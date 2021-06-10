Letters to the Argus-Courier editor June 10, 2021

Do your part to save water

EDITOR: The appeal of Mayor of Petaluma ‘Help us save water’ is just in time because California one of the richest agricultural region in the world is going through drought. According to California Department of Water, the climate change has caused the amount of water in California to become less. Three main areas rural, urban and environmental where water goes the demand has been increased and the water in the rivers, creeks and reservoirs has been decreased. Simply put supply is low and the demand is high. This is the direct result of climate change. By now we all know we are going through a crisis the “climate change.” It affects multiple factors associated with droughts, such as how much rain falls and how fast the rain evaporates again. It is changing the weather pattern. While we can do our part in climate emergency, we can also do in water conservation by: being self-aware if there is a water leak somewhere in the house, self-managing how much water is needed for washing hands, taking shower or doing chores around the house and telling others to do the same if they are not doing already. These steps may be small but like someone has said: “Sometimes the smallest step in the right direction ends up being the biggest step of your life.”

Iftikhar Ahmed

Petaluma

City leaders must make act to save water now

EDITOR: As Petaluma residents we keep hearing that we need to conserve water but city officials, both elected and salaried, seem quite content to avoid setting out actual limits on water use. Those of us who lived through the drought of the 1970s know that everyone needs to contribute immediately to save water. However, Petaluma officials appear to be happy to watch water be wasted keeping lawns green. In every neighborhood in our city there are lush green lawns and water flowing down the gutters. Rather than just asking people to conserve, why haven't very clear specific limits, rules and associated penalties been placed on outdoor watering? If action isn't taken now there won't be any water left by the end of August.

Fred Adam

Petaluma

Strike “A Fine Balance” with artwork

EDITOR: Keeping the artwork known as “A Fine Balance” but finding another location for it other than the downtown historical district would represent a fair and appropriate compromise (dare I say “fine balance”) for proponents and dissenters of the project. Let’s keep the riverside area “open” in preservation or reservation for more appropriate development. Or am I just being “small minded?”

Lou Olker

Petaluma

Deepest thanks to school community

EDITOR: Starting in March 2020, public health orders and a worldwide pandemic have severely impacted education here in Petaluma. To many, it felt like the world stopped; to most, it felt like the world would never be the same. Regardless, the circumstances fundamentally altered and constrained teaching and learning in Petaluma City Schools.

All of these substantial changes impacted the physical and mental health of all members of the PCS community — while requiring their sacrifices, hard work, collaboration, and goodwill. Students missed many hallmark events of youth, including open houses, performances, sporting events, social events, and ceremonies. Young people were separated from their teachers and friends for over a year and still adapted to distance learning while demonstrating their resiliency and perseverance. Families took on expanded roles in the education of their children, creating learning spaces in their homes, tutoring their children, and monitoring their engagement and progress; all while adapting to their own work situations during the pandemic, and keeping their families safe and healthy.

Teachers and site staff trained in distance learning pedagogies, adapted their courses to the modality, then re-adapted them to hybrid modalities. Teachers and staff planned and implemented creative activities and events to support students’ social and emotional development during the pandemic; prepared for the safe return of students to campus; all while supporting their own children’s education and their families’ health. Administrators and district staff navigated the ever-changing academic guidelines, public health guidelines, and budgetary forecasts. These same staff members arranged for internet connectivity for all students and staff.

The advent of COVID-19 vaccines signals a less restrictive future and allow PCS to plan for fully in-person teaching and learning for the 2021-2022 academic year. The PCS Board of Trustees expresses its deepest thanks to PCS students, families, teachers, staff, and administrators for their collaboration and their truly heroic efforts to maintain continuity, care, and excellence in our students’ learning experiences throughout this crisis.

Signed,

PCS Board President Joanna Paun

PCS Board Clerk Sheldon Gen

PCS Board Trustee Mady Cloud

PCS Board Trustee Caitlin Quinn

PCS Board Trustee Ellen Webster