Letters to the Argus-Courier editor, July 29, 2022

Luxury homes and Scott Ranch

EDITOR: Make no mistake, the revised Scott Ranch project is a luxury housing development, not a park extension to our beloved Helen Putnam Regional Park. It falsely promotes the promise of a park in exchange for a flawed development. The proposed luxury housing development does not meet the criteria laid out in our general plan nor does it meet the vehicle miles traveled (VMT) requirements for new construction laid out by the state to help us achieve our carbon neutrality goals.

By requesting a general plan change from R1 to Planned Unit Development, Davidon is proposing to build 2,500-square-foot homes on 5,800-square-foot lots with setbacks of 14 feet for the front yard, 5 feet between buildings and minimal backyards. No scaled elevation plan has been provided, nor has a soils analysis been submitted to assure us that the land can support this new density and the proposed access road above it.

The revised building site B concentrates the development in the steepest part of the parcel where the height differential is 90 feet from top of hill to street. How much of the hillside will have to be cut out to accommodate the 2,500-square-foot flat building pads? We need to know.

General Plan Section 1-P-16B specifically “protects unique natural features including ridge lines…by requiring location of structures away from these assets…in order to minimize visual and environmental impacts by preventing the significant alteration of hillside topography through grading and paving.”

We need a final impact report that adequately analyzes the effects of both the A and B building sites. We need elevation and grading plans for both the A and B hillside developments. Quibbling over small word changes in the General Plan will not change or mitigate the fact that this is a wrong development in the wrong place.

Beverly Schor

Petaluma

Grateful candidate

EDITOR: I just wanted to extend a brief thank you to the people of Marin and Sonoma counties for participating in our democracy in the June primary. At 49.5% and 45.2% turnout respectively, the North Bay far outpaced California’s turnout of 33.1%, a reflection of the deep-rooted civic-minded nature of our community.

In my campaign for State Assembly, I was honored to finish first, and I look forward to many conversations ahead with voters throughout our region on the countless ways the policies made in the State Capitol impact our lives. I’ll be on the ballot again in November.

We know our state and our nation are at a crossroads. A reactionary Supreme Court is rolling back the clock on reproductive rights, environmental protection and so much more. On a daily basis, we’re forced to bear witness to the scourge of deadly gun violence. Rising costs are interfering with everyone’s ability to make ends meet and prepare for the future. Millions remain without health care. The existential threat of climate change continues to create a more dangerous world, as seen by the yearly wildfires that can destroy entire neighborhoods with little warning.

These are perilous times, and we need an experienced legislator representing the North Bay to protect Californians’ rights and show the rest of the country how to fix our toughest problems.

No matter who you voted for in the primary, thank you for caring and being part of the fabric of our community. It means a lot to call this area my home, to raise my family here, and to call you my neighbors.

Damon Connolly, Marin County Supervisor & State Assembly Candidate

San Rafael