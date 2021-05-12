Subscribe

Letters to the Argus-Courier editor May 13

May 12, 2021, 5:30AM

Start fairgrounds discussion now

EDITOR: I’d like to encourage the City Council to work more quickly at enabling a public forum around the future of the fairgrounds.

This is a critical agricultural hub to Petaluma and the surrounding area. It also houses educational institutions, a revenue driver, and is an essential property to support evacuations during fire season.

I’ve spent the better part of my weekends over the past two years directing a documentary series about the historic nature of the Petaluma Speedway. I recognize that some simply view the Speedway as noise pollution on Saturday nights, but the filming has afforded me exposure to the multi-generational families whose lives would be permanently altered in significant ways if the speedway were to go away. Not to mention the economic impact that 1,000-plus spectators bring to our city every Saturday and the real lack of outdoor entertainment for families throughout Petaluma.

To wait until late summer or fall (or later) to open up a public forum to discuss the fairgrounds puts the promoter of the speedway in a great disadvantage as his lease will expire Dec. 31, 2022. Any business owner of an event space of that magnitude needs to plan several years out.

To look at the city-owned property as a potential housing development is short-sighted if it means sacrificing a true community center.

The fairgrounds is not only a community hub but a cultural hub and it’s critical that citizens be given the opportunity to be heard about its importance alongside the city exploring development options regarding the property.

As a person who drives an electric vehicle and commutes more by bicycle in Petaluma than any other form of transportation, I have a vested interest in many of the topics that were shared during the April 26 City Council meeting, but none that are as time sensitive as the fairgrounds. I strongly urge the City Council and all of its members to act to more quickly to enable a public dialogue about the future of the fairgrounds and Petaluma Speedway.

Matt Sharkey, Save Petaluma Speedway

Petaluma

Misunderstanding rules gas v. electric fight

EDITOR: It was disappointing to learn that fewer than 15% of Petaluma residents polled “...support an all-electric building code in Petaluma.” I would respectfully submit that it’s not about politicians trying to “...dictate how we cook or and heat our homes." Nor is it about politicians eager “to make national news.”

Here are five points for us to consider:

1. Climate risk: Within the last 10 years, we have learned that methane (which comprises over 90% of natural gas) is a short-lived climate pollutant that exceeds CO2 in its heat-trapping potential over a 10-year time period. Natural gas can only be considered a “clean” fuel when one chooses to overlook these findings. The operation of all-electric buildings whose source of electricity is 100% clean and renewable (such as Sonoma Clean Power’s Evergreen) can be considered "carbon-neutral," which is our city’s (and our county’s) stated goal by 2030. The use of natural gas does not get us to our goal.

2. Health risk: Unlike other gas appliances, gas stoves are not required to be vented to the exterior of the building. Numerous studies have documented the health risks (asthma, learning deficits, dementia, and others) resulting from elevated levels of combustion byproducts (carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, formaldehyde, and others) associated with gas stoves.

3. Upfront cost: As has been widely documented, all-electric new homes are less expensive to build than mixed-fuel homes. The most significant cost savings result from the avoided costs of installing underground gas piping (from the gas main to the gas meter) and gas piping inside the home.

4. Ongoing price stability: Unlike electricity, natural gas is a commodity that is traded on worldwide commodity markets. Compared to the price of electricity which has increased slowly and predictably over the last few decades, the price of natural gas has fluctuated wildly.

5. Reliability: During a PSPS (Public Safety Power Shutoff), natural gas appliances now being installed in new buildings would be inoperative since they all rely on electricity.

I hope these points contribute to a better understanding of the issues.

Pete Gang

Petaluma

A time and place for bathtubs

EDITOR: It is sad that many of those who oppose the “Tubs” have behaved badly toward the Arts Commission members. I am sorry about that. But is has also been a two-way street. Recently a member of the Art Commission named opponents “small minded” because we do not agree with her choice of public art. This may be a small town, but we are not necessarily small minded. I have seen wonderful public art on my travels - a Giacometti-style statue of Lord Bryon on a street corner in Ireland, an abstract fish that children could climb on in Portugal, a lovely, rounded, impressionistic bench of a mother teaching a child to knit in a plaza in France, and more. Each of these diverse and contemporary pieces of public art had one thing in common: They suited the space where they were placed.

