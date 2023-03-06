‘This is terrifying’

EDITOR: The incident involving masked students attacking a classmate that happened on Feb. 17 at Casa Grande is something that needs to be stopped, and never should happen again. The administration needs to be held accountable and not place the blame on teachers who are trying their hardest.

As a high school student, this is terrifying and does not make me feel any safer than I already do. I go to school to learn and see friends not to be scared and just want to go home. The administrators failed those students the second they failed to see two kids walking around the campus in ski masks. Then when they didn’t call a lockdown after an assault, with students still on the run, not knowing what they're capable of or what they're planning on doing.

They had a homeless person come on campus and try to get in, and no one saw him? We need to make schools safer and more comfortable for these kids growing up instead of putting us in extreme danger and doing nothing about it. Sooner or later there's gonna be no kids to go to these schools.

Payton Yeomans

Cotati

More Casa concerns

EDITOR: It’s come to my attention that there have been ongoing problems at Casa Grande High. It appears there is a chronic lack of proper communication or adherence to established school safety protocols. Along with the recent article about the assault on campus, there have been multiple incidents in the past, such as a bomb threat, where school administration did not properly notify parents resulting in an outrage within the community.

This behavior by the school is concerning as if something serious is taking place on campus, parents and police should be notified ASAP in regards to the students safety. The school has a safety protocol in place, use it. Previously, teachers had been prohibited from calling 911, even in a life or death emergency, “explaining that it was a holdover from when cellphones didn’t provide information on where a call was coming from – meaning 911 dispatchers had trouble responding to calls made from cellphones.”

This is also just ridiculous, the fact you are encouraged not to call the police in a life or death situation because it’s “trouble” for the dispatcher is just unreal, and those who put these rules in place were simply not thinking straight. Although this rule has just been removed in recent years, the initial implementation of this rule is concerning. The administration at Casa Grande needs to get their stuff together before something serious happens as a result of their poor moderation.

Callen Achor

Petaluma

Promoting drinking?

EDITOR: The Argus-Courier wrote in October that DUI arrests in Petaluma were "back to normal,“ but that police have found that DUI arrestees are driving with a higher blood alcohol content (BAC).

I wonder if you read the recent restaurant-bar review in the Press Democrat about Kapu Bar. If you have not seen it, I would ask you to take a look at it. The PD food critic, Heather Irwin, wrote the article about this new Petaluma bar. The review is still online. After I read the story, I could not help but think this type of reporting encourages that higher BAC police are seeing.

I was a 35 year prosecutor in the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office and prosecuted many DUIs. Tough laws reduced trials, but looking at your stats pre-COVID, I don't think it stopped DUIs. I served on many committees against teen alcohol alcohol abuse, child deaths, teen sexual abuse involving alcohol, and many other efforts to curb alcohol abuse, let alone DUIs.

I was offended by the Kapu Bar story, especially when it seemed to encourage heavy drinking. I wonder if the police appreciated the story. I expressed my outrage to the PD, but they have been slow to respond.

I was a DA assigned to Petaluma Muni Court twice in the years it still existed. I am very familiar with Petaluma, and especially now that it has really brought more business to the city. I also prosecuted the Polly Klaas case. I have two daughters who navigated the perils of drinking as they grew up in Sebastopol. But I am still concerned.

I am for a free press, but it should be a responsible press, and your October DUI story was an example. I hope you take a look at the article and the Kapu. I am sure the owners are nice guys, but the publicity they got may not be what they wanted.

Greg Jacobs

Sebastopol

