Letters to the Argus-Courier editor July 15, 2021

A bit of good news

EDITOR: I wanted to share some good news in the midst of all the worries and strife we hear and read about each day. A week ago I visited Rivertown Feed in Petaluma for the first time with my 4-month-old Sheltie puppy. Somehow I dropped my purse (with phone) and didn’t notice as I was late for an appointment down the street. An hour later I realized I didn’t have my purse, and I couldn’t call for help without my phone. But Charlie from Unleashed called Rivertown after hours, and Kendra Winfrey Cafarella not only had my purse but was on her way to my house to return it. Finding out I was still in downtown Petaluma she came all the way back and I was able to safely get home. Thank you both, and the Rivertown staff, for finding and returning my things. A very good deed, indeed.

Kathleen Ferrando

Petaluma

Cartoon panned

EDITOR: The July 1 editorial cartoon smacked of ageism. It implied that there are angry older adults who oppose the construction of a new skate park in Petaluma. I am not aware of any such widespread opposition. The cartoon encourages discord where there is none; that's the last thing this community needs. Please be more thoughtful in the future. I am an older adult who is involved in efforts to make Petaluma an Age-Friendly community. Age-Friendly communities are both great places to grow up and grow old in. I heartily support the new skate park. The cartoon also promoted the false notion that younger/older generations are inherently in conflict. Not true. Research shows that both generations thrive when they have opportunities to interact. I am hoping that we can install permanent chess tables downtown as an easy way to bring people of all ages together.

Kris Rebillot

Petaluma

Article applauded

EDITOR: I want to commend the Argus for publishing the article “Palestinian-American teacher speaks out against bombing of Gaza.” Rarely does the mainstream media in this country have the courage to present the experiences and perspectives of Palestinians. Typically, we only hear the one-sided voices of Israeli government representatives whose primary goal is to try and justify the 54-year-long illegal occupation of the West Bank and the inhumane blockade and isolation of the Gaza strip. By publishing Ms. Huneidi’s story, the Argus has given its readers the rare and much needed opportunity to hear the Palestinian “side of the story.”

Sam Tuttelman

Petaluma

Kudos for patriotic event

EDITOR: Thank you to the Petaluma History Museum, Petalumans of Yesteryear, the Boy Scouts and Mayor Teresa Barrett for the annual July 4th Bell-Ringing Ceremony on the steps of the Museum. Each year this event includes a flag ceremony and a bit of history about the signers of the Declaration of Independence and the origin of the music for our national anthem. A couple of patriotic songs are sung, and the event ends with the ringing of the bell. I look forward to this event each year. If you missed it this year, mark your calendar for 2022.

Kate Glose

Petaluma

A safe space for library archives

EDITOR: The Advocates for the Sonoma County Archives wish to thank the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors for approving a $140,000 request from the Sonoma County Library. These funds will pay for relocating the Sonoma County Archives Collection from a 3,800 square foot warehouse at Los Guilicos to a more secure facility outside of a known wildfire zone.

Our understanding is that the entire collection, all 5,000 cubic feet of it, will be moved by the end of the summer. Although the exact location of this “new” building has not been made public, according to Sonoma County Library Director Ann Hammond lease negotiations are in the works.

Who will provide ongoing care, management, and access to this valuable collection is unclear.

As stakeholders, we continue to offer our support to the County, Library, and Historical Records Commission as long-term plans for the Archives proceed.

Sincerely,

Lynn Downey & Katherine J. Rinehart, Co-Chairs

Advocates for the Sonoma County Archives

Can’t we all just get along?

EDITOR: For those who have some knowledge of art history the controversy about the proposed public art which has kept Petaluma buzzing is nothing new. What are now considered beloved artists and masterpieces, Stravinsky, Picasso, Warhol, etc., were once the catalysts for riots in the symphony hall or gallery. Mobs brawled and bones were broken when emotions boiled over at what Robert Hughes called "the shock of the new.“

Hopefully no bones will be broken in our town but pearls are certainly being clutched with righteous indignation and furrowed brows. Some are only comfortable with the familiar, some get excited over the unexpected, irreverent, and self effacing.