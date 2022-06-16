Letters to the Argus-Courier editor, June 17, 2022

A must read

EDITOR: I read with interest, two articles in the Argus-Courier last Friday. The first one, “Petaluma urban planners release greenhouse gas report, push for mitigation measures” by Amelia Parreira, covers concerns related to “the carbon emissions that Petaluma as a whole” is adding. The second one by Natasha Juliana, director of Cool Petaluma, mentions the code red situation regarding the climate. Yes, we have a climate crisis. The CO2 level in the atmosphere is 420 ppm, according to the scientists. The level that will sustain life on planet Earth is less than 300 ppm, the level noted before the Industrial Revolution. The legacy CO2 can be removed at the magnitude needed, roughly a trillion tons.

One action we can take: Attend the book signing at Copperfield’s Books on July 14, 6 p.m. Before that, buy and read recently released book by Peter Fiekowsky with Carole Douglis: “Climate Restoration: The Only Future That Will Sustain the Human Race.” Peter is an MIT-educated physicist and engineer, a serial entrepreneur, a philanthropist, and a social innovator. Carole is an award-winning journalist who’s specialized in writing about climate, biodiversity, and sustainability.

Author of “The Soul of Money” Lynne Twist, said, “It is a must read for anyone who cares about life, the Earth, and future generations.” Need I say more? Visit the Copperfield’s website to get your free ticket(s). Order and read the book; be in action to restore the climate.

Carol England

Petaluma

Feet to the fire

EDITOR: If you haven’t watched the May 29 "60 Minutes“ program, now is the time to do so.

They’ve described something so horrific you will be compelled to contact your elected representatives to demand they get these horrific killing machines out of circulation. I have never felt so betrayed in my life as I do now. Knowing that in the latest terrible event, in Texas, even the police were unable to do what they knew was their job.

It’s time to hold our elected officials' feet to the fire — there has never been a more crucial moment in this country's history than this. Will families decide against sending their precious children to schools? Arming a teacher with any kind of revolver is incredibly stupid; a revolver will have little―if any, effect against the killing machines they’re facing.

Who can have the audacity to declare that a killing machine such as this (watch “60 Minutes” for the full revelation) should be allowed “in the name of self-protection.” That is the most absurd thing I have ever heard.

Charlene Stone

Petaluma

Preserving a landmark

EDITOR: Supervisor James Gore and his staff have been a tremendous help in locating the Mark West Family Cemetery, which had been lost for over a hundred years. Efforts by forensic canines and Sonoma State University archaeologists and students over the past five years determined the burial site. Local historians and West family descendants are extremely grateful for Gore’s support in retrieving this piece of our county’s history. His office connected with all the efforts of the research teams, monitoring the progress of the search and its eventual success.

Mark and Guadalupe West came to Sonoma County as pioneers in 1840, granted Rancho San Miguel north of Santa Rosa. Records compiled in 1940 listed at least 13 people buried on the land, including the two pioneers. An 1862 survey conducted by the U.S. Lands Commission indicated the general area of the burial site, but it had been lost in subsequent land development.

With Mark West’s name on so much in Sonoma County — a school, roads, a creek, a lodge, a school district — detecting this small historical site gives the county one more landmark of its history.

Carol Eber

Petaluma