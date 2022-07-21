Letters to the Argus-Courier editor, July 22, 2022

When nature calls

EDITOR: I've been a Petaluma resident for 65 years. One of my concerns about our town is that the public restroom situation downtown is really in need of improvement.

I regularly walk for exercise from my home on Cherry Street to the Foundry Wharf area and back. That's around 4 miles and at times I need to use a restroom but the accessibility of public restrooms downtown is a big problem.

The maps from Visit Petaluma, the Petaluma Downtown Association and the sign in front of the Visitor's Center on Lakeville Street show available bathrooms at the Theater District by La Dolce Vita, Petaluma Pie/Putnam Plaza, Second Street parking garage and Walnut Park. But in reality, the only ones that are actually available to the public are at the Visitor's Center, which is quite a hike just to use a bathroom, and Walnut Park.

And to be honest, the Walnut Park bathroom is disgusting. Luckily, I've never had to use the Walnut Park bathroom when I needed to sit down!

Expecting people to go from the downtown area to the Visitor's Center or Walnut Park does not make sense and could be too far for many people, especially those with mobility issues, medical issues or small children that can't wait that long. Relying on Starbucks, Peets or other businesses to let people use their bathrooms is not fair to them.

I've traveled quite a bit and many communities have bathrooms in convenient locations with signs for public restrooms for people to use that are shopping or visiting in downtown areas. Builders and developers often include public parks, dog parks, volleyball courts, electric vehicle charging, bike fix stations and public art work to their projects. Perhaps builders and developers could berequired to include public bathrooms for projects that will be accessed by the public. I have reached out to city officials and council members and have not received much of a response, other than a comment like, “yeah we need bathrooms.”

What can be done to resolve this issue in our downtown area?

Don Forman

Petaluma

Against Oyster Cove

EDITOR: The proposed Oyster Cove housing project needs to be completely reworked.

The 6.13 acres can feature infill near transit, affordable 15% inclusionary housing and live/work mixed use units. But, there must be balance, not complete landscape dominance and the usual priority of people, people, people. Our environment does not exist in an artificial context. If Petaluma is to conserve and preserve natural features while also creating new housing, a mixture of locations, local neighborhood planning, and projects close to downtown all need to be considered as a whole, and balanced.

My five suggestions:

1) Don’t remove the open space requirement for residents of this property, claiming nearby parks will serve as their green space. Hundreds of people added to the Petaluma River Park small peninsula area would further decimate already disappearing habitat and natural features.

2) Reduce the building footprint from 132 residential units to 70 and include the 15% required inclusionary affordable housing.

3) The "sense of place" near McNear Canal already exists. Forget all people planning — the dock, yet another boathouse, the re-do of the oyster shed and all building there. Forget the "public plaza." Instead, plant and maintain a large hedge row of native and wildlife-nutritious plants along the entirety of this area. Keep this area natural and free of people.

4) Remove any new parking near the River Heritage Center.

5) The Central Petaluma Specific Plan did not include adequate environmental considerations and continues to be a guiding document. The Planning Commission needs to re-examine and amend it.

We need housing. We also need and deserve open and green spaces. We must be the voice for environmental protection and conservation as we plan for housing.

Susan Kirks

Petaluma