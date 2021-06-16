Letters to the Argus-Courier editor June 17, 2021

A compromise for “Fine Balance”

EDITOR: After reading all of the articles about the “Bathtubs” on Water Street, I am wondering if there could be a compromise between the art people and everyone on the other side. I have been in Petaluma since 1961 and I know for a fact that makes me a newcomer to town compared to many families, who have been in town since the 1890s. So, if the idea is to represent Petaluma’s history, maybe instead of bathtubs how about the boats/ships that traveled the river. Ships such as the Scow schooner "Alma,“ the Steamer Red Jacket as well as steamers Antelope, Anna Abernathy, Georgiana, James Donahue, Josie McNear, Vaquero, Rambler, Kate Hayes, Pilot and of course Steamers Gold and Petaluma.

They could be put on the stilts just like the tubs, but instead they truly represent the economy and history of Petaluma.

Just a thought.

Paula Biancalana

Rohnert Park

Imagine all the people

EDITOR: I much recall John Lennon's “Imagine,” and understand that our goal should include the abolition of all class distinctions, the abolition of all the production relations on which those class distinctions rest, the abolition of all the social relations that correspond to those production relations, and the revolutionizing of all ideas in society (such as racism, sexism and the like).

The fundamental contradiction between evermore socialized production and private appropriation is ever-heightening, and must be resolved by means of revolution, lest the planet be destroyed.

The future can be one of incomparable brightness and splendor. It really can!

Back to "Imagine.“ Please ponder those words.

Best,

Richard Stark

Petaluma

Things change over time

EDITOR: From the end of WW2 until the 70s climatologists told us we were having Global Cooling. I remember an early ‘70s Popular Science cover showing igloos. This was to be our fate.

Remember “peak oil” scientists all predicted we would run out of oil. The earth had been drilled dry.

Circa 1980 was to be the start of a severe decline. We are awash in oil.

The Population Bomb, a widely believed and embraced book claimed that we would have wars over food. The Earth could not support any more people. The emergency call to action was called ZPG, zero population growth. That was about a billion people ago.

Hole in the ozone layer. We were all going to die of skin cancer. Fried to death in our backyards. NASA now says, “a freak meteorological event has closed the hole.”

The pandemic toilet paper shortage wasn’t the first. A late night comedian, Johnny Carson, announced a shortage over 30 years ago. He was having fun. It caused a run on TP. Late night jokesters are not a valid source of news.

When you hear, “Follow the science,” think about it, the source, their motive, and use some judgment.

Timothy Long

Petaluma

Ludicrous lottery

EDITOR: You’ve got to be kidding, our governor wants to “reward” individuals for doing something every responsible person should have done on their own — get vaccinated (or not; it’s their choice)? To throw out several million dollars to a few “lucky winners” is ludicrous. Why not distribute those millions of dollars to the people who really deserve it — the doctors, nurses, health care workers, emergency responders, volunteers, etc., who put their lives on the line daily for the past 15 months in efforts to combat this pandemic? No, just a dog and pony show in the face of the recall. He probably even submitted a reimbursement for the dinner he had at the French Restaurant (unmasked). Wake up, people.

Hank Corda

Petaluma

Drinking and driving

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom needs to brush up on the law. How is it that he can approve permits for restaurants to sell cocktails “to go” to customers yet be in compliance with drunken driving laws (“Carryout cocktails allowed to continue,” June 4)? If I, as a customer purchase an alcoholic beverage from a restaurant and drive home (or wherever) with it, am I not going to want to drink that cocktail on the way home so it is not diluted by melting ice? How is that different from having an open container of beer in my car? And what happens when I'm driving home and I critically injure or kill someone because I have a drink in my hand that, according to Newsom, is now legal?

I'm confused.

Carole I. Huygen

Rohnert Park

A ‘20-legged monstrosity’

EDITOR: Oh, for a talented artist like the late Ruth Asawa. She could’ve saved the Petaluma Public Art Committee a great deal of time, money and ill will by observing “that things had gone very wrong, artistically speaking, on” their decision to force a frightening 20-legged monstrosity called “A Fine Balance” down the throats of Petalumans (“Asawa’s sculptures to return — in bronze,” May 30). Having discussed these ginormous creepy crawlies with approximately two dozen friends and neighbors, no one wants to see those things on Water Street. Several suggested Steamboat Landing as a better place, which seems like not a half-bad idea.

For us in P-Town, it’s like waiting for the imminent attack of Godzilla on Tokyo or, in this case, a bunch of “Star Wars” AT-ATs to intrude on charming Water Street. We want to scream, “Help us, Ruth Asawa, you’re our only hope!”

But alas, she can no longer hear us, and the public art committee refuses to hear us. If only so much time, attention and money were spent on the other Petaluma eyesore — the downtown trestle, which has been sadly deteriorating for the past 25 years when it could, and should, be rebuilt to increase tourism and business downtown.

Bob Canning

Petaluma