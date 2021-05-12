Letters to the Argus-Courier editor May 13

Start fairgrounds discussion now

EDITOR: I’d like to encourage the City Council to work more quickly at enabling a public forum around the future of the fairgrounds.

This is a critical agricultural hub to Petaluma and the surrounding area. It also houses educational institutions, a revenue driver, and is an essential property to support evacuations during fire season.

I’ve spent the better part of my weekends over the past two years directing a documentary series about the historic nature of the Petaluma Speedway. I recognize that some simply view the Speedway as noise pollution on Saturday nights, but the filming has afforded me exposure to the multi-generational families whose lives would be permanently altered in significant ways if the speedway were to go away. Not to mention the economic impact that 1,000-plus spectators bring to our city every Saturday and the real lack of outdoor entertainment for families throughout Petaluma.

To wait until late summer or fall (or later) to open up a public forum to discuss the fairgrounds puts the promoter of the speedway in a great disadvantage as his lease will expire Dec. 31, 2022. Any business owner of an event space of that magnitude needs to plan several years out.

To look at the city-owned property as a potential housing development is short-sighted if it means sacrificing a true community center.

The fairgrounds is not only a community hub but a cultural hub and it’s critical that citizens be given the opportunity to be heard about its importance alongside the city exploring development options regarding the property.

As a person who drives an electric vehicle and commutes more by bicycle in Petaluma than any other form of transportation, I have a vested interest in many of the topics that were shared during the April 26 City Council meeting, but none that are as time sensitive as the fairgrounds. I strongly urge the City Council and all of its members to act to more quickly to enable a public dialogue about the future of the fairgrounds and Petaluma Speedway.

Matt Sharkey, Save Petaluma Speedway

Petaluma

Misunderstanding rules gas v. electric fight

EDITOR: It was disappointing to learn that fewer than 15% of Petaluma residents polled “...support an all-electric building code in Petaluma.” I would respectfully submit that it’s not about politicians trying to “...dictate how we cook or and heat our homes." Nor is it about politicians eager “to make national news.”

Here are five points for us to consider:

1. Climate risk: Within the last 10 years, we have learned that methane (which comprises over 90% of natural gas) is a short-lived climate pollutant that exceeds CO2 in its heat-trapping potential over a 10-year time period. Natural gas can only be considered a “clean” fuel when one chooses to overlook these findings. The operation of all-electric buildings whose source of electricity is 100% clean and renewable (such as Sonoma Clean Power’s Evergreen) can be considered "carbon-neutral," which is our city’s (and our county’s) stated goal by 2030. The use of natural gas does not get us to our goal.

2. Health risk: Unlike other gas appliances, gas stoves are not required to be vented to the exterior of the building. Numerous studies have documented the health risks (asthma, learning deficits, dementia, and others) resulting from elevated levels of combustion byproducts (carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, formaldehyde, and others) associated with gas stoves.

3. Upfront cost: As has been widely documented, all-electric new homes are less expensive to build than mixed-fuel homes. The most significant cost savings result from the avoided costs of installing underground gas piping (from the gas main to the gas meter) and gas piping inside the home.

4. Ongoing price stability: Unlike electricity, natural gas is a commodity that is traded on worldwide commodity markets. Compared to the price of electricity which has increased slowly and predictably over the last few decades, the price of natural gas has fluctuated wildly.

5. Reliability: During a PSPS (Public Safety Power Shutoff), natural gas appliances now being installed in new buildings would be inoperative since they all rely on electricity.

I hope these points contribute to a better understanding of the issues.

Pete Gang

Petaluma

A time and place for bathtubs

EDITOR: It is sad that many of those who oppose the “Tubs” have behaved badly toward the Arts Commission members. I am sorry about that. But is has also been a two-way street. Recently a member of the Art Commission named opponents “small minded” because we do not agree with her choice of public art. This may be a small town, but we are not necessarily small minded. I have seen wonderful public art on my travels - a Giacometti-style statue of Lord Bryon on a street corner in Ireland, an abstract fish that children could climb on in Portugal, a lovely, rounded, impressionistic bench of a mother teaching a child to knit in a plaza in France, and more. Each of these diverse and contemporary pieces of public art had one thing in common: They suited the space where they were placed.