Letters to the Argus-Courier editor June 3, 2021

Thanks for localizing Israeli-Palestinian conflict

EDITOR: Thank you for the timely article on Sam Tuttelman and his experiences visiting the Middle East. The story of the conflict between Israel and Palestine gave an honest and educational picture of what has transpired for so many years. The current escalation of fighting is horrific and the innocent citizens on both sides are the victims. In my opinion, this is a political situation and the innocent population seem to just be “collateral damage.” Hopefully Human Rights Watch will continue to focus on this. How sad that after all this time, these people aren’t allowed to live in peace side by side, which I’m sure would happen, if not for the war mongers. Thanks, Sam, for sharing a story we all need to read and digest.

Rose K. Nowak

Petaluma

Pick art that most people like

EDITOR: Surely this saga over bathtubs in the air being considered to be art has gone on long enough. Just because something is unusual does not make it art. I think I read that several members of the group that chose this concept consider themselves to be artists. Artists are individuals who produce art but are not necessarily the ones who may be the best judges of it. Surely a good piece of art is one that many can appreciate and it would seem that many Petaluma residents do not agree with their choice. Whatever piece of art is installed it should be something that city residents can appreciate.

John Moore

Petaluma

We must all become climate activists now

EDITOR: We must ALL become climate activists NOW. We must do it for ourselves, our families, our communities, and for humanity.

The first in this order is easiest: ourselves. YOU are called to action to save humanity! Arm yourself with truth. We have all been fed a steady diet of deliberate disinformation, financed by fossil fuel industries, corporate ag, and Big Pharma. The truth: There is zero debate about climate change. Ask yourself, how does it feel in your heart when you think about the fires here in the West, floods in the South, hurricanes in the Gulf, etc. It hurts, doesn’t it? That’s your truth. In your heart, you know climate change is real and upon us. Listen to that voice. The other truth is we don’t have time for incremental changes. We need to be carbon neutral with carbon drawdown in 10 years! Take time to grieve and be angry, and then jump in!

Make this fun! Join Petaluma 350 for easy ways to reduce food waste, divest from fossil fuels, all the while, learning how to consume less. All of us need to fight for a paradigm shift, away from “more, more, more” to an ethos of “I have enough, I am enough.”

Watch movies, read books, listen to podcasts, or do all three!

(Some of the most inspiring and honest movies to get your journey started are: “Endgame 2050,” “The Age of Stupid,” “Farmer’s Footsteps,” and “Kiss the Ground”).

The next step will be how to engage your family in this fight but let’s save that for another time. Right now, just work on you. The world can’t wait.

Naomi Crawford

Petaluma

A rebuttal to climate change deniers

EDITOR: I’d like to reply to Richard Brawn’s rebuttal to Dave King’s letter where the council member defends his proposed “all-electric code.”

I sincerely applaud your investment in solar panels, Richard. And I wish I could feel as sanguine as you do in the face of the coming climate maelstrom which is starting to rear its ugly head all over the world. But I can’t. Because right about this time of the year is when I get that “pit in the stomach” feeling wondering when the fires that have annually started to ravage our bucolic Sonoma County will be returning. Will they reach Petaluma this year?

Any costs associated with investing in a “better climate future” may one day be seen as a pittance compared to what will be required to be spent if we continue to kick this can down the road.Whatever sacrifices we are asked to make today are dwarfed by those that future generations will face due to our actions or inaction. They may justifiably look back on our behavior as being repulsive or even criminal.

To glibly imply that we can adapt or invent our way out of this seems to trivialize the matter. Sure, you want to be left alone and not inconvenienced. And honest to God, I hope the climate change deniers are right and the “missionaries,” as you refer to them, are dead wrong. But the science just doesn’t support this. Even if we aren’t worried about what is coming down the pike in our own lifetime, shouldn’t future generations have a voice in this too? I think its pretty obvious what they would say.

James Page

Petaluma

Climate change denier rebuttal redux

EDITOR: I read Richard Brawn's Letter to the Editor on May 20, 2021, and his critique of City Council member King's comments that "all electric is taking us to a better climate future.“

Mr. Brawn made a sizable investment in solar panels even though he is "underwater" in his return on that investment. Not everyone has the financial resources to do this but for those that can they are taking us to that better climate future that Council Member King is referring to.

I applaud Mr Brawn for making this investment because it was the right thing to do.

Jed Clark

Petaluma

Water saving tips

EDITOR: I want to first thank Kathryn Palmer for a helpful and timely article on saving water. I thought all the suggestions on conservation were on target, however I would like to correct a statement in tip #7, specifically "...either throw food in the trash or start a compost bin.". According to The Atlantic, the two most important and impactful things an individual can do to mitigate Climate Change is to waste less food and eat less meat. Food that goes into the landfill (i.e. trash) produces methane which is up to 80 times more powerful as a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. According to the EPA, methane from landfills accounts for over 17% of all methane emitted to the atmosphere. Eliminating food waste from landfills will have a significant mitigating effect on Climate Change. It is critically important that all consumers either throw their food waste into the green Recology bin or, for the more ambitious, do your own composting. Many people I know who are now putting food waste into their green bin are appalled at how much of their food is wasted.

Eileen Haflich

Penngrove