You don’t need to go out of Petaluma to see good public art that suits it’s placement. The wonderful mural on the parking garage suits as do the paintings on the utility cabinets around town. The beautiful statue of a woman on 1st Street is glorious on that spot among her trees. Surely, with all the amazing local artists, the commission could find something more inspiring for our beloved river front and stop trying to force the tubs into that space.

This is my main objection to the “Fine Balance” tubs. They do not suit the place. They would be charming in the middle of the new peninsula park or enhancing the corner of D Street and Lakeville across from the Art Center. They do not belong on Historic Water Street where they will not enhance, but struggle for dominance and lose. And a struggle for dominance is now what is keeping the controversy going - not the art. Even the Art Commission is divided. It seems that some members of the Commission are more concerned with winning than doing what is best for Petaluma. Compromise is not a dirty word. It is time to find a peaceful, suitable solution.

Jerrie Patterson

Petaluma

A vote for a new spot

EDITOR: Ah yes…the bathtubs. Naively hoping that this controversy would have died a pandemic death, I see the bathtub art is as durable as cast iron (Petaluma’s Public Art Commission Approves $80,000 environmental study for controversial bathtub art project; April, 29, 2021). Not withstanding my world travel and visits to many art museums, and now, apparently, my “small-mindedness,” I won’t ask “what is art?” I prefer to keep my comments more practical. For instance, is the Turning Basin really the best place for this? I think not. The forced closure of restaurants last year provided an expanded view of how the Turning Basin could and should be used. We already know about the valuable event space the Turning Basin has provided. Surely there is another location in the proximity of the river where the installation could stand out, and the bathtubs herald their unspoken message- whatever you want that to be. However, it would seem the members of the Art Commission have shut themselves off to new possibilities despite a year stuck at home to think about it. The Petaluma Art Commission members do not need to spend $80,000 to start over on location and brainstorm some new ideas.

Nancy Rogers

Petaluma

Supporting new city council members

EDITOR: I was appalled at the one-sided and divisive nature of the recent piece, Community Matters: Development fuels Petaluma political divide. This article reads more like propaganda.

The election of two forward-looking city council members, Brian Barnacle and Dennis Pocekay, replacing the development-happy Gabe Kearny and Kathy Miller was the will of the people. The editorial refers to the new council members as having been "anointed" as "the mayors' candidates." Is this a totalitarian state, where there is only one slate of candidates?

John Burns goes on to say that our new council members are "development averse," not taking into account the reasons they were against certain developments. Are you development-averse if you oppose the building of market-rate (luxury) single-family homes around a proposed train station when the development was supposed to be transit-oriented development? Are you development-averse if you oppose building in the river corridor and removing the last and most beautiful part of the natural river environment?

The author piously asserts that for "moral, economic and social justice reasons, some new housing construction is necessary in Petaluma, particularly to house lower income-families." What hypocrisy! The old pro-developer majority on the council was approving luxury housing projects right and left, so we have reached at least 300% over our requirement for luxury (market rate) homes, but we lack "affordable" housing that would make it possible for our local teachers, nurses, tradespeople and service sector workers to live here instead of commuting long distances. The developer-friendly council members did little to house service workers or the homeless. They were in favor of a project that would provide luxury homes for people living near the downtown station, and isolate affordable units at Petaluma Boulevard South in a food desert where people would have to get in their cars to buy groceries.

We are lucky to have a forward-looking and well-educated city council that realizes the urgency of addressing affordable housing, climate change, biodiversity, and the preservation of our wild places. I am looking forward to seeing our city nurture the qualities that gave it life, and for the will of the people to be realized with intelligent planning.

Beverly Alexander

Petaluma

