Casa attack

EDITOR: I was pleased to see how well the Feb. 17 Casa Grande High School issue was covered. By representing both opinions from parents, teachers and administrators, the topic is examined from all perspectives. I think that this issue is very pertinent in today’s society with the amount of school violence that goes on. It is very important that situations — especially assault, should be prevented by school administration.

I believe that this incident was not caused by lack of precaution by teachers, but potentially could have made it harder to get as far as the perpetrators did. With the amount of incidents occurring at Casa Grande, it should be clear that something needs to change as of school security in the near future to promote safety. I would be nervous as a parent to send my children to a school where there is poor communication on things such as threats and assault cases. School is where students should feel safe, and if this service can not be provided, schools should prepare for massive backlash.

Silas Pologeorgis

Petaluma

Well done, Scott Ranch

EDITOR: On Feb. 27, the Petaluma City Council approved the Scott Ranch Plan, which allows the Kelly Creek Protection Project to extend Putnam Park by 47 acres and Davidon Homes to build 28 green homes on the least environmentally sensitive portion of this iconic property at the corner of D Street and Windsor Drive. Now, we will move forward with the approved plans to permanently protect 89% of this iconic former ranch.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to friends, neighbors, and every community member who helped get this project to where it is today. The active feedback from Petalumans of all walks of life contributed to this outstanding final outcome.

We greatly appreciate the City Council's unanimous endorsement of our vision for this land, something Mayor McDonnell rightly called, "a model example of collaboration."

We couldn't have done it without you. To the Bay Area Ridge Trail, Center for Biological Diversity, North Bay Leadership Council, Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce, Redwood Trails Alliance, Sonoma County Conservation Action, Sonoma Land Trust and the Wildlands Conservancy, again we say thank you. Most especially, we are grateful to Earth Island Institute for their sponsorship and support of the Kelly Creek Protection Project over all these many years.

While we now have the green light to move forward with the approved plans for Scott Ranch, the real work is just beginning. We encourage community members to go to our website, ExtendPutnamPark.org, for ongoing updates.

Jared Emerson-Johnson

The Kelly Creek Protection Project Team

Carts in the river

EDITOR: I love walking along the constantly improving Petaluma River walk. I do this four times a week for 2+ miles. An amazing leap was done with the dissolution of the 250-yard long, horrid, riverside homeless camp. Great job done. It's gone!

I walk from downtown to the freeway usually as the sun is beginning to set. There have been some unusual low tides recently and I have seen an amazing number of shopping carts from Target, Grocery Outlet and other stores rusting away, laying in the river and along the way for about a mile and a half.

The prices for a new shopping cart ranges from $100 to $400.

The average cost to grocers and other merchants range from $8,000 to $10,000 each year.

No one seems to be addressing this travesty to business and to the unsightliness of this beautiful town. Not to mention this should be theft — a misdemeanor certainly. I have yet to see anyone from the city calling this out or stopping someone wheeling a shopping cart around town. Just saying.

Jim McCormick

Petaluma

