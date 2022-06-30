Letters to the Argus-Courier editor, July 1, 2022

A day without women

EDITOR: Last Sunday, I was grateful to be part of the Petaluma March for Reproductive Rights, organized so quickly by neighbors who were as horrified as I was by the recent decision by the Supreme Court to nullify Roe v. Wade.

Without full bodily autonomy, women and people who can become pregnant cannot be full and equal citizens of the United States. And yet we make up almost half of the American labor force. Studies show that we also do two hours more housework than our male counterparts per day. At Sunday's march, activist and artist Denise Ward gave a rousing speech ending with a call for a Reproductive Rights Strike on July 5 to remind this nation of our power and our worth. Rep. Pramila Jayapal has also called for a national women's strike in response to the egregious Dobbs decision. I agree.

The Center for American Progress estimates that a single day of striking by American women would cost the economy $21 billion dollars. Those of us who are able to should inflict this burden on a nation that is happy to inflict the burden of forced pregnancy and birth upon us. As Tressie McMillan Cottom wrote in the New York Times this week, "This is a court unafraid of the electorate and unashamed of showing its hand...No one seems afraid of the people. That is the people’s fault." On July 5 we should demonstrate the value of our labor by declining to provide it and the value of our purchasing power by refusing to buy into a system that takes us for granted.

Jamieson Bunn

Petaluma

3 cheers for Rabbi Ted

EDITOR: What a treasure Rabbi Ted Feldman has contributed to Petaluma and is. Before coming to Petaluma he lived the Judaic values deep in our culture that reach out to those needing emotional and material support during difficult times in their lives. And, then 17 years of service, not only to B’tai Israel Jewish Center as their rabbi, but also to the greater Petaluma community.

My wife and I were able to attend a service when Combatants for Peace presented at the synagogue a program on the plight of Palestinians for their human rights. Rabbi Feldman never shared my characterization of the right-wing Israel government’s apartheid treatment of the illegal colonization of the Palestinian people, but his never interfered with my deep respect for him.

An achievement barely mentioned in your excellent tribute to Rabbi Feldman, “Teacher in Changing Times,” is the Petaluma Community Council which, he, with local activists, created. Though monthly meetings, eventually restricted to zooms because of COVID, it brought together for discussion and review by participants involved in serious challenges confronting our people.

While wishing him leisure, happiness and wellness in his retirement, I suspect, being such the fine man he is, that he will not cease to contribute to us Petalumas.

Robert D. McFarland

Petaluma

Extreme Court

EDITOR: Now that the Extreme Court has officially relegated women to second-class citizen status (and women of color to third-class), and may attack birth control, marriage equality and the other things that Ginni Thomas’ apprentice, Clarence, mentioned this morning, I hope we see a Blue Wave this November and in 2024.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg should have retired when she should have retired. That way the commander would never have permitted Amy Coney Barrett to leave the confines of the Republic of Gilead.

Bob Canning

Petaluma