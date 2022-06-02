Letters to the Argus-Courier editor, June 3, 2022

Where’s the water?

EDITOR: I have a comment regarding the recent news of a 132-unit project at Steamer Landing called Oyster Cove which is proposed to be 11 multi-story, multi-use 2,100 square feet units, and 121 multi-story attached, 2-to-3-bedroom residential units from 1,345 and 1,995 square feet. Then there’s the proposed new downtown Hotel Weaver with 93 rooms. This news comes on the heels of the notice we all received in the mail this week from the city of Petaluma that dictates radical restrictions regarding the use of water during this severe, now multi-year drought. So my question is -- where is the water coming from for these proposed developments? Will residents and businesses have to further restrict water usage to make way for new development in Petaluma?

Carol Brandt

Petaluma

A vote for Hooper

EDITOR: I'm writing in support of Blake Hooper for supervisor. I believe Hooper has the experience and vision that our county needs at this crucial time.

Hooper's focus on housing, climate change, law enforcement accountability, government transparency and his support of our business owners and workers is exactly what we need now.

It is time for new ways of thinking. It is time for change at the county level. It is time for Blake Hooper. He has my vote.

John Crowley

Petaluma

SMART decision

EDITOR: Last Saturday my daughter took my grandsons on a bike ride. They decided to ride the SMART pathway to the downtown Santa Rosa Station. But my grandsons are SMART-obsessed train fans so when they arrived at the station, they ended up taking their bikes on the train. My other daughter and I had already taken an earlier train to Larkspur for lunch when got a call from the first daughter. We ended up meeting her and the kids at the Petaluma station and walked to downtown for another meal supporting the local economy. This important family get together would never have occurred without SMART. Exercise, good food, fun, safety and family, all courtesy of SMART!

Rick Coates

Cazadero

Here for Hooper

EDITOR: I got a glossy mailer from a committee “in Support of Rabbitt for District 2 Supervisor 2022.” I’m relieved that Mr. Rabbitt does not want to “build a Taj Mahal" in downtown Santa Rosa.

Fortunately neither does candidate Blake Hooper — or anyone else I ever heard of.

The distorted claims in this mailer did bring to mind the disturbingly racist hit piece that Mr. Rabbitt's allies distributed the first time he ran for this office, which brought a lot of pain and fear to the community, far beyond the political sphere (Argus-Courier, Feb. 1, 2011). I have been invigorated by the positive, thoughtful campaign that Blake has run, and look forward to seeing what his leadership and ideas can bring to this county.

Blake Hooper will speak straight — to and for the people — not from behind big business and real estate lawyers.

Barry Bussewitz

Petaluma

What if?

EDITOR: Just a quick “What If” question, for clarification. If one political party was able to commit voter fraud that could steal an election without leaving any evidence that could be proven in any court at any level, how would any other political party ever win any elections? Any Ideas? Just asking?

David M. Heaney

Petaluma