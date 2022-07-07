Letters to the Argus-Courier editor, July 8, 2022

Share your outrage

EDITOR: As a longtime member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), I join AAUW in strongly condemning the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, which takes away a woman’s constitutional right to choose whether to have an abortion.

The decision hurts all Americans. It will do the most harm to low-income people, women of color, immigrants, people with disabilities and LGBTQ+ people, because these groups already face substantial barriers to accessing reproductive services and health care. Being able to choose whether and when to become a parent improves women’s well-being and fosters economic security—a crucial component of AAUW’s mission to advance gender equity.

I strongly encourage everyone who supports a woman’s right to choose to join, volunteer with, or donate to national and state organizations such as AAUW as they work to find ways to reduce the damage caused by the Dobbs decision. Share your outrage with friends around the country and urge them to vote for representatives who trust women to make informed decisions about their own reproductive lives.

Jean Reed

AAUW Petaluma

Not a ‘lifestyle’

Editor, I read with interest your piece in the Argus entitled “The Pride of Petaluma.” While the sentiment and overall message in the article is great, I did find your choice of the word “lifestyle” in reference to the lives of LGBTQ+ people to be problematic.

To me, one chooses a clothing “style,” a furniture “style,” a hair “style.” Saying gay lifestyle to me implies choice. Being LGBQT+ is not a choice, its an identity.

Greg Mitchell

Petaluma

The Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah (month of pilgrim) started in Bay Area on June 30. It is the 12th month of the Islamic calendar year. From the 1st to the 10th (from June 30 through July 9), Muslims go to Mecca Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage (hajj); which is one of the five pillars of Islam. The others are; attesting God is one with no partner, pray salaa five times a day, fast during the fasting month of Ramadan, and give charity to the poor (if you are able to).

The most prominent practice that Muslims have during these 10 days is the Eid of Sacrificing Animal, the Eid al-Adha — here in Bay Area it takes place on July 9 this year. It is the sacrifice of Prophet Abraham that Muslims commemorate, when he was willing to sacrifice his son for the sake of God and God rescued his son with a ram (a male sheep).

But there is something very deep about the Eid al-Adha itself. The word Adha is derived from the word Udhiya, which means the sacrifice. And Eid al-Adha means the Feast of Sacrifice. God says in Qura’an:

Say: “indeed my prayers-salaa, all my acts of worship (sacrifice), and my living and dying are for God alone, the Lord of the universe” 6:162 Qura’an. The fact that Allah even put the sacrifice in the same category as prayers-salaa, shows how sacrifice is deeply embedded in the religion, and sacrifice is for the sake of God only.

And God says in another verse: “Their meat will not reach Allah, nor will their blood, but what reaches him is piety from you…” 22:37 Qura’an.

Certainly, God does not want us to slaughter our sons or daughters or the animals and just be happy and celebrate; there is a larger lesson to be learned, especially in the environments that we find ourselves in. We should be able to sacrifice our egos, and control the battle sometimes raging within ourselves for the greater good of the others, we should teach our kids as well, to live for the welfare of others, to live altruistically.

Iftikhar Ahmed

Petaluma

Construction in a drought

EDITOR: We are in an "extreme drought" that's getting worse everyday. I'm hoping someone can explain to me why rampant new construction is everywhere? As my husband says, all our elected officials see are dollar signs.

Unfortunately all the taxes, fines and fees won't help us when all our lakes, reservoirs and wells are bone dry. We live on a well and have always been careful with our water use so this total disregard for our dwindling water supply is mind-boggling.

Yvette DeMartini

Petaluma