’s not your hat!”

I’m skeptical. I doubt that’s the best way to reunite the hat with its owner. I think. The logo says “Marin Wildfire Prevention Agency.” I get an idea. I look up the agency and find their website. I email them with my story.

The next day I get an email back saying they think they might know to whom the hat belongs. I’m impressed! Progress.

Tuesday morning I get a call, from a fellow Petaluman who has lost his hat. I get his address and drop it off around noon. Surprise! He’s a well-known musician, we’ve been fans of his for some time.

We chat about surviving as a musician and discover we have many mutual friends and connections. "Do you know Chris V?" "I've played with him a few times." "My son teaches in Greenville SC" "My wife grew up there!" And so on. He gives me a poster from an old concert at the Mystic. He’s really glad to get his hat back, I think the agency was going to charge him for another.

So Petaluma! I love it.

Mark Gerhard

Petaluma

Desalinate the Petaluma River

EDITOR: We all know this drought could possibly last for many, many years as this becomes the new normal. The San Pablo Bay and its tributaries (including the Petaluma River) are a certain source for water to desalinate. Ports along these tributaries could deliver freshly desalinated water from barges carrying desalinated water on board. Empty milk trucks and/or other modes of transportation could quench the thirst of dairy cows, coastal elk, ranches, farms, vineyards and, you guessed it, human beings! Gov. Newsom is facing a recall and even though I am a moderate Democrat, if he doesn't act shortly, I and many others will be extremely upset. He is sitting on a ton of money! The desalination idea is surely going to be costly and have some drawbacks, but we have to stand up and do something about our dire, long-term situation. Maybe, just maybe, some California multi-billionaires instead of flying to the stars, could step up and help their fellow earthlings! (Plus make more moola from the the Petaluma River sea salt).

John Christopher Baseheart

Novato