Letters to the Argus-Courier editor July 8, 2021

In search of negative food reviews

EDITOR: A few years ago I penned a letter to the editor critical of Houston Porter's restaurant reviews for being essentially worthless as he gives "foodies" a bad name. Why? Because Porter is a groupie to restaurant owners as he never writes anything critical about their food.

SF Chronicle restaurant critic Soleil Ho begs to differ. In her June 20 column she wrote, "It’s tempting to think that criticizing something constitutes an attack, either on the creator or you, for liking that thing. But that’s a toxic attitude to hold." Ho elaborates that, "There have been many cases in the past year where I’ve received terrible food from a restaurant or pop-up, and then received awkward notes from chefs and restaurateurs asking why their projects haven’t been mentioned in any stories or lists. A policy of no negativity just leaves them in the dark about how they can do better."

Ho concludes, "Critical reviews have myriad benefits. They're a way to set standards and, more importantly for readers, guide diners away from restaurants that would be a waste of hard-earned money and time.....To be clear, what I mean by negativity isn't just about saying some place is bad. It's about seeing what a restaurant aims to do — the experience it's selling — and how well it achieves that aim."

Could not have said it better myself.

Joe Manthey

Petaluma

Fireworks show a bad idea

EDITOR: Great! Just what animals - dogs, cats, horses within range, people with PTSD - just what they need: a war time soundtrack at the beginning of fire season!

Shame on city planners who can't come up with something different, better, SAFER, than this.

Margory Cohen

Petaluma

Response to article

EDITOR: The front page article in the June 17 Argus Courier, “ School district at impasse with teachers,” showed some bias on the part of the paper and the teacher’s association regarding the new Superintendent Sonjhia Lowery.

Ms. Lowery was named the 2018 Administrator of the Year – Central Office by the Association of California School Administrators Region 13. In 2019, she received the Outstanding Leadership in Education Award by the California Association of African American School Administrators.

When Ms. Lowery, was hired, the article that underscored her credentials did not make the front page of the paper and I don’t feel that this article was front page news.

This school year was like nothing we lived through in the past. It created a situation where parents were split on the issue of “should students be physically in school or be taught online,” and teachers were split on the same issues. People in charge on the state, local and national level did not always agree. So here we have Diane Wolmuth stating in a newspaper article that Ms. Lowery should have been able to display “stellar leadership.” The fact that Ms. Lowery had not gotten to know all staff members is understandable, given the circumstances created by the pandemic. The article talked about Ms. Lowery commuting, when the last superintendent had also commuted and some of the people who work within our local city government commute. Housing in Petaluma is at a premium and difficult to find.

I think that Ms. Wolmuth and the teachers association should work with the district to find a solution to the contract issues. Some of the issues that were brought up in the Argus-Courier article and the letter of no confidence in the superintendent need to be reevaluated with a new lens, do they represent biases or real deficits in Sonjhia Lowery’s abilities?

Faith Ross

Petaluma

Ways to save

EDITOR: We’ve thought we were conserving water. We shut off our drip system, we now hand water specific plants, three new trees, vegetable garden and our blueberry plants. Our average water bill last year was $180 per month. By shutting off the drip system and with selective hand watering our bill dropped to $108 per month. We started using a bucket to collect water from the shower and sink; while waiting for the water to heat up. We use that water for the garden.

We thought we were consciously conserving water. We now realize there was more we could do by making simple changes.

Janice Cader Thompson

Jerry Thompson

Petaluma