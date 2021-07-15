Subscribe

Letters to the Argus-Courier editor July 15, 2021

July 14, 2021, 5:45PM

A bit of good news

EDITOR: I wanted to share some good news in the midst of all the worries and strife we hear and read about each day. A week ago I visited Rivertown Feed in Petaluma for the first time with my 4-month-old Sheltie puppy. Somehow I dropped my purse (with phone) and didn’t notice as I was late for an appointment down the street. An hour later I realized I didn’t have my purse, and I couldn’t call for help without my phone. But Charlie from Unleashed called Rivertown after hours, and Kendra Winfrey Cafarella not only had my purse but was on her way to my house to return it. Finding out I was still in downtown Petaluma she came all the way back and I was able to safely get home. Thank you both, and the Rivertown staff, for finding and returning my things. A very good deed, indeed.

Kathleen Ferrando

Petaluma

Cartoon panned

EDITOR: The July 1 editorial cartoon smacked of ageism. It implied that there are angry older adults who oppose the construction of a new skate park in Petaluma. I am not aware of any such widespread opposition. The cartoon encourages discord where there is none; that's the last thing this community needs. Please be more thoughtful in the future. I am an older adult who is involved in efforts to make Petaluma an Age-Friendly community. Age-Friendly communities are both great places to grow up and grow old in. I heartily support the new skate park. The cartoon also promoted the false notion that younger/older generations are inherently in conflict. Not true. Research shows that both generations thrive when they have opportunities to interact. I am hoping that we can install permanent chess tables downtown as an easy way to bring people of all ages together.

Kris Rebillot

Petaluma

Article applauded

EDITOR: I want to commend the Argus for publishing the article “Palestinian-American teacher speaks out against bombing of Gaza.” Rarely does the mainstream media in this country have the courage to present the experiences and perspectives of Palestinians. Typically, we only hear the one-sided voices of Israeli government representatives whose primary goal is to try and justify the 54-year-long illegal occupation of the West Bank and the inhumane blockade and isolation of the Gaza strip. By publishing Ms. Huneidi’s story, the Argus has given its readers the rare and much needed opportunity to hear the Palestinian “side of the story.”

Sam Tuttelman

Petaluma

Kudos for patriotic event

EDITOR: Thank you to the Petaluma History Museum, Petalumans of Yesteryear, the Boy Scouts and Mayor Teresa Barrett for the annual July 4th Bell-Ringing Ceremony on the steps of the Museum. Each year this event includes a flag ceremony and a bit of history about the signers of the Declaration of Independence and the origin of the music for our national anthem. A couple of patriotic songs are sung, and the event ends with the ringing of the bell. I look forward to this event each year. If you missed it this year, mark your calendar for 2022.

Kate Glose

Petaluma

A safe space for library archives

EDITOR: The Advocates for the Sonoma County Archives wish to thank the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors for approving a $140,000 request from the Sonoma County Library. These funds will pay for relocating the Sonoma County Archives Collection from a 3,800 square foot warehouse at Los Guilicos to a more secure facility outside of a known wildfire zone.

Our understanding is that the entire collection, all 5,000 cubic feet of it, will be moved by the end of the summer. Although the exact location of this “new” building has not been made public, according to Sonoma County Library Director Ann Hammond lease negotiations are in the works.

Who will provide ongoing care, management, and access to this valuable collection is unclear.

As stakeholders, we continue to offer our support to the County, Library, and Historical Records Commission as long-term plans for the Archives proceed.

Sincerely,

Lynn Downey & Katherine J. Rinehart, Co-Chairs

Advocates for the Sonoma County Archives

Can’t we all just get along?

EDITOR: For those who have some knowledge of art history the controversy about the proposed public art which has kept Petaluma buzzing is nothing new. What are now considered beloved artists and masterpieces, Stravinsky, Picasso, Warhol, etc., were once the catalysts for riots in the symphony hall or gallery. Mobs brawled and bones were broken when emotions boiled over at what Robert Hughes called "the shock of the new.“

Hopefully no bones will be broken in our town but pearls are certainly being clutched with righteous indignation and furrowed brows. Some are only comfortable with the familiar, some get excited over the unexpected, irreverent, and self effacing.

Controversy goes together with art like a horse and carriage and always has. Controversy gets ears and eyeballs, makes reputations and tends to draw crowds. Crowds need food and want to shop. They might even buy a bottle of wine.

I visualize a grove of tubs on stilts where beer gardens or festivals coexist with the art along our storied Petaluma River. Where one can have a wonderful dinner from Risibisi or Seared while discussing the blending of the traditional and the contemporary. Kinda like the murals on the back wall of the 1905 opera house, now the Phoenix Theater. Can't we just get along?

Just use your imagination if you have one.

Gary McKinnon

Petaluma

Protect the badgers

EDITOR: I am appalled by the recent destructive work done at the Paula Lane Badger Preserve under the auspices of the City of Petaluma. I felt so fortunate to live near (and contribute to) such a wonderful habitat preserve. It was created as an Open Space to protect wildlife, in particular, the American Badger, a shy 100-year resident there. In the last two weeks a wide roadway was constructed inside the habitat. This was never supposed to happen; there are two specific areas (one in the “Building Envelope” surrounding two existing houses, with a viewing bench and another viewing bench adjacent to Paula outside the fence.) The viewing bench on Paula has been used and enjoyed since 2016 and the new pavement provides the exact same view while destroying habitat. I love parks…and people, hikers, bicyclists, children etc. But this space was NEVER intended as a public park. The daily news is filled with horrific stories of wildlife extinction, forest destruction, and climate change. Here in Petaluma we have a small jewel of a special habitat and a way to protect native species. But, as we were warned so eloquently years ago, “We paved paradise and put up a parking lot.”

Susan Sullivan

Petaluma

Water is Gold: A revised poem

EDITOR: I’m a visionary or so I’m told; the water we must save, as though it were gold. When brushing teeth, turn off the faucet, or rationing may become a law yet. Running the sprinkler to keep grass alive, if at all, do early morning or evening after five. Washing a vehicle wastes quite a nugget, much better to use a sponge and a bucket. Wet your hands, turn the tap to a moderate drip; soap them, then rinse—that’s a pretty good tip. To make an old idea rather new, a pitcher and bowl use, please do. With drought worsening here, the West seems a drying nation; in earnest we’re crying, conservation, conservation. Lakes and rivers are starting to shrivel; with rains coming less and turning to drizzle. If we leave it too late, the cost will be great, with expensive bottled water left on a crate. When for a meal out, we go to a restaurant, ask for water, only if that’s what we want. Don’t get a refill that you don’t swallow; it gets thrown out—no plan to follow. When our reservoirs are dry, how will we battle a fire? Let our homes burn and die? That, no one will desire. If we don’t save now, the water may be gone one day, So, we must show how, and for rain we must pray. To nourish people searching and thirsting for that liquid gold, our stewardship of this resource must be consistent and bold. SAVE THE WATER! It is our new GOLD! Not a fad or an idea to be sold, but a new way of thinking for the generation to come. SAVE THE WATER NOW, so that one day we’ll have some.

Joan and Peter Stafford

Windsor

