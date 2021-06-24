Letters to the Argus-Courier editor June 24, 2021

Backing Old Adobe superintendent

EDITOR: The Argus-Courier’s extremely biased article, "Petaluma school district at impasse with teachers as contract talks stall," states there is a simmering feud between Superintendent Lowery and the teachers union. There seems to be a concerted effort to blame the Superintendent for issues that were in place under the previous superintendent. How can Lowery hold a position not even a year and be critiqued and held to a different standard while dealing with an unprecedented global epidemic? It is disappointing that the union president Diane Wolmuth, has taken an opportunity to discredit the newly appointed superintendent in the article. Rather than personal attacks, a civic-minded union leader would attempt to remedy issues that support both students and teachers. What's really at issue here is not "a lack of understanding of our district," as Wolmuth asserts, but rather someone, from the outside, navigating a district during a pandemic, who commutes, has a big job, and is a person of color. Wolmuth’s coded and racially charged language will not diminish Lowery’s statewide recognized educational record of 25 years. It’s time for Wolmuth to lead her union by example and be willing to work with an “outsider,” the highly qualified and regarded, Superintendent Lowery.

Segretta Woodard, President Sonoma County NAACP Unit #1074

Santa Rosa

Celebrate the Porch of July

EDITOR: As the pandemic retreated, my Petaluma neighbor started treating his driveway like a front porch. Late afternoons, he’d open his big garage door, park a cooler and some socially distanced lawn chairs in the driveway, and welcome neighbors for a pop-up homegrown happy hour.

He may have started something.

Our suburban subdivision, like so many, was designed for privacy. Wide streets move people in cars quickly past the homes of neighbors. Pedestrians are distanced from the people indoors by expansive garages and driveways.

Then COVID struck. Stuck at home and starved for in-person contact, people took to those sidewalks — and streets—as they passed their masked neighbors at a social distance. To compensate for this now-awkward avoidance, folks made an extra effort to be sociable — to wave, smile through their masks, even exchange a few laughing words about our shared predicaments. We discovered our common community.

“The Porch of July” — taking our July 4th in-home or backyard family dinners out front — is a simple and safe way to become (re)acquainted with our neighbors as we emerge from pandemic hibernations. If you don’t have a front porch that’s within chatting distance of the sidewalk or street, move your chairs out to the front yard, or the driveway.

Before or after you dine, you can get up and stroll. See what the neighbors have on their plates. Talk about the kids and the gardens. Share stories and surplus goods. Be safe, kind, and curious. See what happens.

For more info, visit Porch of July on Facebook (tinyurl.com/e59nhmay). Celebrate our interdependence!

Bruce Hagan

Petaluma

Please get vaccinated

EDITOR: To the Still Unvaccinated: Please get your vaccination so you don’t be come a host for the Delta variant, which is exploding in certain less vaccinated parts of the country.

We know people who don’t feel they need or want to get vaccinated and I can respect that choice, but I want to point out that they put their families and the community at greater risk because of the transmissibility and lethality of the latest Delta variant, indeed of all the new variants.

So do it to keep Petaluma and Sonoma County safer.

Suzanne Tucker

Petaluma

A COVID-19 Grand Jury Is Needed.

EDITOR: The American way is to comply with official orders and afterward expect the order to be reviewed for lawfulness. Black Lives Matter sprang from failure to do the follow up review of police actions. BLM signage is seen in many places. An opportunity is presenting itself for everyone to show that BLM is not just virtue signaling.

All of us have gone through COVID-19 and the actions taken by governments. It is now time to review those actions to determine if they were legal, if the officials in charge had adequate knowledge to make decisions, and if abuse of authority took place. Government cannot be asked to review its own actions. This job always goes to junior staff who are in no position to review the actions of executives many layers above them. This is precisely when the grand jury system is needed. That is a legal vehicle that can call on anyone and everyone in government to respond to questions.

We are like members of a black community who were targeted for limitations of Constitutionally guaranteed rights. Our communities complied with those restrictions. Now the basis for them is over. We must use the systems available to review whether being the target was justified and if it was carried out legally.

Of course, the political establishment will view this kind of review exactly the same way the police unions view review of actions taken by police and will raise the same objections. Therefore, the Sonoma County Grand Jury should be convened to look into the whole of government reaction to COVID-19 along with the use, limits, and meaning of "emergency" as used by government.

Richard Brawn

Petaluma