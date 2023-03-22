Letters to the Argus-Courier editor, March 17, 2023

Don’t ban journalists

EDITOR: I'm disappointed and outraged that Petaluma City Schools banned media from covering a student protest. There's no excuse. What are they intending kids to learn from their decision? That their voices don't matter, can be suppressed, or aren't worthy? That their fear and outrage over lived experience can be muzzled by the administration?

I hope they review their stance, apologize to students and invite the media back on campus. Good grief – this is a friendly media environment. Their decision makes it seem as though the district has something to hide.

They blew it.

Patty Norman

Petaluma

Students also responsible

EDITOR: The students are demanding the school keep them safe. I would agree that students need to feel safe while they are in class. However the students need to take some responsibility as to the violence that occurred. Students were aware of the conflict between the two groups. Students were aware of the pending assault by the two older students. If not, why were there multiple cell phone videos of the initial attack?

A number of students were expecting the confrontation. They should carry a personal responsibility over the outcome of the confrontation. All the blame should not be placed on the school.

Mike Jensen

Petaluma

Casa ‘clickbait’

EDITOR: The anonymously written Facebook post – irresponsibly used as the single source – in the original article of Feb. 27 written by Argus-Courier Editor Don Frances does not represent the opinions of all Casa Grande High School faculty.

Not only is the account of the CGHS faculty meeting a misrepresentation, and in some ways outright false, it also does not do anything to help the CGHS community address the solutions we must unite around to ensure what is best for our students.

We all want Casa to be a safe place. I have no doubt we can work together to help heal and support our colleague and her students and everyone at our school who needs it after this traumatic experience. I am hopeful that we can do what is necessary, if difficult, to have a safe, trusting, professional, and productive culture and school as we work towards our common goals.

I encourage those who are sincerely concerned about our school community to join the recently announced PCS Safety Committee, rather than posting anonymously written clickbait on Facebook.

Nathan Libecap

Petaluma

Forward without Fair Board

EDITOR: I watched a crude campaign for the past few years called “Save the Fairgrounds” spew misinformation and the premise that the city was planning to destroy the property. Prior to that, I watched for years as the Fair Board was unable to negotiate anything new with the city. Currently it appears that the Fair Board is unwilling to negotiate anything new with the city.

But the fairgrounds property is owned by the citizens of Petaluma, not the Fair Board. The Fair Board has had 50 years to show us what they can do with the property, which is currently surrounded with a chain link fence and a sign that says “No Public Access.” This city-owned public park sits in the geographic center of town.

The recent piece by Mayor Kevin McDonnell is a good summary of how we as a city are moving forward to a bright future for our primary central park with or without the Fair Board.

Teddy Herzog

Petaluma